Dividend Growth: Can You Measure All Its Angles With Precision?

Despite the rampant popularity of dividend growth over the past decade, there still remains no standard textbook definition or "How to" manual that investors must refer to. The strategy seems well-aligned with the age-old idiom, "There's more than one way to skin a cat."

Strong opinions seem to be held by many who practice DG, and conversely, by those that criticize its practice. I've developed my own views through the years, and have frequently ruminated about them, but hold no strong emotional ties of support or antagonism. Dividend growth is an investment philosophy, not something to become giddy over, or dissimilarly, agitated with.

Emotion is the death knell of objectivity. Discounting, ignoring, or disagreeable disagreement with an opposing viewpoint is likely to skew one's ability to act in an objective manner. This holds true for themselves and others they are making fiscal decisions on behalf of. As a brief digression, our nation is clearly becoming increasingly emotional and disagreeable on a social and fiscal level. This growing national partition may ultimately not end well.

Such may be the case with an overly emotional attitude towards investment. Assumption of dividend growth polarity, in other words, seeing it is necessarily as a holy grail or as a non-starter might be too closed-minded. Also, strategy must not be viewed in isolation. While it may be easy to pontificate that Path A represents perfection for Investor A, the same may not be true for Investor B and so on.

The DG Stereotype

The typical DG practitioner may be viewed as an older investor either in- or nearing-retirement, with conservative risk tolerance, sufficient capital with which to work, and lack of desire to churn an investment portfolio.

Stock base is skewed primarily to large-cap domestic-based equities and new capital is put to work at above average dividend yields. Portfolio return may be judged more on the basis of cash flow generation, income durability, and YOY income growth rather than total return focus.

I'd see very little to argue from in this vein. If an investor finds themselves in a favorable fiscal position at a later point in life, it makes sense to ease up on the risk/reward throttle and focus on preservation and conservatism.

Of course, not everyone is going to find themselves in that position. A slow-growth income strategy coupled with capital drawdown necessity could lead to a cash flow crisis down the line. That brings up a risk paradox, however, as the income strapped investor contemplates increasing top line yield or capital growth reliance. Those are certainly ideal decisions to have to make. Yet, they are forcibly being made all the time.

DG Earlier In Life

This topic always seems to garner a variety of opinion. My view has always been that youthful aggression should be undertaken with capital. Dividend growth advocates seem to take the opposing view that slow and steady always wins the race. They see conservative income compounding as the more judiciously angled approach to portfolio management.

Of course, this is not necessarily a mutually exclusive debate. I'd opine that most portfolios, whether that of a younger or older investor, probably contain elements of both schools of thought.

The most important point may be that the early life investor must be able to iteratively adjust portfolio strategy to the various paths they may be led on through the years. The ability to accurately define goals and reasonably project returns are also of importance.

If the younger investor finds themselves in a good paying job and able to live well beneath means, they'll be able to invest much more differently (and probably more conservatively) than someone with a lower salary that chooses to save much less.

Thus, I'd conclude, despite my general predilections, that DG could prove the proper strategy for the younger investor to lean on. Still, if one is overly optimistic with their assumptions or a poor stock picker, hindsight could similarly prove DG execution to be a huge mistake.

Benchmarking

One of the shortfalls I've found with an income-growth-focused approach is the seeming lack of progress tracking that usually goes along. Growth investors may measure personal total return performance alongside the Wilshire 5000, S&P 500, or Russell 2000, depending on their preference. As such, it's easy to understand how one has "done," comparatively speaking.

DG adherents typically point to the simple fact that income has grown YOY as sign of success or victory. While that certainly says something, it doesn't bring a great deal of illumination as to whether they've practiced good risk-adjusted capital allocation habits or maximizing their income dollar.

This brings to the forefront the concept of opportunity cost - the idea that persistently poor capital allocation decisions can make a huge dent in one's investment performance. For some with a great deal of wealth, opportunity cost may be of negligible consideration. For those more dependent on efficient allocation, sustained opportunity cost may ultimately prove the difference between a comfortable retirement - and a not so comfortable one.

Some DG'ers will target a certain level of YOC (Yield on Cost) over a certain length of time. A common goal might be to double YOC over 10 years, which would require roughly 7-7.5% CADGR. Depending on the individual's circumstances, this kind of litmus may be appropriate. More appropriate may be to consider whether specific portfolio construction makes that goal a reasonable expectation. If you own a portfolio full of General Electric (GE) AT&T (T) and Procter & Gamble (PG), you're almost assuredly not going to get 7-7.5% blended dividend growth going forward.

