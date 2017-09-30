'Safer' Dividend Nasdaq 100 Dog Gains Led By Fox & Western Digital, Per September Broker Targets

Analyst one year targets revealed ten highest yield "safer" dividend NASDAQ 100 Index stocks that could average 22.28% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Low price little dogs ruled the NASDAQ 100 Safe Dividend September pack.

Besides safety margin, NASDAQ 100 Index dividend dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth. Total annual returns narrowed the Index list from 52 to 39 by disqualifying 12 stocks showing negative returns.

34 of 51 NASDAQ 100 Index top yield dividends were presumed "safer" because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 9/28/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate Top Ten "Safer" Dividend NASDAQ 100 Stocks to Net 10.92% to 41.64% Gains By September, 2018

Two of the ten top yield "safer" Dividend NASDAQ 100 dogs (with names tinted grey in the list above) were found among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for September proved 20% accurate.

These ten probable profit generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) netted $416.37 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Western Digital (WDC) netted $335.09 based on a median target price estimate from thirty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

NetEase (NTES) netted $257.72, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from thirty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Twenty-First Century FoxA (FOXA) netted $247.32 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Comcast (CMCSA) netted $212.95 based on a median target price set by thirty-three analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $197.00, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Broadcom (AVGO) netted $175.69 based on a median target estimate from thirty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Apple (AAPL) netted $145.32 based on a mean target estimate from thirty-eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Hasbro (HAS) netted $131.22 based on the median of estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Analog Devices (ADI) netted $109.15 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 22.28% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" dividend NASDAQ 100 Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

34 of 52 NASDAQ 100 Firms Showed "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 51 constituents of this master NASDAQ 100 Index list.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 34 of 51 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out twelve with sagging price returns.







Financial guarantees however are easily re-directed by boards of directors adjusting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio send a remarkably solid financial signal.

Five of Eleven Sectors Show "Safer" Dividends In The NASDAQ 100 Index

Five Morningstar sectors of eleven are represented by the 34 "Safer" members of the NASDAQ 100 Index. They showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to September 28.

The "safer" dividend NASDAQ 100 Index sector representation broke-out, thus: Technology (20); Industrials (5); Consumer Cyclical (7); Communication Services (1); Consumer Defensive (1); Basic Materials (0); Energy (0); Financial Services (0); Healthcare (0); Real Estate (0); Utilities (0).

The first three industries listed above made the top ten 'safer' dividend NASDAQ 100 Index team by yield.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.







Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Predict (11) A 9.37% 1 yr. Average Upside, And (12) A 9.24% Net Gain For Top 30 August "Safer" Dividend NASDAQ 100 Stocks

Top dogs on the NASDAQ 100 'safer' Dividend list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 28, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 7.6% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the 'safer' dividend NASDAQ 100 dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 9.3% in the coming year.

Notice the NASDAQ 100 'safer' dividend dogs show price going more than $800 higher than the vector for dividends derived from a $1k investment in each. This is an overbought condition these NASDAQ 100 dogs share with the S&P500 Aristocrats, and Dow dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Bargains From Lowest Priced 5 of Top 10 Top Yielding 'Safer' Dividend NASDAQ 100 Index Stocks

Ten "Safer" Dividend NASDAQ 100 firms with the biggest yields September 28 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (13) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend NASDAQ 100, Could Deliver 7.34% VS. (14) 6.92% Net Gains from All Ten by September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" NASDAQ 100 Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 6.04% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" NASDAQ 100 stock, Seagate Technology (STX) showed the best analyst predicted net gain of 13.28% per target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend NASDAQ 100 Index dogs as of September 28 were: Seagate Technology (STX); CA (CA); Cisco Systems (CSCO); Intel (INTC); Fastenal (FAST), with prices ranging from $32.98 to $45.73.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend NASDAQ 100 Index dogs as of September 28 were: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM); Qualcomm (QCOM); Paychex (PAYX); Texas Instruments (TXN); Hasbro (HAS), with prices ranging from $47.66 to $97.01. The little low-priced NASDAQ 100 'Safer' Dividend Index dogs stood their ground.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: money.cnn.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.