3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 30, 2017

Tesaro's Chinese partner initiates trials for its PARP inhibitor

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) made a big splash last year when results of the NOVA study showed for the first time that PARP inhibition could help a much wider group of women with recurrent ovarian cancer than just the germline BRCA mutant patients. Subsequently, its agent niraparib gained approval in the United States for maintenance therapy in the setting of platinum-sensitive relapse.

Of course, there is the looming specter of competition from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and its dominant position with olaparib, now approved in the same indication. So where can TSRO gain an edge?

One way might be to move faster into emerging markets like China. Zai Lab (Pending:ZLAB) is TSRO's partner in China, which is developing niraparib for ovarian cancer there.

Recently, ZLAB announced that it has dosed the first patient in a registrational phase 3 trial, which is enrolling women with platinum-sensitive recurrence. In the same announcement, the company announced its intention to start a separate phase 3 trial of niraparib as a maintenance therapy following response to first-line chemotherapy, mimicking the PRIMA study being conducted here in the States.

Looking forward: TSRO appeared to have an edge over AZN with the NOVA results, but then olaparib was approved for patients regardless of BRCA status, leaving TSRO in a bit of a pickle. Advancing its program in China is one important path forward to realizing success for niraparib around the world. The NOVA study took around three years to reach a point where data could be published, so it seems reasonable to expect a similar time frame for the Chinese study.

Shire Pharmaceuticals Group quietly puts a lupus program on hold

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a very difficult-to-treat autoimmune disease that manifests as skin lesions and rash but can progress to chronic kidney disease, a life-threatening complication. Therefore, effective treatment options are sorely needed for SLE; however, the field has been slow to evolve. Since the approval of belimumab, not much has come out for patients, though lots of companies are trying.

Shire Pharmaceutical Group (NASDAQ:SHPG) is one of those companies, with a product called SHP-652 in development for SLE. This agent targets the FcγRIIB, a molecule that exhibits negative pressure on immune cells when bound by an antibody. In this way, one would presume that SHPG was attempting to characterize a new immunomodulatory drug for SLE.

Unfortunately, SHP-652's phase 2 trial is now listed as "on hold," pending discussion with the FDA to resolve its questions about this agent.

Looking forward: Not a promising early indicator for SHP-652 to be sure. One would hope that companies could get an effective therapy together for SLE, as we haven't seen a new agent in over half a decade. It's time for some breakthroughs in immunology to translate over into new frontiers for autoimmunity research!

Advanced Accelerator Applications gets its first approval at last...in Europe!

Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ:AAAP) has dealt with a long road in getting its radiotherapy for neuroendocrine tumors through clinical trials, and it wasn't for lack of good data that the going has been slow. The NETTER-1 study showed that the company's lead agent, Lutathera, was superior to a second round of the somatostatin analog octreotide after progression of an inoperable midgut neuroendocrine tumor.

Now, the race for first approval is over for AAAP. The company announced that the European Commission has granted approval for Lutathera in patients with unresectable or metastatic, progressive, well-differentiated somatostatin receptor-positive GEP-NETs.

The approval marks the first ever introduction of a so-called "theragnostic" agent onto the market, a term bridging the concepts of "therapy" and "diagnostics," which a lot of these radiolabelled targeted molecules are used for.

Looking forward: Interesting implications for the theragnostics field (looking at you, shareholders of Navidea (NYSEMKT:NAVB)!), but even more interesting implications for AAAP. It is rumored that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is considering a buyout of the company, and this certainly strengthens the case for a takeout. It's also worth noting that the PDUFA for the FDA application is January 26, 2018.

