5 Top Dividend Stocks With Sustainable 5%+ Dividend Yields

It's hard to find high dividend yields of 5% or more. It's even harder to find stocks with 5% yields, that are in sound financial condition.

By Bob Ciura

Finding 5% dividend yields is no easy task nowadays, particularly with the stock market hitting record highs. Dividend yields have fallen during the nearly 10-year uninterrupted bull market since the Great Recession ended. And, with interest rates near historic lows, yields on fixed income investments aren’t much better.

This puts income investors in a tough spot. It seems that investors who desire higher levels of income, such as retirees, but also want to invest in high-quality companies, have to accept 2%-3% dividend yields as the new normal.

At Sure Dividend, we have identified a list of 402 dividend stocks, each with 5%+ yields. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

The good news is, there are still high-quality dividend stocks with 5%+ dividend yields. This article will discuss five particularly attractive stocks on the list.

5%+ Dividend Stock #1: AT&T (T)

Dividend Yield: 5%

AT&T not only offers a 5% dividend yield, but it has also increased its dividend for 33 years in a row. It is on the prestigious list of Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

AT&T is one of the largest telecom companies in the U.S., with a market capitalization of $240 billion. AT&T’s services include cable television, satellite television, wireless phone, and broadband service. The company had revenue of $168 billion in 2016, up 12% from the previous year. Growth was due to organic growth, as well as the DIRECTV acquisition.

AT&T’s adjusted earnings-per-share increased 4.8% for the year, to $2.48. AT&T generated $17 billion of free cash flow in 2016.

Management expects 2017 to be another year of growth. The company expects free cash flow to increase 7% this year. Going forward, AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) will provide growth as well.

Source: Time Warner Acquisition Presentation, page 6

Time Warner is a major content company, with several valuable networks including TNT, TBS, CNN, HBO, and Cinemax. Time Warner also operates the Warner Bros. movie studio.

The acquisition is an exciting catalyst for AT&T, and helps cement its position in content. In an age of cord-cutting, cable companies are increasingly moving into content as a means to retain their competitive position. If the acquisition receives approval, AT&T would have approximately 144 million worldwide mobile subscribers, and another 45 million video subscribers.

AT&T’s dividend increases are typically modest, in the 2%-3% range each year. Investors should expect the pattern of small increases to continue. The company has taken on a large amount of debt from its various acquisitions. At the end of last quarter, AT&T had $132 billion of long-term debt, up from $113 billion at the end of 2016. Using 2016 EBITDA of $50 billion, AT&T has a total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of approximately 5.8, which is on the high side.

AT&T distributed 66% of its free cash flow last year in dividends, which means the payout is secure. And, there is room for dividend increases each year. But, repaying the debt from acquiring DIRECTV and Time Warner will likely limit the dividend growth rate to 2%-3% per year.

Still, these increases would keep pace with inflation. AT&T stock offers the benefits of a bond-like yield, with dividend growth as well.

5%+ Dividend Stock #2: Ford Motor Co. (F)

Dividend Yield: 5%

Ford is one of the largest automakers in the U.S., and the stock offers a 5% dividend yield. Ford’s high yield is the result of a languishing share price. After years of strong growth, a downturn in U.S. auto sales is a significant risk for Ford. Pre-tax profit declined 2% in 2016, and declined 28% over the first half of 2017.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 12

That said, Ford is still highly profitable, and generates enough earnings to pay the dividend. It generated $10.4 billion of automotive profit in 2016. And, Ford’s weak results over the first half of 2017 were due in large part to non-recurring factors, such as abnormally high raw materials costs, and a large one-time gain booked last year.

Ford has a strong industry position, thanks to the F-150, which has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. for the past 40 years. The F-150 is still selling well, and drove 8% growth for Ford’s adjusted earnings-per-share last quarter.

The company expects pre-tax profit of $9 billion for 2017, which would be a 14% decline from last year. However, Ford also expects profit to return to growth in 2018.

Ford still generates healthy profits, and the company has significantly improved its balance sheet since the Great Recession. The financing business is also in much better shape. Ford Credit pre-tax profit increased by 20% over the first half of 2017. Average FICO stores continue to rise, and reached 744 last quarter.

Ford’s automotive segment has $28 billion of cash, and $16 billion of debt, for a net cash position of $12 billion. Ford’s cash position could help cushion the dividend, if another recession hits the U.S.

Plus, Ford has adopted a policy of paying a special dividend, if the company performs well enough. Ford paid a special dividend of $0.25 per share in 2016, and $0.05 per share this year. Including the regular and special dividends, Ford’s total dividend yield for 2017 is approximately 5.5%.

5%+ Dividend Stock #3: W.P. Carey (WPC)

Dividend Yield: 6%

W.P. Carey is a Real Estate Investment Trust, commonly referred to as a REIT. REITs typically have high dividend yields, since they are required to distribute 90% of their earnings to shareholders. W.P. Carey is among 171 REITs in the Sure Dividend database. You can see all 171 REITs here.

W.P. Carey operates under the sale-leaseback model. It has over 900 properties in its portfolio, with more than 200 tenants. Leases are typically long-term, which helps boost occupancy. W.P. Carey’s portfolio has an average remaining lease term of approximately 9.6 years, with 99% occupancy.

