Investors have been swept up in the excitement over the prospects of tax reform. Markets are salivating at the prospects of potentially lower corporate tax rates and individuals being left with more cash to be deployed back into the stock market. And while a number of the ideas that have been put forth in the tax reform rollout are certainly tantalizing, the bad news is that simply just ain’t gonna happen by the end of the 2017 calendar year, if ever.

So what about tax reform has had stocks (SPY) so excited and bond (TLT) yields pushing higher over the past week. The executive branch introduced its proposal for tax reform. It offered a variety of transformative changes of which the mere thought was enough to light a fire under risk assets for the remainder of the week.

Included in the proposal was a lowering of the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, a one-time repatriation tax (remember 2004?) a 25% tax rate for those that owned their own businesses, lower individual tax rates, a shrinking of the number of tax brackets from seven to three (or maybe four), a near doubling of the standard deduction and an increase in the child tax credit among others.

No sooner did markets hear the news and they were on the move to the upside. While the reaction among U.S. large cap stocks was decidedly more subdued, U.S. small caps stocks (IWM) that have already been rally impressively from their mid-August lows notched a decisive breakout to new all-time highs following a near +2% move the day tax reforms were released and another +0.5% on Thursday and Friday. The yield on the 10-Year Treasury (IEF) also jumped by more than 10 basis points over this same short time period to as high as 2.34%.

But does this knee jerk market reaction really make sense?

Before going any further, let’s qualify the statement at the start of the article with something more starchy and professional than “ain’t gonna happen”.

A rational investor should assign a meaningfully low probability that tax reform legislation will be passed before the end of the 2017 calendar year. This is not just me being pessimistic, but is effectively what traders are betting at the present time. For example, prediction marketplace PredictIt is currently assigning a 30% probability for both an individual and corporate tax cut by the end of the year. Note that the market is not taking bets on tax reform, which last happened more than three decades ago now, but simply the prospect for tax cuts that have happened much more frequently in the years since. If traders are only assigning a 30% probability to the much more common outcome, it implies a measurably lower probability for the more extraordinary outcome.

But maybe the prediction market traders have it wrong. Of course, a number of legislators in Congress have been hinting at this very same point since Wednesday while others simply make little reference to timing in their interviews and discussions, so the notion that legislation will not get done before 2017 is not completely an outlandish idea. But one of the key things that Congress has working against it in trying to pass tax reform or even tax cuts before the end of the year is the calendar. It is now the end of September, and the House only has 36 more days that they are scheduled to be in session before the end of the year. As for the Senate, they only have 44 more days. And it is not as though debating tax reform is the only item on their agenda between now and then. For example, the debt ceiling debate that was deferred from September due in part to the Hurricane damage inflicted on the U.S. is now looming ahead in December. They also have to pass a budget before they can move on to debating tax reform. Put simply, time is short to even get something smaller like tax cuts done, much less full blown tax reform.

What about the “if ever” tacked on at the end? This is reference to the notion that even if the tax reform debate continues beyond 2017, it may still prove difficult to get done in 2018 or anytime before the end of the decade for that matter.

Consider the following historical perspective from the last time major tax reform was carried out in this country more than 30 years ago. It was on January 25, 1984 that President Ronald Reagan announced in his State of the Union address that the White House would be introducing a tax reform plan to Congress. More than a year later on May 28, 1985, the President formally introduced his tax reform proposal to the nation on prime time television amid bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress to get something done. Formal hearings begin in the House the following week. By September 26, 1985, the House began drafting a tax bill. On October 15, 1985, the first vote in the House is taken and the horse trading begins. By December 17, 1985, a House bill is finally approved and the debate begins in the Senate. On June 24, 1986, the Senate approves it version of the bill after receiving approval from the Senate Finance Committee nearly two months earlier on May 7. On July 11, 1986, members of the House and the Senate begin conferencing to write the final version of the bill. And on September 25 and 27, the House and the Senate submit final approval of the tax reform bill that is finally signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on October 22, 1986.

