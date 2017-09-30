USDA September Cotton Could Exclude Hurricane Damage

The market has reacted negatively to a perceived over bullishness which developed in anticipation of hurricane Irma, but that isn't the whole story.

There was real hurricane damage from hurricane Harvey to growing cotton crops in Texas, which struck mid-August, but as reported by agfax.com, the reported USDA supply numbers exclude potential crop damage from either hurricanes, so aren't that reliable. As the season develops, cotton could be good for a strong recovery.

USDA September WADE cotton report (includes link)

Seasonal Cotton

Cotton is generally choppy into the fall, forming a base some time mid-October. There can be weakness too in mid-November. However, with hurricane season reducing rather than adding to cotton bales, it seems likely that most of the weakness is already priced in.

Chart Source: Seasonalcharts.com

Cotton COT

Monthly COT

Weekly COT

Daily COT

Data Source: barchart.com

Stock Charts

The weekly chart illustrates cotton holding the pivot level as support, having fully corrected five minor Elliot wave rises since June. The weekly pattern looks a lot like a cup and handle which has skewed to the right, with a possible handle developing from the pivot.

It's trading sightly below the 200ma which is bearish on the long-term chart, and could with further weakness fall to the S1 support level in a larger scale ABC correction, with B being the current rise since June and C still to develop. The stochastic shows an advance to overbought 80 followed by a correction to oversold levels, from which it's turning up again, and we can see that cotton on the daily chart is holding the S1 support level. As the USDA numbers are potentially misleading the market, this is quite a bullish sign, confirmed once trade rises over the pivot on the daily chart, and above the 200ma on the weekly.

Weekly

Daily

Chart Source: stockcharts.com

Investing In Cotton

There are two popular ETFs, the iPath Dow Jones-UBS Cotton Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) and the iPath Pure Beta Cotton ETN (NYSEARCA:CTNN). ETFdb offers a comparison, and also technical support resistance levels which are likely to alter with time (note similar information available from stock charts including the pivot). Investors should be wary both of ongoing service ratio fees which can build up rapidly on regular trading and also liquidity. BAL is the most liquid, but has contango implications, being sensitive to short-term moves.

Looking Forward

With potential hurricane damage not in cotton supply figures, and with trading holding a fairly low long-term price level, cotton is well positioned for an advance. Confirmation of a new bullish leg becomes apparent when trading rises over the 200ma on the weekly chart, and the pivot level on the daily. Below the July low seems to be a good place from where to manage risk with a mental if not physical stop loss

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.