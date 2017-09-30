FedEx: There Is Still More Upside

The firm is well positioned to capture the demand of e-commerce with its fulfillment services and GENCO acquisition.

FedEx released its Q1 fiscal 2018 earnings with positive revenue growth, though the cyberattack in June has resulted in a loss of $300 million in operating income.

Investment Thesis

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) released its Q1 fiscal 2018 earnings report in mid-September with its TNT Express subsidiary dragged down its EPS due to a cyberattack in late June. As a result, management lowered its fiscal 2018 guidance. However, its shares continued to trend higher. Since the beginning of the year, FedEx shares have outperformed the S&P 500 with an impressive 20% gain, whereas the S&P 500 index only gained about 11.2%. Even recently, the shares continued to climb higher reaching an all-time high on Sept. 28. Will the rally continue?

Upon examining FedEx’s business model, its recent earnings release, its future prospect, we believe there is room for its shares to move even higher next year.

Source: YCharts.Com

FedEx’s Q1 Fiscal 2018 Earnings

Let us first take a look at the company's Q1 fiscal 2018. FedEx has three major segments: FedEx Express, which also includes its TNT Express subsidiary that the firm acquired last year; FedEx Ground; and FedEx Freight. FedEx Express consists of 57% of Q1 revenue, Ground consists of 30% of revenue, and Freight 11%.

In the past quarter, FedEx Express' US domestic package revenue increased to $3.08 billion or 3% year over year. Its international export package revenue also increased to $2.51 billion, or a growth of 4% year over year. This growth is excellent given that the TNT Express subsidiary was negatively impacted by the cyberattack and TNT’s revenue has not yet fully recovered. FedEx Ground’s revenue saw upper-single-digit growth. Its revenue grew to $4.64 billion or a growth rate of 8%. FedEx Freight’s revenue expanded to $1.75 billion, or a growth rate of 6%. The growth rate is excellent.

Segment Q1 FY 18 Q1 FY 17 Change FedEx Express US Domestic $3.08 Billion $2.98 Billion +3% FedEx Express International $2.51 Billion $2.41 Billion +4% FedEx Ground $4.64 Billion $4.29 Billion +8% FedEx Freight $1.75 Billion $1.66 Billion +6%

FedEx Revenue by Segment (Source: Created by Author, Company Reports)

FedEx’s total revenue for the quarter was $15.3 billion, or a growth of 4% year over year. Adjusted operating earnings declined by 7% to $1.24 billion due to costs incurred related to the cyberattack in June and to Hurricane Harvey. Management estimated that the attack had resulted in a loss of approximately $300 million in operating income or $0.79 per diluted share. On the other hand, Hurricane Harvey only impacted the firm by $0.02 per share. Overall, FedEx’s Q1 fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS was $2.51, down by $0.31 from Q1 last year. Management has also lowered its guidance for fiscal year 2018. Now it expects an EPS of $12.75, down from its previous guidance of $13.78.

Although FedEx’s Q1 EPS missed the consensus estimate by $0.58 per share, its EPS would have been a beat if there had been no losses due to the cyberattack. Moving forward, the company will have to take necessary actions to improve its network security to reduce the risk of this from happening again.

FedEx’s Growth Initiatives

Now that we have discussed about FedEx’s Q1 fiscal 2018 earnings release, we will look at its growth initiatives and see how this will help drive revenue and earnings growth.

Profit Improvement Program

In an aim to improve its profits, FedEx announced in fiscal 2017 that it will continue its profit improvement program that was introduced in October 2012. The plan aims at cost reductions, efficiency improvements, service repositioning, and replacement of less efficient fleets. The profit improvement plan has resulted in $1.7 billion in profit enhancement and is expected to improve its profit by an additional $1.2-1.5 billion through fiscal 2020.

GENCO Acquisition

In 2016, FedEx acquired GENCO, a leading reverse logistics firm. This acquisition opens a new market for FedEx, the resale of returned goods. The benefit is easy to see, FedEx will be able to utilize its transportation service and that GENCO’s return service will be an added value to FedEx’s supply chain. With returns representing 20-30% of all the goods transported through e-commerce and with FedEx supply chain, the firm will have an end-to-end solution for returns. With this, FedEx can use its leverage with retailers to get its outbound shipping and the returns. This move is logical as e-commerce typically has much higher returns. The ability to provide such an end-to-end service gives FedEx a competitive advantage.

FedEx Fulfillment Services

FedEx has a fulfillment service to serve small and medium retailers. The services offer its retail customers an opportunity to focus on their core business while letting FedEx manage warehouse and fulfillment inventory, transportation, management, returns, etc. In early September, the company just opened its second California fulfillment facility. Together with its other fulfillment centers, FedEx can reach 94% of the population in the United States in two days via FedEx Ground. The move should help increase its revenue, and to secure the delivery businesses as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has gradually introduced its own delivery services and become less reliant on shipping partners like FedEx.

High Capital Expenditure

In the past few years, FedEx’s capital expenditure was on the rise. In its current fiscal year, the company expects to spend $5.9 billion in capex to expand its network, and to replace its aging planes with new fleets in its FedEx Express segment. The current year capex was up by $0.8 billion from its fiscal 2017. Capex in 2013 was $3.4 billion. The trend is a bit worrisome, as in its fiscal 2017, the company generated negative free cash flow of $186 million due to high capital expenditures. With even a higher capex, it is expected that this negative trend will continue in 2018.

Moving beyond 2018, we believe FedEx’s operating cash flow will steadily increase as the company completes its integration with TNT Express, which the firm believes will result in $1.5 billion in synergies. The retirement of older and less efficient fleets will also result in significant savings in its operating expense. Its expansion of networks will impact the revenue positively as well. We see the current high capex as the necessary growing pain.

Financial Strength and Dividend

FedEx currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. This is equivalent to only 0.88% dividend yield. However, FedEx’s dividend growth rate has been excellent in the past few years, offering double-digit growth. Its payout ratio in terms of EPS is only in the 20% range. Although high capex in fiscal 2018 will result in low free cash flow and may limit dividend growth this year, its dividend has the potential to grow significantly in the next few years.

The firm currently has $14.91 billion in long-term debt. Its long-term debt to capitalization ratio is 48.1%. The interest coverage ratio and financial leverage in its fiscal 2017 were 9.9x and 3.02 respectively. Its financial leverage is a little bit higher (it was in the range of 1.7-2.2x between 2008 and 2014), but the company’s interest coverage ratio is healthy.

Valuation

FedEx has a 10-year average PE ratio of about 20.0x. The consensus among 21 analysts for its fiscal year 2018 EPS is $12.48 per share. This is lower than FedEx’s guidance of $12.75. Using the consensus EPS and the PE ratio of 20x, we derived our target price of $249.6. With dividend, we have a total return of about 11.3%.

Investor Takeaway

While FedEx may have lowered its fiscal 2018 guidance to $12.75, we think the firm is well positioned to grow its revenue and earnings as the demand of e-commerce continues to rise. Its profit improvement program and the integration of TNT Express will result in significant cost savings. With a target total return of 11.3%, FedEx’s shares remain attractive. We think there is still more room for its share price to grow in the upcoming year.