One positive for W.P. Carey is that it is not highly exposed to the retail industry. The “death of the mall” is a challenge for REITs who own mall-based properties. Fortunately, less than 20% of W.P. Carey’s investment portfolio is comprised of retail store tenants.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 12

W.P. Carey is a high-quality business. The company had funds from operation, or FFO, of $5.12 per share in 2016. FFO-per-share increased 3% for the year, driven by 2% increases in rents from owned properties.

Growth is also driven by new portfolio additions. W.P. Carey placed more than $500 million of investments in North America in 2016. The combination of new properties and rent increases resulted in 3% FFO-per-share growth over the first six months of 2017. For the full year, management expects adjusted FFO-per-share to increase 1.5% at the midpoint of guidance.

This growth will help W.P. Carey continue to pay its hefty dividend, and raise the dividend modestly each year to keep up with inflation. Importantly, W.P. Carey has a sound financial condition. It has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.4, and a credit rating of BBB from Standard & Poor’s.

Not only does W.P. Carey have a high dividend yield of 6%, but it also increases its dividend regularly, including a recent 0.5% raise to $1.005 per quarter. W.P. Carey is on the list of Dividend Achievers, which have raised their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

5%+ Dividend Stock #4: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Like REITs, Master Limited Partnerships (or MLPs) are common investment selections for income. Enterprise Products is a major oil and gas storage and transportation company. Enterprise Products has a huge network, including nearly 50,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products pipelines. It also has storage capacity of more than 250 million barrels.

It operates in the midstream segment of the energy industry, similar to a toll road. The company’s assets, which include pipelines and storage terminals, collect fees based on materials transported and stored in its system. This business model helps insulate Enterprise Products from falling commodity prices. Fees are based on volumes, not the price of oil and gas.

Source: JP Morgan Energy Infrastructure Conference, page 7

Its assets generate significant cash flow. Enterprise Products grew its cash flow by 3% in 2016, to over $4 billion. Throughput volumes increased by more than 10% in the natural gas liquids, refined products, and petrochemicals segments. It is off to a good start to 2017 as well. Distributable cash flow rose 4% through the first six months.

As a result, Enterprise Products has continued to increase its dividend, even during the steep downturn in oil and gas prices. Just like W.P. Carey, Enterprise Products is also on the list of Dividend Achievers. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend for 52 quarters in a row. Its most recent quarterly dividend was 5% higher than the same dividend last year.

Total distributable cash flow was $2.2 billion over the first half of 2017, which provided 1.2 times dividend coverage. In other words, Enterprise Products generated 20% more cash flow than it needed to pay its dividends over the first six months. And, there was $381 million of distributable cash flow left over, which the company will retain and invest in future growth projects.

Enterprise Products’ balance sheet is in good shape. It has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+, which is relatively high for an MLP. It also has no General Partner Incentive Distribution Rights, which leaves more cash flow left over for unitholder distributions.

Enterprise Products is arguably one of the highest-quality MLPs, with an attractive 6% dividend yield and dividend increases each year.

5%+ Dividend Stock #5: L Brands (LB)

Dividend Yield: 5.7%

L Brands is a retailer, operating more than 3,000 company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and China. Its products are also sold in 1,000 franchised stores. It operates the following segments:

Victoria’s Secret (61% of sales)

Bath & Body Works (30% of sales)

Other (5% of sales)

VS & BBW International (4% of sales)

The ‘Other’ category includes La Senza and Henri Bendel.

L Brands is a specialty retailer, which might immediately disqualify it from consideration for some investors. Indeed, there is good reason to avoid retail stocks. Mall traffic is declining, and fierce competition from Internet retailers like Amazon (AMZN) shows no signs of letting up any time soon.

L Brands is not immune from the structural challenges facing retail. Its problems have been exacerbated by its decision exit the swimwear and apparel categories. This has been a huge drag on the flagship Victoria’s Secret brand.

Company-wide comparable sales, which measures sales at locations open at least one year, fell 7% over the first two quarters of 2017. This compares to a 2% comparable-sales increase in the same six-month period last year. Victoria’s Secret comparable sales declined 11% over the first half of 2017.

The good news is, there might be signs of a recovery next year. Victoria’s Secret is still the top brand in lingerie.

Source: Investor Handout, page 20

In 2018, L Brands will lap the big declines from the swimwear and apparel exits. Plus, L Brands is significantly expanding in China, which is a major growth catalyst for the future.

When the year started, L Brands had no stores open in China. But this year, the company opened its flagship, 25,000-square foot store in Shanghai. There are plans for four more full-assortment stores to be opened this year, and another 10-12 stores in 2018.

In the meantime, L Brands is still highly profitable, which allows the company to return significant cash to shareholders, even though sales are declining. This allows the company to pay a hefty 5.7% dividend. Management expects earnings-per-share in a range $3.00 to $3.20 this year, which would more than cover the annual dividend payout of $2.40.

It is also returning cash through share repurchases. The company recently authorized a new $250 million share buyback, which represents approximately 2% of the current market cap. Share buybacks will help boost earnings growth.

Final Thoughts

The combination of rising stock markets, and low interest rates, have suppressed yields everywhere. Investors who want higher levels of income are in a bind. But, investors don’t have to dumpster-dive among financially-troubled companies to find high dividend yields.

Investors should focus on companies with strong brands, leadership positions in their respective industries, and positive growth prospects. These 5 stocks offer at least 5% dividend yields, and generate enough cash flow to sustain their hefty payouts.

AT&T is the only Dividend Aristocrat on this list. Find out if it is undervalued with our exclusive service Undervalued Aristocrats, which provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.