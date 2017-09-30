October Copper Attracts The Bear

Copper falls on the news of waning demand in China. On-warrant copper LMEs (those not earmarked for delivery) rose 26,000 tonnes, up 67% from the September low. The contango (or discount between the cash contract and three-month forward contract) increased by $40, an eight-year high, which traders say indicates more metal for delivery is likely ahead. Analysts report that they had (past tense) expectations of momentum for at least a month longer. Retail is down, although construction has rebounded. Copper has rallied 28% just since May and in anticipation of rising demand from China, and now the market is punishing overly optimistic bulls.

I've been writing about this possibility for a number of months now, and the news has arrived with a potential Elliot five wave high in price on the copper price chart. China confirms a rising inventory and lower output for industrial metals while the daily copper chart shows a short-term downtrend that has developed during September. It isn’t an ideal chart, as the last wave is short of a full-blown fifth wave, but that’s to be expected from a recent alteration in sentiment.

Seasonal Copper

Copper is often weak through the fall, finding a low at the end of October, but with choppy trading into January.

Copper COT Charts

Monthly

The monthly chart illustrates copper trending from the 2001 uptrend line while also holding the downtrend pattern (red diagonal) created in 2011. Commercial positions are almost as short as the positions in the high of 2011, with bullish momentum created by large specs, managed money and swap dealers.

Weekly

On a weekly level, we can see that managed money - hedge funds are bullish, and commercials are going increasingly long as funds are increasingly short. Positions are as extreme as the highs of spring 2017; positions tend to contract in the middle like the May low on a price trend reversal. Trading has held the lows of the last two weekly candlesticks (or OHlC bars in the COT chart), but appears to be weakening as we approach the end of the current week. A close at this level suggests further weakening ahead and a further retest of that low.

Six months

On a daily level, and on continued weakness, trading seems likely to fall to test the horizontal green support band, which is likely to meet with a short-term rising trend line in coming weeks.

Copper Stock Charts

Weekly

There are five Elliot waves apparent in the weekly chart, with the wave 4 low just over the pivot and the 50 moving average. If trading develops as a commodity head-and-shoulders pattern, that area over the pivot level becomes a key reversal point, but a limited one. R1 could be both a selling resistance level and a developing right shoulder. If the pivot support level is lost, the rising trend since 2016 comes into question. It’s possible this could happen. Trading is above the 200ma, but the near pivot support level isn’t; it’s below both the 50ma and 200ma.

A continued bullish trend following a further minor correction would have trading reverse up from the moving averages. The 50ma cross of the 200ma is very bullish, but ideally it does need some fundamental demand/supply support.

Technically, the ADX hasn’t as yet crossed bearishly over the DMA (over the MACD), but it’s very close to it, while the full stochastic and RSI are in the upper more overbought regions of those oscillators.

On a daily level, short-term trading is closer to oversold on the RSI, and further trading could take copper down to support just over the 200ma near $2.70. A trend reversal begins as the ADX flattens out before crossing the DMA.

Investing in Copper

The most liquid copper ETF is the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC), which offers an average priced commodity service ratio of 0.75%. It’s worth bearing in mind that fees can mount up over a period of time.

By investing in an ETF/ETN which tracks copper, investors can reduce their exposure to commodity contango.

Looking Forward

Although on the daily chart, there’s a promising bullish candlestick and an improving MACD, a trend reversal has yet to be indicated by a flattening of the ADX which is still falling. Also, the RSI is still well over the oversold area, which means it could still weaken; we are in a season which is generally weak for copper. The support of the moving averages is still some distance away on the weekly chart, and copper may become oversold before achieving that level, creating an initial bounce. Stronger support is at the 200ma level, near $2.70, and where trading would often fall back to bounce from the crossing moving averages. The RSI on the weekly chart shows potential for a much more weaker copper price. Traders might well anticipate this move, but a pullback to support on the horizontal level on the weekly chart, i.e. near the pivot level, introduces proximity to the lower rising trend line, and the head-and-shoulders pattern, which would limit bullish upside.

To attempt a bullish recovery, the bounce needs to hold and progress into a bullish leg following a pullback to the moving averages on the weekly chart; however, the five Elliot waves in place in the weekly chart, and the loss of the uptrend line on the daily chart, suggest a longer-term Fibonacci correction of those waves is still playing out. Downside risk needs to be managed.

