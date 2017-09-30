Weekly Fund Wrap: Vive La Reflation!

We look at the Muni sector in light of the recent rise in Treasury yields.

Without skipping an escalation beat, North Korea accused Donald Trump of declaring war on the country and warned that it may shoot down US warplanes flying around the Korean peninsula even outside of its airspace.

On the domestic front, the administration released details of its proposed tax framework. The plan consolidates seven tax brackets down to three, proposes repealing the alternative minimum tax, the estate tax and most itemized deductions, and proposes a maximum tax rate of 25% for small businesses and 20% for corporates. The feel of the proposal is more tax-cut rather than reform. According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the proposal could add $2.2 trillion to the budget deficit through 2027.

The market reacted positively to the proposal with equities, particularly small caps and banks, rallying while yields rose and the USD strengthened.

Macro

Headline Q2 GDP growth was revised up 0.1% to 3.1%. The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index rose to 17 in September - the second highest reading in the past six years. Hurricane activity continued to linger in the weekly jobless claims, with initial claims rising 12k to 272k.

Markets

The S&P 500 reached another high this week as commodities, the USD and high-yield rallied. Emerging markets reacted negatively to rising US yields, with equities, FX and bonds all falling on the week.

Fund Space

One of the key themes in the markets right now is the reflation theme. Treasury 10-year yields have risen 30 bps from their recent lows, equity indices have rallied, the USD has strengthened and both macro data and inflation have shown signs of life.

Part of the reason for this has been the reversal of previous pessimism on US policy and the full unwind of "Trump trades". But a significant portion has been due to the stronger-than-expected tax cut proposal and fiscal loosening as deficit hawks have been less vocal in the recent policy debate.

While we do not put much stock in chart analysis, we do think the current 10-year yield presents an interesting set up. If the administration's tax proposal has legs, we expect yields to rise further and test the previous year's 2.60% high.

With the recent rise in yields, we think the municipal fund sector deserves another look by fund investors for the following reasons:

Investors who allocate across multiple sectors have most likely seen their Equity and Emerging Market holdings increase in value and so may want to reallocate to more defensive sectors like Municipals in order to rebalance their allocations to intended weights.

With higher Treasury yields, Munis provide a greater defensive allocation as yields have now further to fall in case of a risk-off scenario.

Rising interest rates also provide an opportunity for the fund to reinvest into higher-yielding securities which cushions fund distribution rates.

In our view, there are two key risks to the Muni holdings, however: a policy risk and a monetary policy risk.

On the policy risk front, things could certainly be worse. The recent tax proposal does not appear to put the municipal tax-exemption at risk as the administration probably realizes the value of this benefit to infrastructure investment. Secondly, a cut in the tax on investment income is also absent which is bullish for municipals. The proposal, however, does eliminate the corporate AMT which makes municipals less attractive on a grossed-up basis.

On the monetary policy front, the Fed is positioned in a significantly more hawkish posture than the market judging by the Fed dot plot and LIBOR/OIS or Fed Funds futures. For example, the median Fed dot expectation in 2019 is 2.69% against 1.75% as priced into the markets. The risk to Muni and fixed-income investors in general is that the Fed sticks to their guns and delivers a more hawkish policy rate trajectory than the market expects. While that is not our base case, this repricing can cause a similar Muni fund sector drawdown that we saw after the election in November of last year.

That said, we think Munis deserve a closer look, especially if yields move higher of current technical levels and geopolitical and policy execution risks remain at the forefront.

