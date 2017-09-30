Dividend Increases: September 25-29, 2017

In the past week, five companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Honeywell International, Inc. (HON)

HON is a diversified technology and manufacturing company with worldwide operations. The company provides aerospace products, software, and services; control, sensing and security technologies; materials, process technologies, and automation solutions; and productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance solutions. HON was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Township, New Jersey.



On Friday, September 29, HON increased its quarterly dividend to 74.5¢ per share, an increase of 12.03%. The new dividend is payable on December 8 to shareholders of record on November 17. The ex-dividend date will be November 16.

Accenture plc (ACN)

Founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland, ACN provides management and technology consulting services to clients in various industries and geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Growth Markets. ACN’s operating segments are Communications, Media & Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; and Resources.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the semi-annual dividend of 9.92% to $1.33 per share. The dividend is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record on October 19.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Founded in 1995, OGE, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and energy services primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It offers physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. OGE is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 9.92% to 33.25¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on October 30 to shareholders of record on October 10. The ex-dividend date will be October 9.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

LMT will pay a quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share, an increase of 9.89% over the previous quarterly dividend. The first payment will be on December 29 to shareholders of record on December 1. The ex-dividend date is November 30.

American Express Company (AXP)

AXP provides charge and credit card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Card Services, International Card Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Network & Merchant Services. AXP was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The board of directors of AXP declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share. The new dividend is 9.38% above the prior dividend of 32¢ per share. All shareholders of record on October 6 can expect the dividend to be paid on November 10.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, HON, ACN, and LMT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

HON's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HON in January 2007 would have returned 12.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ACN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ACN in January 2007 would have returned 14% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

LMT's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in LMT in January 2007 would have returned 13.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



