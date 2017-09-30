Micron: In Case We're Wrong

We also address a drawback of our approach, and contrast optimizing for lower hedging cost versus optimizing for a better skew of best- and worst-case outcomes.

With Micron surging post-earnings, we update our potential return estimate for it (we're fairly bullish), and present a hedge in the event we're wrong.

Micron was one of our system's top names earlier this year, and our potential return estimate for it then came close to its actual return over the next several months.



Micron Surges On Post-Earnings

Micron's (MU) earnings beat Tuesday reminded us that it was one of our system's top names back in February. Although Micron has done well since, it illustrates one drawback of the portfolio construction method we use. We'll elaborate below, and present our updated potential return estimate for Micron over the next several months, and show how Micron longs can limit their risk while having a chance of capturing that return.

Our Number 6 Name In February

In an article written on February 9th (Micron's A Buy), we mentioned that Jim Cramer had called Micron a buy and our system agreed:

Our site agrees with Cramer and BofA Merrill Lynch. As of Thursday's close, Micron was No. 6 on (our) daily ranking of securities by their potential return over the next six months, net of hedging costs (for an explanation of how it calculates those potential return estimates, see "Calculating A Potential Return For Amazon" here). [...]



We noted there that Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for Micron over the next several months was 26%, and we presented a hedge designed to limit Micron longs' downside risk in the event we were wrong.

A Drawback Of Our Approach

In our portfolios, each position is hedged, either with optimal (least expensive, given the parameters) put options, or an optimal collar. Some securities are too expensive to hedge with put options. For the others, our system estimates potential returns net of hedging costs both ways, and uses the hedge that generates the higher net potential return estimate within the portfolio. In Micron's case, the hedge that generated the higher net potential return was an optimal collar, capped at 26%, which we included in our February article.

That hedge expired in late July. Micron ended up returning nearly 31% by then.

Since that collar was capped at 26%, however, investors hedged with it didn't participate in the nearly 5% of additional gains.

So Why Hedge?

Looking at the gains a hedged investor is likely to give up on Micron, it's a reasonable question to ask. The answer is to limit your risk in the event the stock tanks over the next several months, as Micron did, for example, in 2015:

By hedging, you avoid the possibility of taking large losses on any position, and by doing that, you free yourself to concentrate your money in a handful of names you're most bullish on.

Our Current Potential Return Estimate For Micron

The screen capture from our site's admin panel below shows our system's current potential return estimate for Micron. Due to the alphabetical ordering, three other names appear in this image, Immunomedics (IMMU), the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), and the PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MUNI).



The "Long Term Return" column shows the average six-month return over the last 10 years, the "Short Term Return" shows the most recent six-month return, and the "6m Exp Return" shows the mean of the two. The "Adj Exp Return" is our potential return after gauging option sentiment by attempting to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months with an optimal collar.



Note that the 6m Exp Return and Adj. Exp Return are the same for Micron: 22.3%. That means our system was able to find an optimal collar to hedge against a >9% drop over the next 6 months using a cap of 22.3%.

Locking In Micron Gains

As it was in February, Micron was expensive to hedge with optimal puts on Friday, but it could be cost effectively hedged with an optimal collar. Here's an example.

This was the optimal collar, as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of Micron against a greater-than-19% decline by late April, while not capping your possible upside at less than 22.3% by then.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $1,600, or 4.07% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated from selling the call leg was slightly higher: $1,640, or 4.17% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $40 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Hedging Cost Versus Skewing Outcomes In Your Favor

The hedge above would make sense for a Micron shareholder who's willing to risk a drawdown of as much as 19% and wants to eliminate his positive hedging cost. In the portfolios we present in our Marketplace service, we aim instead to maximize the ratio between the best case and worst case scenarios. In the example above, your best case scenario, net of hedging cost, is 22.4% [23.2% - (-0.1%) = 22.4%], while your worst case scenario is -19%. so the ratio of best case to worst case outcomes is 1.17. By way of contrast, in one of the hedged portfolios we presented to subscribers last week, the best case scenario was a gain of 28.92% and the worst case scenario was a decline of 8.61%, so the ratio of best- to worst case outcomes there was 3.35. Heads you win, tails you don't lose too much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.