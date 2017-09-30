Weekly S&P 500 ChartStorm - Low Volatility Vs. High Valuations

There is a growing list of familiar signs usually seen around at least short term if not major market tops.

Those who follow my personal account on Twitter will be familiar with my weekly S&P 500 #ChartStorm in which I pick out 10 charts on the S&P 500 to tweet. Typically, I'll pick a couple of themes and hammer them home with the charts, but sometimes it's just a selection of charts that will add to your perspective and help inform your own view - whether it's bearish, bullish, or something else!

The purpose of this note is to add some extra context beyond the 140 characters of Twitter. It's worth noting that the aim of the #ChartStorm isn't necessarily to arrive at a certain view but to highlight charts and themes worth paying attention to.

So here's another S&P 500 #ChartStorm write-up!

1. SPX Max Drawdown: This chart shows the maximum drawdown for the S&P 500 by year. There is still one quarter left in the year, but YTD it is the lowest ever reading. I don't know whether to applaud or to run for the hills!

Bottom line: For now, 2017 has the lowest max drawdown on record.

2. Average daily moves: This chart shows the average daily absolute (up or down) percentage change in the S&P 500 across the years. Again, while the final quarter of the year could end up changing this picture, it is yet another way of viewing the extreme lows in volatility that we are witnessing right now.

Bottom line: 2017 is seeing incredibly low average daily moves in the S&P 500.

3. Implied volatility and VIX curve: Keeping with the volatility topic, this chart shows the compression in S&P 500 implied volatility or the VIX itself (bottom panel) but also shows the VIX futures curve (VXV vs VIX) overlayed against the S&P 500. Short-term tops are more likely to occur when the VXV vs. VIX indicator reaches highs and the VIX reaches lows - like the current state. So this one along with the next couple of seasonality and sentiment charts at least have the potential to derail those previous two charts.

Bottom line: VXV vs. VIX and the VIX itself point to an elevated risk of at least a short-term top in the market.

4. Seasonality trends: This chart shows the S&P 500 moving more or less in line with its historical seasonal pattern - the exception is that it hasn't really fallen much around this historically seasonally weak part of the year. The optimists will be quick to note that the remainder of the year typically sees positive seasonality, and it will be interesting indeed to see whether the S&P 500 sticks to the seasonal script for the remainder of the year or decides to try ad-lib a little (to the downside).

Bottom line: The S&P 500 defied the sinister September seasonality.

5. Stock market vs. currency market seasonality: It's not just the stock market that sees seasonal tendencies across the year, the US dollar index also displays some seasonal patterns and they kind of line up with stocks. For example, we're just about at the part of the year where both stocks and the US dollar get their second wind. Of course, with a number of big geopolitical/policy risks in the background, e.g., North Korea, the commencement of Quantitative Tightening, and potential tax cuts or reforms, October could end up being a wildcard month.

Bottom line: Typically both the S&P 500 and US dollar get their second wind around this time of the year.



6. The Euphoriameter: The Euphoriameter has moved again to a new post-crisis high after rebounding in September. This indicator combines the forward PE ratio, VIX, and surveyed bullish sentiment to present a composite gauge of euphoria or otherwise. At present, the index is showing increasingly euphoric sentiment among investors and is another sign of how the market may be vulnerable to disappointment. It also reflects the fact that we've had low volatility and almost constantly rising stocks.

Bottom line: Investor euphoria is high and rising.

7. Institutional Investor Sentiment: The State Street Investor Confidence Index (SSICI) is a measure of institutional investor sentiment based on State Street's gargantuan global custodian business and is derived from actual buying and selling of the world's largest investors (I won't say most sophisticated, because some are smarter than others!). Anyway, a reading of the SSICI above 100 indicates institutional investors are net allocating to equities aka risky assets and thus feel confident on the outlook. The latest readings would suggest that North American institutional investors are shall we say "reluctant bulls" - buying as momentum and a lack of alternatives pushes up against growing risks and increasingly stretched valuations.

Bottom line: Institutional investors look to be reluctant bulls.

8. Valuation Percentiles: This graph shows a fairly common and well understood valuation metric: price vs. median-10-year earnings but also expresses it as a percentile rank. There's a clear conclusion that stock market bubbles tend to happen at the 90th percentile-plus region. It is an interesting and novel way of showing it, but really all it's saying is high valuations are a symptom of a bubble. It does of course illustrate how stretched things are, and it's important to keep this in mind. In the short term, high valuations are not enough by themselves to become tactically bearish, but it does place the odds against you over the medium-longer term.

Bottom line: The current market valuations rank in the 94th percentile.

9. Earnings yield minus inflation: This chart shows the earnings yield of the S&P 500 with annual CPI inflation subtracted. By this measure, valuations do not look excessive, they look more middle-of-the-road, around their long-term average, and far from the lows reached at the height of the dot com boom (note the earnings yield is basically the PE ratio inverted, so a lower reading of this metric = higher valuations). So we have two conflicting messages here with this chart vs. the previous chart (there's also the influence of low bond yields, but that's a matter for another time), thus the next chart which also shows valuations will be very interesting in this context...

Bottom line: Earnings yield adjusted for inflation is not looking overvalued.

10. Price to book ratios of cyclical and defensive sectors: This rather extraordinary looking chart shows the average price to book ratio of the cyclical sectors (basic materials, industrials, technology) vs. the defensive sectors (telecoms, utilities, health care), and the relative valuation of cyclicals vs. defensives. This chart shows a remarkable extreme in valuations, and the way in which the price to book ratio has sharply expanded for the cyclical sectors looks very reminiscent of the previous few major market tops. Cyclicals also look stretched vs. defensives - this is important because in a downturn, it's the cyclical stocks that will probably be the first to fall, and these valuations show they have far to fall.

Bottom line: Price to book ratios show extreme valuations for cyclical sectors.

So where does all this leave us?

This week there's probably two categories of interest (well, there's a few sub-categories within the second one, but I felt it useful to make this distinction):

1. Low volatility

The first 3 charts showed how extremely low volatility is with max drawdown at a record low, average daily price moves in the doldrums, and implied volatility and VIX futures curve also at extremes. My rule of thumb is that risk is highest when volatility is low and lowest when volatility is spiking, so that's certainly something to keep in mind, and the next category will help in determining the likelihood of this period of extreme low volatility persisting...

2. Seasonality, Sentiment, and Stretched valuations

The market defied the sinister September seasonality and it's this seemingly persistent rise in stock prices along with the previously noted low volatility that has helped push investor sentiment into euphoric territory. Along with the optimistic sentiment, even if "reluctant bullishness" for institutional investors, valuations are becoming increasingly stretched (well - not so much if you do that inflation adjustment in chart 9), but the final chart shows a stark extreme in valuations often only seen around major market tops.

Summary

This week featured quite an interesting mix of charts, the first few charts focusing on the extreme lows seen in volatility appear to brush up against the signals from the growing extremes in sentiment and valuations. While valuations can stay high and go higher, and the same can be said for sentiment - particularly as seasonality is now positive - it's fair to say that there is a growing list of familiar signs usually seen around at least short term if not major market tops.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.