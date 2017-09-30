S&P 500 Weekly Update: Stocks Are Going Higher. Another Dow Theory Buy Signal Triggered This Week

Trends tend to persist. Trying to predict when they will change is a difficult if not impossible task. Stay the course.

There is always a chance that we see a pullback before new highs. It will not jeopardize the long-term trend in place.

Bull markets don’t die of old age; they die of fright. And they are most afraid of recessions; I don’t see one on the horizon.

"There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult.” - Warren Buffett

Being successful in managing money doesn’t hinge on having prior beliefs about the world of investing. It is however about reading the situation and efficiently updating those beliefs in response to feedback from reality. We all have an idea of how a certain situation is supposed to play out, but things aren't that black and white when it comes to investing. If an investor stays with that mindset, mistakes usually follow.



Suffocating amounts of information are presented to market participants daily. The response to that inflow of data is important. A choice, stay with the old mindset or update our prior notions and respond to what is happening. If done correctly using an open mind, the updating process will allow an investor to move to a different stance sooner. The process also limits the mistake of assigning too much confidence to any one set of ideas.

There have been many instances of what I am referring to during the life of this current bull market. One of the challenges in investing revolves around the idea that we all need to do a better job than the rest of the market when using available information to form a strategy. If you can do that, then over the course of many different investment periods, you will tend to invest in securities that produce better returns than the average, which will cause you to outperform the market.

Of course that would be nice, but an investor need not get so hung up on trying to achieve that. Each needs to have their set of goals in place for their situation in life. After all that is what really matters.



One important fact that simply cannot be forgotten when navigating a bull market, the importance of a breakout to new highs. The human mind tells us to be aware. Unheard of prices for individual stocks and indices invoke the idea that they have to immediately turn and tip back over.

Think about how foolish that is. If that were truly the case, then each time something unprecedented happened like a stock trading at prices it had never seen before, all we would need to do is position our investments the other way. An investor could never lose if that were fact. However, doing just that would quickly wipe out an investor's capital completely and permanently.

A new all-time high is not a precarious position which calls for an imminent turn in the other direction. Many new all-time highs are merely stepping stones toward the next set of new all-time highs. The recent price action in the major indices warrants investors' attention. Across the board highs being achieved in unison don’t occur too often. December 2016 saw all of the major indices breakout in unison to new highs. Tracking the S&P and the Dow 30 from that point reveals 14% gains for both. The Nasdaq has tacked on 23% in the same time frame.

That move continued higher, and in March of this year, a similar occurrence kept the bull market in a sustained uptrend. Market pundits looking for a reason to lighten up and produce reasons why the stock market is going lower may want to reconsider their stance. The same across the board highs in the major indices have just occurred here in September. This type of price action should be conveying confidence to anyone invested in stocks. That confident feeling has escaped many and continues to be elusive all during this bull market.

One reason, it’s the same story over and over. Many of the whales of the investment world, the people that garner headlines and have the microphone are counseling investors again. Paul Tudor Jones, Scott Minerd, Philip Yang, Larry Fink, and Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital have all expressed concerns about the equity market. Investors remain confused. Jeffrey Gundlach has said that investors should move “toward the exits”. Funds like Pacific Investment Management Co., T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. have joined in, and Pimco has urged investors to move their money to less risky assets. Seth Klarman’s Baupost holds 42% of its assets in cash.

We’ve seen warnings from these same investment managers before, like in November of 2013, January of 2014, March of 2015, and again in August 2015. None of those worked out well. I don’t profess to be a better investor than any of these people. I also don’t have a self-serving agenda that investors need to be wary of.



What I do have, the black and white fact that if I ignored the same signal back in December 2016 that was just given to investors again, I would have missed the last 14% of the bull market gains. The original buy signal generated way back in March of 2013 seemed to go by the wayside, and subsequent signals have not been given the importance they represent. They have all been clouded in doubt.

