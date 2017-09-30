Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Demand Impresses As Production Growth Stalls

Lower 48 production's stellar growth came to a halt this week, and while the trend remains up, October production could stall a bit.

The last two weeks in September were so warm that September 2017 will be the fifth warmest September since 2000.

Natural gas prices saw another week of very low volatility on both sides finishing the week down 0.46%.

"Where's the volatility?" One trader quipped to us this week.

On the weather front, the first two-weeks of October are looking really warm. We can all thank the very warm finish to September for that.

In fact, the last two weeks have been so warm, September is now expected to finish as the 5th warmest September since 2000. That's after a very cool start.

As a result of the recent warmth across the US, power burn demand jumped again this week averaging over ~33 Bcf/d! Residential/commercial demand also notched a ~0.7 Bcf/d gain pushing demand higher by over ~1.7 Bcf/d this week.

On the production front, Lower 48 production saw its first week-over-week average decline since the end of August (decline was due to Hurricane Harvey). Since the start of August, Lower 48 production has gained 1.2 Bcf/d with two of the weeks in September showing production averaging above 74 Bcf/d.

Source: HFI Research

As you can see in the chart above, Lower 48 production is expected to keep trending higher towards year-end. We expect October production to stall a bit as maintenance will curtail some volumes, but the trend remains up.

Because this week's balance saw demand shoot higher while production growth lagged, we are currently forecasting +43 Bcf for the week ending 9/29.

