Bed Bath & Beyond: Look Beyond The Headlines

It is no secret that Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been impacted by the changing retail landscape. The rapid decline in the stock price is a manifestation of the market’s concern about the stability of the business in light of the decline in the company's operating margin over the last three years. The company’s stock price hit a new 52-week low and a nine-year low of US$22.10 per share shortly after releasing weak Q2-17 results. Since hitting the 52-week low, the stock price has recovered some value albeit a fraction. The focus, however, should be on the changes to come inside the business than on the short-term impact of the company’s transformation.

Q2-17 Just More of the Same

The Q2-17 result is more of the same. According to the company’s 8-K, Bed Bath & Beyond earned US$0.67 per diluted share (US$94.2Mn) in Q2-17 relative to US$1.11 per diluted share (US$167.Mn) the same quarter a year earlier. The deterioration in earnings came on the back of a 1.7% decrease in sales (comparable store sales down ≥ 5% while comparable online sales up ≥ 20%) over the period, a 1 percentage point drop in gross margins, and a 2.7 percentage point deleverage in SG&A margins. The SG&A margin deleverage and gross margin decline together contains a US$0.08 per share impact due to restructuring, US$0.02 per share provision for anticipated damages from Hurricane Harvey, and approximately US$0.01 per share impact due to the new share-based payment accounting standard.

The company’s Q2-17 results are driven by the same transformational issues we outlined in a prior article. As a reminder, the key drivers are higher direct-to-customer shipping expense, lowering of the threshold for free shipping, higher redemption of coupons, investments in building out digital infrastructure, and greater advertising expense. In our article, we also outlined that some of these expenses are expected to be transitory and some permanent, as company adapts to the new retail reality.

Let's re-focus on the simple truths, facts which are being ignored by the market. All industries evolve over time, evolutionary change creates profit opportunities, and the fittest companies are the most cost efficient. With that said, one of the key areas that management tackled in the Q2-17 earnings call was the over US$150Mn in savings the company expects to receive from cost optimization - our midpoint estimate was US$250Mn, and our low-end was US$200Mn. Additionally, the company expects to reinvest these savings toward future growth opportunities. We expect these to manifest in the form of more acquisitions, as the current competitive tension in the industry makes it easier to acquire than to build.

Great Managers Run Plays

A better vision of management’s cost savings plan can be patched together by observing the transcript of the Q2-17 conference call, and the strategies that Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) used in its transformation. We would classify the work that management intends to undertake into three categories: 1) Improving customer service, 2) space optimization, and 3) inventory management. According to the Q2-17 conference call transcript, Bed Bath & Beyond refers to these things as:

We are building an integrated portfolio of strategic initiatives, which will provide increased focus on areas we have been working on to improve. We have launched four of them to-date, which are internally referred to as customer service transformation or CST, gross margin enhancement, inventory optimization and supply chain.

Customer Service

In our view, the "customer service transformation or CST" program goes to the heart of the strategy to increase the attractiveness of the store and to provide more value to the customer. As outlined in my prior article, Bed Bath & Beyond intends to reallocate staff from mid-level management to lower-level sales associates. By having more sales associates the company is better able to manage the human connections that people naturally desire while shopping and to provide greater assistance with after-sales service. This strategy was critical to Best Buy’s turnaround as expressed in an article written for the New York Times. According to the article:

Under Mr. Joly, Best Buy has used the scalpel as quietly as possible … He trimmed a layer of middle managers in 2014, and reassigned roughly 400 Geek Squad employees within the company... The company also started an adviser program that allows customers to get free in-home consultations about what product they should buy, and how it should be installed.

In the Q2-17 conference call, Steven Temares explained the company’s renewed focus on products that can enhance human connection:

In addition to developing the right mix of products, we’re also focused on having enhanced services, such as decorating, installation and assembly that are part of the furniture and décor experience and which will again further our credibility as a trusted expert for the home.

The company is already in the process of humanizing other home decor items. Two such items are already in the company’s retail channels: the ED Ellen DeGeneres Collection, and the Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines. Our expectation is that the company will also modernize the layout of its stores and shift its attention to more exclusive inventory. This strategy is also similar to that employed by Best Buy. According to the article, "Best Buy’s Secrets for Thriving in the Amazon Age":

Best Buy struck deals with large electronics companies like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to feature their products in branded areas within the store. Now, rather than jamming these companies’ products next to one another on shelves, Best Buy allows them to set up their own dedicated kiosks (Apple’s area inside a Best Buy, for example, has the same sleek wooden tables and minimalist design as an Apple Store).