Ignoring these signs of strength has been costly. I suspect I may be writing along these same lines after this recent bullish signal runs its course as well. Now if all of those same money managers were telling us that new highs are right around the corner and there is nothing to worry about, that would indeed be a different story. It’s very clear that isn’t the case today, and it hasn’t been for years now.

Significant market tops do not occur with these headlines of warnings, statements of caution, etc. The plethora of warnings appeared 3-4 years ago, and have remained consistent. They did not represent a significant top then, and they don’t represent a significant market top now.



Economy

A recession is right around the corner, this economic cycle is too long and ready to end, or so we have all been told for a while now. Bespoke Investment Group gathered information relative to the timing of the onset of a recession. What it discovered is interesting. The ratio between the monthly Leading and Coincident indicators series published by the Conference Board has been a good historical indicator of recessions.

Major tops in the ratio have occurred well in advance of every recession since the 1960s. So for those who are bearish on the prospects for the U.S. economy, the bad news is the ratio made another new high in August. We know nothing is guaranteed, and it's not an absolute that a recession can’t happen in the medium term. What it does mean is the probability of a recession occurring in the near term is extremely low.

The data suggests that it’s unrealistic to expect a recession to start within six months of a peak in the ratio. In other words, even if the ratio started dropping next month, February would be the most aggressive reasonable estimate for the start of a recession.

The table below shows the time between the leading indicators hitting a new high and the onset of a recession:



Looking out 10 to 20 months would still be historically quick. In the last cycle, the lead time was over two years. Of course things can change and as always the situation has to be monitored. It’s not a wild notion to believe there is a almost no material risk of a recession starting in the next 12 months and a low risk looking out over the next two years.

My simplistic view, expansions are tripped up by excesses. Economies overheat. Inflation in the 80s, the tech bubble in the 90s, and the housing bubble in the 2000s. While the recession calls remain with us, I don’t see excesses that trouble me right now. Remember, no boom, no bust.



Final read on second-quarter GDP came in at 3.1% versus the prior read of 3%.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing came in at a level not seen since 2010, when it was reported at 19. That was up from the August reading at 14.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index climbed 4.3 points to 21.3 in September. Expectations regarding future business conditions continued to improve. The indexes of future general business activity and future company outlook remained elevated at 34.5 and 39.9, respectively. Other indexes for future manufacturing activity showed mixed movements but remained solidly in positive territory.

Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index rolled in at 17, up from 16 in August and 10 in July.

Chicago PMI surged 6.3 points to 65.2 in September after holding at 58.9 in August and July, much stronger than expected. This is now the second highest reading going back to November 2014, bested only by the 65.7 in June. This is a 19th consecutive month above the 50 expansion/contraction threshold.

August Durable Goods orders increased by 1.7% in August, which was higher than expected.

Business Roundtable optimism is at its highest level in three years, with hiring plans at a six-year high. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Chairman of Business Roundtable:

"I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to enact a meaningful pro growth agenda that will benefit all Americans. As these results confirm, business confidence and optimism have increased dramatically.”

Conference Board Consumer Confidence came in right in line at 119.8. The effects of the two recent hurricanes dropped the confidence level dramatically in both Texas and Florida.

Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index reported at 51.6, up from the previous reading of 50.6.

The final read on Michigan Consumer Sentiment comes in at 95.1, slightly lower than the 95.3 reading that was expected.



New Home Sales for August were down 3.4%. The drop included a 4.7% decline in the south, and Harvey and Irma will likely depress sales through September before a Q4 bounce. Inventory issues also remain in place with only a four-month supply.

Pending Home Sales down 2.6% in August. The fifth drop in the last six months. Hurricanes and low inventory are the culprits for the weakness continuing. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

“This summer’s terribly low supply levels have officially drained all of the housing market’s momentum over the past year. August was another month of declining contract activity because of the one two punch of limited listings and home prices rising far above incomes. Demand continues to overwhelm supply in most of the country, and as a result, many would be buyers from earlier in the year are still in the market for a home, while others have perhaps decided to temporarily postpone their search.”



