Stock Market And Economic Outlook For Q4 2017

Take a look at key economic indicators to see how the stock market is likely to trade in Q4.

There are numerous factors involved in the outlook for the economy. I analyze key economic indicators, corporate earnings, and consumer confidence to forecast how the economy and stock market (SPY) is likely to perform in Q4 2017.

From what I analyzed, the prognosis for the economy and the stock market are good for the fourth quarter. As a result of the data, I expect the stock market to rise into the end of the year.

I have to acknowledge that anything can happen with the stock market in the short term. Unexpected events such as a major terrorist attack on a 9/11/2001 scale, an attack from a rogue nation such as North Korea, or a significant issue with a major country or large region similar to the European Debt Crisis could trigger a stock market correction at any time. However, this analysis will assume that no unexpected events will occur during Q4.

Lending Increased to All-Time Highs

Lending is a good economic indicator to measure the amount of money businesses are borrowing to expand. Although the total amount spent on lending in the U.S. dipped in March 2017, we recovered from that dip and are currently at all-time highs. The total amount spent on commercial and industrial loans in the U.S. as of August 2017 was $2.1 trillion. This was 2.4% higher than the amount spent on lending as of August 2016.

The strength in lending in recent months shows that businesses are willing to borrow to grow. The increased spending can lead to more jobs as facilities expand and new facilities are opened. More employees are typically needed in these situations. Therefore, the economy is likely to see the benefits of this increased lending in the form of employment growth in Q4.

Unemployment Rate Remains Low/Wages are Increasing

The last jobs report from August showed that non-farm payrolls increased by 156,000. This kept the unemployment rate at 4.4%. Manufacturing, construction, professional/technical services, healthcare, and mining all posted gains. The gains in these industries demonstrate that the economy is growing. The growth in mining, construction, and manufacturing show that more raw materials are needed and those companies/facilities are expanding.

Average hourly earnings increased by 2.5% over the past 12 months. The increase in wages allows more money to flow into the economy. This leads to revenue and earnings growth for businesses. So, we have a healthy cycle going where companies are paying more, which gets fed back into the economy, thus helping companies’ fundamentals and their stocks. As fundamentals improve, wages can continue to rise. I expect this cycle to continue into Q4 as this momentum rolls on.

Growth in New Orders, Production, Backlog of Orders

The ISM Manufacturing report from August showed that PMI increased 2.5% to 58.8. Growth in new orders and production increased for 12 consecutive months. Growth in order backlogs increased for 7 consecutive months. This track record shows a positive progression for business activity. Continued growth in backlogs indicates that business revenue is likely to grow in future months. That means Q4 is likely to see some of this growth.

Strength in New Residential Construction

Privately owned housing units authorized by building permits increased 5.7% in August over July and rose 8.3% over August 2016. Housing starts increased 1.4% year over year, while housing completions increased 3.4% year over year.

The recent housing completions should have the most immediate effect in Q4 as new homes will need appliances, furniture, lighting, and other products. This bodes well for the home improvement retailers such as Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) and for furniture/décor-based stores such as HomeGoods (TJX).

The new building permits and housing starts will benefit the economy further into the future. So, 2018 is likely to see an economic boost from these increases as the new homes are supplied with copper for wiring/plumbing, new appliances, furniture, décor, etc.

Durable Goods

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased 1.7% in August. This is positive for the economy in Q4 as this includes products that last for three years or more such as appliances, vehicles, electronics, furniture, etc. These are typically high-ticket items that can help contribute to GDP growth. The growth in durable goods also indicates that consumers are confident and willing to make large purchases.

Consumer Confidence

Consumer confidence has been increasing year over year, with last week’s report showing a 4.5% increase to 95.3 in the University of Michigan survey index. However, this week’s report shows a slight decline in the index to 95.1, as there is some concern over the impacts of the recent hurricanes on the economy. My thoughts are that the damage from the hurricanes will shift spending from discretionary things like vacations to replacing what was lost. So, I think GDP growth will be about the same as if the hurricanes didn’t occur as spending is shifted, not lost.

Corporate Earnings

Analysts are expecting corporate earnings for Q4 to grow 11.4%, with revenue increasing 5.7%. This is higher than the expected earnings and revenue growth for Q3 of 4.2% and 5%, respectively. The uptick for Q4 is likely to drive stocks higher as many companies are likely to issue positive guidance as they report their Q3 earnings during the fourth quarter. So, the anticipation of higher revenue and earnings growth is likely to be positive for the stock market as the year winds down.

Stock Market Outlook for Q4 2017

Large drivers for the economy: lending, job growth, rising wages, growth in durable goods orders, and high consumer confidence are set to drive higher corporate revenue and earnings growth in Q4. There is also likely to be continued increases in borrowing as businesses and consumers can still benefit from historically low interest rates before they rise in the future.

The anticipation that new tax reform will be passed that will lower taxes for individuals and businesses in the future can also keep sentiment high, thus stimulating economic growth in the short term. Given all of this evidence, I expect the stock market to continue to rise in Q4.

The main risk for my thesis is the occurrence of an unexpected negative event that would trigger a stock market correction. That could include a large-scale terrorist attack or a missile attack from North Korea on U.S. soil.

Some analysts may point out that market valuations are getting stretched and that is true with the S&P 500’s trailing PE at 22 vs. the long-term average of 15.7. However, it is common for stock valuations to expand higher than the long-term average during the mature phase of bull markets. Without a significant unexpected negative event, the prognosis for the economy and the stock market looks positive for Q4.