Space Optimization

According to management on the Q2-17 conference call, online sales now account for close to 15% of company-wide sales, comparable store sales have been declining in the mid-single-digit range, while online sales have grown in excess of 20% quarterly. In our view, there should already be areas where square footage can be optimized, both in the warehouse and in the store. Space optimization will take a similar form as it did in the case of Best Buy. Some stores will be closed or re-sized, some stores will become a store + mini warehouse, and there will likely be a recalibration of the number, size and geographic layout of warehouses. Steven Temares already hinted at these plans when he explained part of the reason for the human resource reallocation (Source: Q2-17 Conference Call Transcript):

In other words, freeing up our people to be more available to take care of our customers with things like fulfilling an order that was reserved online and picked up in a store, returning an online order, placing a Beyond store order, handling a scheduled customer appointment for buying a gift from a registry.

Best Buy implemented a similar strategy to drive down cost in its business. According to Kevin Roose:

"Mr. Joly realized that with some minor changes, each of Best Buy’s 1,000-plus big-box stores could ship packages to customers, serving as a mini warehouse for its surrounding area. Now, when a customer orders a product on Best Buy’s website, the item is sent from the location that can deliver it the fastest - a store down the street, perhaps, or a warehouse five states away. It was a small, subtle change, but it allowed Best Buy to improve its shipping times, and made immediate gratification possible for customers. Now, roughly 40 percent of Best Buy’s online orders are either shipped or picked up from a store."

The closing, resizing, and the recalibration of the geographic distribution of stores and warehouses are expected to occur over a number of years. Management didn’t not speak too much about these initiatives in Q2-17 perhaps because they will be ongoing. As outlined in our previous article, the company hinted at the opportunity to rationalize stores over the near term. Bed Bath & Beyond has leases coming up for renewal on 100 stores per year over the next five years, and so we expect management to opportunistically close stores where warranted. A similar strategy was used in the case of Best Buy. According to Kevin Roose:

Almost every business turnaround plan includes cutting costs. Under Mr. Joly, Best Buy has used the scalpel as quietly as possible, gradually letting leases expire for unprofitable stores and consolidating its overseas divisions.

Inventory Management

With the business transforming to accommodate the new norm, Bed Bath & Beyond has an opportunity to improve the velocity with which inventory moves along its supply chain. Currently, with days of inventory on hand (DOH) fluctuating between 137 and 140 (calculated from company 10-Ks), the company is at the high end of the DOH spectrum within its peer group. The DOH of the company’s competitors sits within the 55 to 110 range, with the high end due to companies that compete on the breadth of their product assortment.

Improvements to inventory management are expected to come through a range of initiatives. First, the rationalization of square footage can reduce inventory in-transit and the amount of buffer inventory needed at any one location. Second, a deepening of vendor relationships and a more seamless integration of data analytics into decision making allow management to respond quicker to trends in customer orders and also to optimize the number of SKUs held at any particular time.

According to Steven Temares on the Q2-17 conference call:

The gross margin enhancement initiative focuses on improving our margins by increasing efficiency across the entire lifecycle of our product from source to customer. We are partnering with our vendor community to streamline operational and technological processes to accelerate speed to market and reduce product and sourcing costs. The objective of our inventory optimization is to deliver differentiated and curated assortments across all of our channels and concepts, while improving the returns of our working capital. Our teams are identifying and assessing opportunities across SKU rationalization, store space optimization, assisted store ordering, product allocation and our e-commerce inventory planning, warehouse and fulfillment processes.

There are also other initiatives occurring at the company that we think will position it to be far more competitive that it is today. For now, this article focuses on the cost savings that will be generated and highlights the operational changes needed to transform these projected cost savings into reality.

In concluding, the management team at Bed Bath & Beyond has a lot of work ahead to stay relevant in the age of millennials. With that said, change is not synonymous with acute business failure. We think the management team at Bed Bath & Beyond has proven itself in the past by delivering top-tier results for more than a decade in the midst of tough competition. We are highly confident that management can rise to the new challenges. It has indeed showed that it is well aware of the changes in the competitive landscape, and is taking the initiatives to effect change in an accelerated fashion.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.