Global Economy

Here is an index that seems to only get headlines when it's falling or at lows. The Baltic Dry Index is at a new 31/2 year high. Up 60% in 2017. That fits with the synchronized global growth story in place. Somebody is shipping something at a pretty good pace across the globe.



No surprise over the past weekend, as Angela Merkel won her fourth term as chancellor.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q3 2017, the estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 4.2%. Eight sectors are expected to report earnings growth for the quarter, led by the Energy sector.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.7. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.6) and above the 10-year average (14.1).

For Q3 2017 (with 16 companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter), 13 companies have reported positive EPS surprises and 13 companies have reported positive sales surprises.

Despite hurricanes, cuts to S&P 500 EPS estimates for Q3 were below long-term averages. During the past 10 years, the average decline in the bottom up EPS estimate during a quarter has been 6.0%. The Q3 bottom up EPS estimate (which is an aggregation of the median EPS estimates for all the companies in the index) has dropped by 3.0% (to $32.83 from $33.86) during this period.





The Political Scene

The latest on healthcare reform is another round of partisanship, with each side playing to the cameras with self-centered agendas that have little to do with the well being of the American public. Same old story. A bill is proposed, the agendas are rolled out, and it is pronounced dead on arrival. The best of luck trying to find an unbiased explanation of what is really going on.



How does this relate to investing? That’s easy. The reaction by large institutions, money managers, etc. seems to be the prudent approach. None of this matters until we see something enacted that actually affects the economy. Individual investors should follow that lead. The stock market has risen under the existing government healthcare plan, and it appears it can continue to do so.

More news on tax reform this week as well. Now we have a group called the big six that seems to have some influence on what is going on. Wonder why we have a freedom caucus, the big six and other separate factions. Maybe the children should be forced into the same sandbox to get things done instead of splintering off and playing by themselves. In the meantime it was another opportunity for any politician with a microphone within reach to tell us their agenda.

The most absurd commentary heard out of the sandbox this week. There is no guarantee that the money repatriated back to U.S. corporations will find its way back into the economy. Newsflash: It is guaranteed that if the $2.6 trillion remains offshore, it won't filter into the economy here in the U.S.

During the trading week, I did see knee-jerk reactions to the tax proposal as the details trickled out. This issue will be more of a market mover at the appropriate time. It is also important to understand that earnings forecasts do not have any of the projected boost to earnings baked in. For what it is worth, neither do my forecasts for higher stock prices. Stay tuned.



Tensions over the latest North Korean threats highlighted the start of the trading week. Plenty of rhetoric and saber rattling, but the selling never took hold. In fact the takeaway for investors on the day, the DJ Transports and the Russell 2000 closed in positive territory. That represented a new high for the small cap index. The DJ Transports followed a day later with a new all-time high of its own.



The Fed

Plenty of Fed-speak last week with no fewer than 12 Fed officials getting their moment in the spotlight. The stock market didn't blink. The only voice that matters, Janet Yellen, gave an interview on Tuesday. In my view she remained on the same path with commentary that both doves and hawks can parse until the next Fed meeting.

Regular readers realize that I rarely, if ever, look out more than 6-9 months when I formulate my stock market views. Far too many things can change and happen that will impact decisions over a longer period of time. Better to lay out a strategy and continually re-assess as time goes on. Not everyone agrees with that because it gets a lot of attention and splashy headlines when long-term predictions are made. Especially when they revolve around interest rates.



Sentiment

The American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey showed bullish sentiment declined almost seven percentage points to 33.3%. Most of this decline showed up in an increase in the neutral reading with a 5.3 percentage point increase to 37.9%.

Urban Carmel reports:

“Massive $9.7 billion outflow from equity mutual funds and ETFs this week. 3rd largest outflow of the year. Data from Lipper Research.”

The notion that new market highs are not being embraced by market participants is surely evident this week.



Crude Oil

WTI recently broke above the trendline that has kept prices in a downtrend since February.



It appears the next step would be a break above $52-53 to further confirm that this move is real.

