Nasdaq 100 Top Gainers Are Mattel & Viacom, Per September Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield NASDAQ 100 dividend dog stocks showed 34.54% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price small dogs again dominated the September NASDAQ 100.

"The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization." Of 100, 51 pay dividends over 0.5%.





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Expected 17.61% To 40.57 % Net Gains From September Top Ten NASDAQ 100 Dogs

Four of ten top yield NASDAQ 100 dividend dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for NASDAQ 100 dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for September 2018:

Mattel (MAT) was expected to net $425.70, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Viacom (VIAB) was projected to net $387.54, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% more than the market as a whole.

Western Digital (WDC) netted $335.09 based on a median target price estimate from thirty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) was projected to net $317.55, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was projected to net $216.18 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Comcast (CMSCA) was projected to net $212.95, based on a median target estimates from thirty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) was projected to net $212.53, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KHC.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $197.00 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was projected to net $192.59 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-six brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Broadcom (AVGO) was projected to net $175.69, based on a median target price estimate from thirty-five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.73% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs"... maybe prairie dogs.

51 Top NASDAQ 100 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top NASDAQ 100 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten NASDAQ 100 stocks selected 9/28/17 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Seagate Technology (STX) [1] was the first of six technology firms in the top ten.

The other five technology representatives placed third, fifth, and eighth to tenth. They were, Qualcomm (QCOM) [3], Cisco Systems (CSCO) [5], CA (CA) [8], Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) [9], and Intel (INTC) [10].

A lone consumer cyclical representative placed fourth, Mattel (MAT) [4]. One industrial representative placed sixth, Paychex (PAYX) [6].

Finally, a single consumer defensive firm placed seventh, Kraft Heinz, (KHC) [7], to complete the NASDAQ 100 top ten for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten NASDAQ 100 Dogs Showed 17.61% To 40.57% Upsides To September, 2018, With (31) A -4.51% Loss The Lowest Of Five Losers Reported

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Forecast (32) A 12% Price Upside And (33) A 13.2% Net Gain From 30 NASDAQ 100 Upside Dogs Come September, 2018

NASDAQ 100 top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 28, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 10.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 10.6% in the coming year.

Notice then the price vector is higher and headed away from the projected dividend pathway. This indicates an increasing over-priced, over-sold, condition for these top NASDAQ dogs. The dividends may be solid, but you are paying a steep price bid up by Mr. Market.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Cast An 34.54% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of NASDAQ Top 10 Dividend Stocks To September, 2018

Ten top NASDAQ 100 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten NASDAQ 100 dividend dogs selected 9/28/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (34) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield NASDAQ 100 Dogs To Fetch 19.26% Vs. (35) 14.31% Net Gains by All Ten by September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend NASDAQ 100 kennel by yield were predicted to produce 34.54% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced NASDAQ 100 top yield dog, Mattel (MAT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 42.57%.

The five lowest-priced top yield NASDAQ 100 dividend dogs for September 28 were: Mattel (MAT); Vodafone Group (VOD); Seagate Technology (STX); CA, Inc. (CA);Cisco Systems (CSCO), with prices ranging from $15.01 to $33.35.

Five higher-priced NASDAQ 100 dividend dogs for September 28 were: Intel (INTC) ; Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM); Qualcomm (QCOM); Paychex (PAYX); Kraft Heinz (KHC), whose prices ranged from $37.83 to $77.97.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

