Tax Reform And The Preferred Fixed Income Investor

I suspect that many preferred fixed-income dividend investors will end up on the losing end of the equation, although it might appear so at first glance.

Consequently, which of us will benefit and which of us will ultimately end up losing as a result?

Until recently, I was heavily margined and earned a great deal of preferred fixed income. So much so that I got whacked by the AMT (Alternative Minimum Tax) in addition to my customary tax bill. Would I have liked not to have had to pay it? Absolutely. However, at the time, I taxed as a top-tier earner and the AMT kicked in.

Fast forward to today's first look at the administration's and GOP's bare-bones look tax plan, touted as a middle-class miracle, suggests evidence of something quite different, something all preferred fixed-income dividend investors should be aware of. Allow me to explain.

Because I am and was the prototypical retired preferred fixed-income investor, a large part of my income comes from a combination of Return of Capital (ROC) and qualified and unqualified dividend income. However, as is evident by many of the comments supplied by my followers, I was not the common preferred investor only because of the total amount of the dividends I was earning during those heavily margined high-flying years. I mention this not to brag, but to highlight the reason why the AMT kicked in and added to my tax bill. I suspect that many of my followers might not suffer the AMT as I have.

Back to the proposed tax reform plan. Although few figures have been attached and much remains to be explained, several promised changes are indisputable: Elimination of the AMT and the repeal of the Estate Tax aka the dreaded "Death Tax." Additionally, although not as certain, there's much talk of reducing the top tier 39.5% tax rate down to 35%. Also, recall that as a result of the failure to repeal the ACA (Obamacare), the added 3.8% I had to pay to cover its cost might have to remain on the books. I state "might" because I don't know what the administration has in mind to further the destruction of the ACA and its tax consequences. And those $600-800 billion hoped for savings, primarily aimed at reducing the top-tier earners' tax bite, vanished along with the hoped-for repeal. I wouldn't be surprised if the donor class expected the proposed tax cuts would help soothe this recent disappointment.

Consequently, aside from the happy-talk of the middle-class miracle, the reality of this tax plan as initially proposed, the greatest savings and those of consequence, that will blow a hole in the budget, will be the promised elimination of the AMT and the Estate Tax. Notice, I haven't included the reduction of the corporate tax rate to 15% or 20% in the mix because large corporations currently effectively pay even less than those aspirational rates promise.

The result, although preliminary scores (because there are as yet no set numbers), this tax plan comes at a cost of $2.2 trillion, which could increase the national debt by an additional trillion or two trillion dollars.

And now to the point of this article and the way this tax plan will affect the majority of middle-class preferred fixed-income investors, whom I believe are the majority of my followers. You will reap little or no benefit from these proposed tax cuts. These cuts will almost entirely be directed toward the benefit of the ultra-wealthy. Donald Trump's heirs alone could save approximately $4 billion because of the elimination of the Estate Tax if, in fact, he is worth the $10 billion he claims. You, in all probability, will not be affected by the AMT, but the very wealthy will. I don't expect that many of you pay the current 39.5% top rate, but there are many who do and will save a bundle.

Consequently, who do you think will have to help make up for the ever-growing national debt? Who will lose the so-called despised entitlements we can no longer afford to support? How many of you have family members that will no longer be cared for by Medicaid? How many of us will have our taxes raised in the future as a consequence of this budding young tax plan? Yes, we might save some pennies now, but how many dollars will it cost us in the future?

The following was cut and pasted from a recent CNN article:

A 20% corporate tax rate: This will be the first time Trump publicly backs down from his promise of a 15% corporate tax rate, one of his earliest campaign promises. The budget math required for a 15% rate was too difficult, so the somewhat higher rate will be the opening bid. That would still bring the current 35% statutory federal rate down significantly.

A 25% rate for pass-through businesses: This would apply to people who own their own business. Instead of getting taxed at an individual tax rate for business profits, owners of firms would pay at the pass-through rate. The plan also said it will consider rules to prevent "personal income" from being taxed at this rate. Secretary Mnuchin suggested previously there may be limitations to what types of businesses get this rate. It could apply only to goods-producers and not service-oriented companies, to prevent people from creating limited liability corporations to store their assets and receive a lower rate.

Elimination of some business deductions, industry-specific incentives, and more: There were little details given, but the plan includes language regarding the "streamlining" of business tax breaks.

A bottom individual tax rate of 12%: The plan is designed to have three tax brackets (for now), with the lowest tax rate being 12%. This will be a slight bump in the bottom bracket, as it now sits at 10%. People currently in the 15% marginal tax bracket are likely included here.

A middle tax bracket of 25%: It's not specified what incomes fall into this bracket.

The top individual tax rate of 35%: That would be down from the current top rate of 39.6%.

A larger standard deduction: To avoid raising taxes on those currently in the 10% tax bracket, the standard deduction for all taxes would be doubled to $12,000 for individuals — up from $6,350 — and $24,000 for married couples — up from $12,700. These are slightly less than the doubled deduction expected.

Eliminates most itemized deductions: While not specifically named, the only deduction preserved in the plan explicitly are for charitable gifts and home mortgage interest.

Vague promises on retirement savings and other deductions: There are sections of the plan referring to retirement savings and other "provisions" but not much detail is given.

Elimination of the state and local tax deduction: The SALT deduction allows people to deduct what they pay in state and local taxes from their federal tax bill. This deduction is mostly taken by wealthier Americans in Democratic states. Around one-third of the benefits from people using the SALT deduction comes from New York, New Jersey, and California.

Elimination of the estate tax: Called the "death tax" in the plan, this tax only applied to inherited assets totaling $5.49 million or more in 2017. Very few households pay the estate tax, but it has been a long-time target for Republicans.

One-time repatriation tax: This would be a lower, one-time rate for companies to bring back cash held overseas. Officials have indicated the rate could end up somewhere around 10%. Additionally, reports suggest the repatriation may be mandatory for firms.

The Republican drive to pass a tax plan as soon as possible has intensified with the failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Going into the second year of Trump's presidency and the start of the midterm election season with no major legislative victories could prove disastrous for the party. The tax issue, while an imperative for the GOP, could be complicated due to the continued desire to address health care. Republicans have planned to pass the tax reform bill via budget reconciliation. The process would allow the plan to pass on a simple majority vote in the Senate, avoiding a Democratic filibuster. Some GOP members, however, have suggested combining another attempt at Obamacare repeal with the tax bill for the 2018 reconciliation — making a difficult undertaking even more complicated. From here, the outline of the tax plan will go to the two committees with jurisdiction over tax legislation — one in each chamber — to craft the blueprint released today into a workable bill.

Although you might or might not agree with my assessment of the administration's proposed tax plan, we must agree that it will affect us all. While there might be time for us to weigh in and possibly affect its final outcome, it might be helpful for us to know what it actually entails and how we as preferred fixed-income dividend investors will actually be affected. We have an opportunity to more fully explore and examine this in the following comment section where I'm certain all points of view will be added to the conversation.