So why did I just bother to go through this torturously long time line for tax reform legislation (this is an extremely condensed version by the way)? Because the process of tax reform legislation is torturously long! It took nearly 18 months from when the White House first introduced its tax reform proposal in May 1985 to when it was finally signed into law on October 1986. The debate was heated and contentious with various bills that looked like they were going to fail all along the way. There is a reason why tax reform has not happened in more than thirty years. It’s because it’s really hard!

So where are we today? The White House introduced its tax reform proposal on Wednesday. Of this week. And they’re going to replicate what took 18 months of a full bipartisan effort to do the last time around in less than three months with an agenda that is already chock full of other items. Yeah, OK.

And they’re going to replicate in less than a year into 2018 what took 18 months of a full bipartisan effort to do the last time around with a Congress that has a contentious majority in the House with firm partisan opposition from the opposing party and a slim majority in the Senate that has shown the inability to keep defectors in the fold to pass any legislation as we enter into a mid-term election year. Maybe, but this is a really heavy lift.

And once we get past the mid-term election in late 2018, then all bets are effectively off.

But what about the details of the proposal that came out of the White House. Doesn’t this give Congress an advantage in getting something done sooner rather than later? That’s the thing. The proposal that came out of the executive branch was just that. It was a proposal. It represents a beginning, not an end. A lot of details have yet to be included. And when it comes to passing tax cuts much less tax reform. It is in the details where the political debate can get bogged down for a really long time and bills can get cast to the dustbin.

While the recent tax reform proposal has provided the financial media with some good subject matter to chew on this week, the reality remains that the prospects for tax cuts, much less tax reform, taking place ever, much less by the end of 2017, remain relatively low. Certainly not impossible, mind you, as one can see the political motivation for getting something done before the end of the year. But if it’s going to be anything, it will almost certainly be some nominal “appetizer” tax cuts at most, and very likely not full blown tax reform.

But this is where the capital market reaction to the White House tax reform proposal becomes curious and potentially presents opportunity for those with a contrarian view.

Capital markets in general and the stock market in particular are supposed to be both forward looking and rational. Its participants are supposed to look ahead in the future to what is likely to happen as well as what is likely to not happen and allocate accordingly.

But this is not what has taken place in the wake of the tax reform proposal rollout. Instead, investors immediately bid up risk assets including small cap stocks by as much as +2.5% in recent days despite the fact that probability suggests nothing is going to get done on meaningful tax reform any time soon if ever.

Now some have suggested that the move higher in risk assets was based on the fact that tax reform is not at all priced into the market. Really? So I guess than that the +20% increase in the S&P 500 Index since last November that was built in large part on the hopes of pro-growth legislation that never actually materialized has actually been pricing in something else all along the way? Sure, corporate earnings have been better, but not anywhere close to that much better to explain a +20% increase in stock prices since last November. Trust me, tax reform was already priced into the market somewhere around 2013, much less this past week.

Contrarian Opportunity

Risk assets once again found themselves getting all whipped up this week. This time it was the introduction of a tax reform plan that likely has a long way to go and is bound to look very much different if it ever gets passed into law in the future, much less by the end of this year. Yet reactive capital markets have already made some decisive knee jerk moves. Of course, such knee jerk moves that are lacking fundamental support offer returns opportunities for those that may be open minded enough to consider the other side of the trade.

Perhaps it is a short-term entry window for those seeking to initiate or add to an intermediate-term to long-term Treasury allocation. Perhaps it is an opportunity to initiate or increase a gold (GLD) allocation that has also been sold off recently. And it may even be prudent to trim some gains on the margins for U.S. small cap stock allocations within a broadly diversified stock portfolio (not short small caps, mind you, but consider taking some profits on the edges of a long small cap allocation – big difference).

It will be interesting to see how the tax reform debate plays out over the coming weeks. But investors will be well served to remain measured in their expectations and prudent in their investment decisions surrounding this debate in the coming weeks and months.

