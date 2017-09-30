Resolute Energy: A Look At 2018 Expectations

Service cost inflation is something to monitor as 2017 well costs are coming in a bit above previous type curves.

Resolute will probably burn a significant amount of cash in 2018 to grow production, with 25% to 60% exit rate growth depending on the choice of two or three rigs.

Resolute Energy (REN) is going to be a pure-play Delaware Basin company in 2018 after selling its Aneth Field asset. That means that its 2018 results (in terms of items such as lease operating expense and oil percentage) are going to be quite different than its current results. Aneth Field represented around 25% of Resolute's Q2 2017 production volume and had both a much higher oil percentage and much higher lease operating expenses compared to Resolute's Delaware Basin production. The Aneth Field production also had significantly wider differentials.

I will now attempt to model out Resolute's 2018 results based on the two rig and three rig development programs expectations that it mentioned in September.

A Three Rig Program In 2018

With a three rig program in 2018, Resolute believes that it can average 33,000 BOEPD in production during 2018, with an exit rate of around 41,000 BOEPD. This should generate approximately $368 million revenue at $50 WTI oil.

I have assumed that Resolute's oil percentage declines to around 52% in 2018 after the divestiture of its Aneth Field assets. This is marginally lower than its Permian Basin oil percentage of 53% in Q2 2017. Resolute's oil differential should narrow noticeably without the Aneth Field production, which had a differential of close to $7 during the first half of 2017.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 6,263,400 $47.00 $294 NGLs (Barrels) 2,529,450 $10.00 $25 Natural Gas [MCF] 19,512,900 $2.50 $49 Total Revenue $368

Resolute's three rig program may result in approximately $564 million in cash expenditures in 2018, which would result in $196 million in cash burn. This involves a $400 million budget for capital expenditures, including a small amount for corporate level capital. Lease operating expenses are reduced to $5 per BOE (Aneth Field had averaged over $20 per BOE), which production and ad valorem taxes are estimated at around 7.5% to 8.0% now.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $60 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $28 Cash G&A $25 Cash Interest $46 Preferred Dividend $5 Capital Expenditures $400 Total Expenses $564

While there is significant cash burn in this scenario, it also involves approximately 60% exit rate growth from the end of 2017 to the end of 2018.

A Two Rig Program In 2018

A two rig program in 2018 will result in approximately 29,000 BOEPD in production instead for Resolute. This would lead to an estimated $324 million in revenue at $50 WTI oil. The oil percentage and realized prices are kept the same as with the three rig program scenario.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 5,504,200 $47.00 $259 NGLs (Barrels) 2,222,850 $10.00 $22 Natural Gas [MCF] 17,147,700 $2.50 $43 Total Revenue $324

Cash expenditures are estimated at $429 million in this scenario, leading to $105 million in cash burn. The $275 million capital expenditure budget also includes a modest amount for corporate level capital. This scenario results in around 25% exit rate growth from the end of 2017 to the end of 2018.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $53 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $25 Cash G&A $25 Cash Interest $46 Preferred Dividend $5 Capital Expenditures $275 Total Expenses $429

Conclusion

Resolute Energy looks set to deliver strong production growth in 2018, with 60% exit rate growth with a three rig program and 25% exit rate growth with a two rig program. It is also likely to burn a fair bit of cash, with over $100 million in cash burn at $50 WTI oil in both scenarios. I expect Resolute to end 2017 with a modest amount of credit facility borrowings (such as $30 million), so it would end 2018 with around $135 million (two rig program) to $225 million (three rig program) in credit facility borrowings at $50 oil.

I can see Resolute being worth around $35 to $40 per share with $50 long-term oil, so its current price seems to be pretty decent value. One item to watch for is rising D&C costs though. The high level of activity in the Permian Basin is putting upward pressure on service costs. This has resulted in Resolute's 2017 capital cost per well coming in a bit above its May type curve assumptions.