About a month ago this story about a long-time crude oil investor tossing in the towel when he closed his hedge fund was highlighted here. At that point in time, he offered up another prediction, that his conversion to bear might just be a great buy signal. So far, he's been proven right. Struggling in the mid $40s when Andy Hall closed shop, WTI has risen about 15% since.

This week’s inventory report showed an unexpected draw of 1.8 million barrels. Gasoline inventories went the other way with a surprise build of 1.1 million barrels. WTI closed Friday at $51.58, up $0.93 for the week, and remains above the 50-day moving average.

The Technical Picture

A month ago, weakness in the Transportation Index raised the concern among many that the divergence between the Transports and the Dow 30 were signaling trouble ahead for the markets and the economy. We have been here before and some folks still haven’t learned to watch and be patient instead of jumping to conclusions.

Another Dow Theory BUY signal was generated this past week as the Dow Transports vaulted to a new high. That action confirms the new high recently set by the Dow Industrial Average the week before. There have been numerous buy signals generated during this secular bull market, the latest being generated in July of this year. Before that, December 2016.

Anyone paying attention now realizes that the signal does not necessarily suggest an investor go all in at this very moment. It simply says that an all clear condition is in effect, and that this bull market has more room to advance. For those that follow this strategy it adds more confidence when managing money while following any long-term trend.





Breakouts in an index or an individual stock need be noted and then followed. The Nasdaq broke out of a 16-year trading range last December. While some pundits told us that the index was in a bubble and it was time to take the ball and go home, the Nasdaq continued to rally adding 23% from that break to the present. The longer the trading range, and the longer the break holds, the more meaningful the move. Anyone that believes the upward move in technology is over may want to reconsider. By some measures the move has just begun.

Once again we see evidence that an investor should NOT run away from strength, but run to that strength. This is especially true when the underlying trend is in their favor.

Anyone that believes the upward move in Technology is over may want to reconsider. By some measures the move has just begun.



The Index traded in a narrow trading range all week riding along the 20-day moving average (green), printing a new closing high at 2,519. Before any talk of a pullback can be entertained, the index will have to first close below that short-term support which sits at 2,492.



With the S&P somewhat extended above the trend line, we could see a 30 point pullback to the first support level at any point in time.

Pivot points just below that at 2,479 and 2,456 pivots are further support, with resistance still projected at the 2,525 pivot.

An interesting chart showing the maximum S&P drawdowns that occurred during each year:



Unless the market sees a really bad fourth quarter, this will be the smallest yearly draw down for the S&P ever recorded. What is also interesting, take a look at prior instances with less than average drops, highlighted by the red arrows. The following year didn't suffer a massive correction. If this pattern holds true, the naysayers may have more explaining to do, and another piece of evidence that says the strength continues.



Individual Stocks and Sectors

CyrusOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a data center REIT that is part of the 2017 playbook, has corrected 10% from its recent high on rising interest rate fears. Here is an opportunity to get into an income and growth situation as the company is situated perfectly to take advantage of the massive data center growth as the internet expands exponentially.

The idea that a few stocks, in this case the vaunted “FAANG” names, or for that matter any one sector will decide the fate of the entire market is a misconception that has been around for a while. The recent price action speaks volumes about the overall strength of this bull market.

Coming into this past week FAANG (FB, AAPL, AMZN, NFLX, GOOG GOOGL) has been either flat or down this month, and four of the five briefly dipped below their 50-day moving averages. The downward pressure was ramped up early in the week as a rapid sell-off took hold on Monday. While all of this is happening, the S&P is at record highs. It’s pretty obvious the internal strength continues. This isn't just a FAANG trade.

Given the pullback in FAANG and the tendency for the market to do well in Q4, now isn’t the worst time to put some money to work in it if you’ve been on the sidelines. It’s always a tough call to say exactly when the selling might abate; it may have already occurred this week.

Bottom line, ALL of these stocks have excellent risk/reward profiles at these levels. Anyone with a long-term view need not be exact when entering into these names now. Of course that is if one assumes these companies continue to build their franchises and move in lockstep with the bull market. Said another way, I‘ll use Apple as an example. I expect another 25% upside for the stock ($185-190) given the existing fundamentals, with the possibility of another 5% downside ($143) from here ($150).