While some authors/investors seem to categorize themselves as DG practitioners, it is interesting to listen to a sometimes dichotomous view of total return analysis. On the one hand, they may defend falling share price as the opportunity to buy more income. Then, on the other hand, they'll pat themselves on the back if share price rises. A win both ways! Clearly, there's a catch.

Averaging down may be a wise strategy for stocks an investor has conviction in. However, it does not cancel the fact that overhead purchases were executed at sub-optimal pricing. Regardless one's strategy, it cannot be considered a victory if you are consistently allocating capital at inefficient buy-in points. I'm not suggesting one has to perfectly time the market. I am suggesting that one cannot maximize results by chronically making poor decisions.

While total return might be eschewed by dividend growth investors for a variety of reasons, if one is grossly and perpetually underperforming index return, there may be more profitable options. For one, committing to an index-based drawdown strategy.

DG Vs. Drawdown

While this topic is probably best suited to an article of its own, I'll make a few brief points.

Given general valuation expansion of equities since the financial crisis, I'd opine that price upside might be running on fumes. And despite the fact that yields have been dropping, there would seem better visibility for dividend growth as opposed to capital growth.

Thus, I'd very generally conclude and project that we could ultimately embark on another so-called "Lost Decade." This was a period post "Internet bubble," circa 2000-2012, where collective valuations contracted and flatlined, yet strong companies were able to continue to grow their dividends.

For example, in 1999, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) traded at around $50/sh. and paid out about 56 cents in dividends during the year (1% yield). Until the beginning of 2013, the stock moved to about $70 - an average growth rate of 3 percent. However, the dividend expanded more than 4 fold, from 56 cents to around $2.40 by the end of 2012 - representing a mid-teens CAGR.

While I'm not suggesting a similar forward trajectory for JNJ's dividend - in fact, I'd probably expect nothing more than half the DG - I am suggesting that DG can experience expansion even when price is compressing or flatlining. This is an important point for those contemplating a forward strategic path. Dividend growth expansion visibility is even clearer when payout ratios are low and bottom lines robust.

Strategy Session

With the market continuing to climb despite a seeming wall of worry that has existed for years, I currently maintain a somewhat ambivalent view towards equity allocation. It would be a mistake to have a cavalier attitude that decries valuation risks that exist. But it would also be a mistake to ignore the fact that depressed interest rates continue to act as an equity catalyst, or that some sort of rampant rate rise is necessarily in the offing.

However, equity optimists would be unwise to ignore today's geopolitical risks (N. Korea/Trump), social risks (healthcare/unfunded pension liability), and potential black swan occurrences that can quickly derail an investment program. I see a balanced mind frame as a must right now. While you can be a hero when you make bold decisions, you can also turn out to be a zero. Now's the wrong time to try to be a hero - and don't put yourself in the position of being a zero.

Looking through my personal list of top dividend holdings, I'm hard pressed to pound the table on any one of them. Aerospace recommendations I made during the sharp selloff at the beginning of 2016, including Boeing (BA) and Air Lease (AL) have doubled and nearly doubled, respectively. Old standby Honeywell (HON) is up 40% over the same time frame. By the same token, I'm not sure I'd be willing to give them up easily at this juncture, either.

Some dividend stocks I would be less reluctant to wade into right now include Altria (MO) and Whirlpool (WHR). While I seem somewhat the exception in the matter, I'm taking an optimistic view on alternative energy, and own both Pattern Energy (PEGI) and NRG Yield (NYLD). I'd see all four of these as less susceptible to a broad market repricing.

For some mad dividend growth money, I'd suggest the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLV). The note tracks performance of a group of mostly large cap utilities, REITs, and other low beta fare. I'd opine this a somewhat more sane, diversified way to attain 10% yield without going the elevated credit risk route of BDCs or mREITs. Still, a cascading lower market could wipe out your capital quicker than you might think. Plus, the income received is interest, not qualified dividend income.

HDLV - Top 10 Weightings

Summary

Maintain a non-emotional view towards dividend growth. For many, it may represent a core strategy that can work for a lifetime. For others, it may not be quite what the doctor ordered. Most importantly, know thyself and be reasonable with forward expectations. Given the robustness of what we've seen the past 7-8 years now, those expectations should probably be less rather than more. Perhaps much less.