Some of the money that was taken out of the high flyer trade found its way to Financials, Industrials and Energy this past week. Investors have to be mindful of the speed in which these rotations in and out of sectors is happening. The importance of having a diversified portfolio is more important than ever. If one is going to try and catch these quick swings, they run the risk of being whipsawed and wind up under performing.



The Select Financial ETF (XLF) broke to a new high this week. JPMorgan joins the new high list, Citigroup (C) extends its highs from last week and Bank of America (BAC) looks poised to do the same. After a period of consolidation, it appears another leg up in this sector has just begun. I would be adding not subtracting from this sector.

Anyone following the list of lithium-related stocks that were brought to our attention by Josh Brown last week knows they pulled back right to support levels. I took a position as an intermediate trade in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on the 6% dip. It's already right back close to the old highs and it appears new highs may be in order.

Here are the results for the 2017 playbook that was constructed late last year to take advantage of what I believed would be outperformers this year.



The third quarter is in the books; my, how this year has flown by. A 3.9% gain for the period that many predicted would be a difficult one for equities. The month of September logged nine new all-time highs, the most since 1995. Despite the continued show of strength, some seem to be able to conclude today that the stock market isn't going anywhere in the next two years. If only we were all that clairvoyant. But wait, I do remember being told the same thing in June of 2014. It’s not only these longer-term views. Comments like “this market continues to mystify” are seen and heard quite often now. Folks, there is no mystery in what is happening in the stock market.

The same question keeps coming up week after week. What could bring this bull market to an end? Barring that black swan that everyone keeps bringing up, my view on the topic differs from most. First, I don’t see the reasons others use to continually highlight this issue. I’m not of the belief that there is a clock on bull markets and that clock is ready to run out, and issue a game over banner. Equity markets simply don't behave that way. Bulls don’t die of old age; they die of fright. And they are most afraid of recessions, which at present is not on the horizon.

History shows that the way they do behave is aligned with a Fed tightening cycle. Simply stated, as happened in the mid 1960s, mid 1990s, and mid 2000s, market volatility eventually rose and went into a downtrend after the Fed completed a tightening cycle. Using that measure, it clearly seems to me that it is still very early in that game.



Coming back to the present, there is a picture of strength in all major indices. Further gains into year end appears to have a good probability of occurring. This adds to my confidence expressed in last week’s missive that the intermediate term (6-9 months) will see further market gains, ushering in more new highs. Liz Ann Sonders believes that as well with a recent post:

“Since 1928, when SPX has made a 12 month high in September, it has then risen in the 4th quarter 83% of the time.”

Ryan Detrick:

“Since 1928, when SPX has risen in every month from May through September, it has risen in the 4th quarter every time.” “Since 1950, when September makes a new all time high, Q4 closes up 94.1% of time.” “The SPX just posted an 8 quarter win streak. Worth noting that the four times that has ever happened, it was higher the next quarter.”



Investors know that nothing is guaranteed. There easily could be a pullback or correction before new highs are forged. Chances that such an event will threaten the long-term trend are low, and that is the important takeaway. It then comes down to the preponderance of evidence, the probabilities, that will eventually help an investor make the right decisions. Breakouts from extended trading ranges by the major indices again in December 2016, and across the board highs reached in unison during September. What history tells us about this strength, another Dow Theory buy signal this week while breadth remains strong.



Therefore I continue to reiterate the pain trade will be a market that continues its strength and melts up rather than a severe selloff. Warren Buffett’s quote is correct. It really is pretty simple when you step back and think about it. Trends tend to persist. Trying to predict when they will change is a difficult if not impossible task. Ask the famous money manager or a naysayer here on SA how that is working out. Yet people seem intent to make things more difficult than they already are, at times believing they are smarter than the market.

Stay the course and don’t try to out think what the market is telling us.



to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

