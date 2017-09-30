Switching Over To Hormel Foods After Tyson's Spike From Guidance Boost

Hormel Foods' woes might have been "priced in", while its fundamentals still appear to be solid. Hence, it is perhaps time for Hormel Foods to shine.

Sharp Share Price Gain Following Guidance Boost and Savings Targets

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) is up nearly 8% following its upwards revision to its fiscal year 2017 guidance, provision of a favorable FY2018 outlook and a three-year savings targets. The guidance boost is a pleasant surprise given that just less than four weeks earlier, the management had in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference reiterated their previous guidance for the FY2017 ending this Saturday (September 30, 2017). In addition, the 8-13% projected increase in FY2018 adjusted EPS over FY2017 estimates is also bullish given that Tyson Foods has already grown by a good double-digit percentage in each of the preceding years (FY2017 & FY2016).

(Source: Tyson Foods)

Today's announcement also marks the first time that Tyson Foods has stated further savings targets. The company now expects "cumulative net savings of $200 million, $400 million and $600 million over fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively". These savings would be extracted from three areas: supply chain, procurement, and overhead. The company has decided to reduce its overhead expenses through, unfortunately, an elimination of 450 positions across the rank-and-file. Before this, the management had only guided for net synergies in excess of $200 million within three years of the AdvancePierre Foods (APFH) acquisition.

With the share price now at the top of the multi-year ascending trading channel, I decided to revisit the valuation to determine if I should reduce my exposure.

Tyson Foods Is Approaching Historical Multiples While Hormel Foods Is Looking Attractive

Since my initiation on Tyson Foods on May 9, 2017, titled Tyson: Buy For Long-Term Capital And Dividend Appreciation Potential Following Short-Term Hiccups, the stock has climbed 22%. At that time, an earnings miss amid a lingering uncertainty over Tyson's exposure to the Georgia Dock chicken price manipulation allegations spook market players, sending the share price down to as low as $59.10. I did not anticipate such a prompt recovery in the share price as I had thought the company would take some time to address the allegations fully. In the article, I also mentioned the misplaced confidence of several Seeking Alpha contributors in Hormel Foods as a dividend play:

Hormel Foods (HRL), a company touted by a number of fellow SA contributors to be a dividend play, has a higher dividend yield at 1.83 percent but that is also supported by a payout ratio that is more than double that of Tyson Foods.

Since then, the company has reported its third consecutive earnings miss and announced an unchanged dividend amount for three quarters. The disappointment has led to a 7% decline in the share price. In contrast, other food stocks like Sanderson Farms (SAFM) and Pilgrims Pride (PPC) have appreciated steadily.

TSN data by YCharts

As a result of the divergent performance, the share price of Hormel Foods is now trading below the historical level based on both its P/E value and its P/S value. The P/E value is calculated by multiplying the trailing-twelve-months EPS with the annual median price of each of the past five years and dividing it by the EPS for the corresponding year. The P/S value is calculated by multiplying the trailing-twelve-months ((NYSE:TTM)) sales per share figure with the three-year historical average of the annual median price/sales ratios. On the other hand, all three other peers are currently trading above their P/S values. This is an indication of the relative undervaluation of Hormel Foods which I would investigate further.

HRL data by YCharts

Taking reference from analysts targets, Hormel Foods appears to have the most potential for appreciation as its share price is furthest below the highest available target among the counters compared. It is also around 10% away from its consensus price target at $35.86. After today's spike, Tyson Foods is only less than a dollar away from hitting the mean analyst price target while Sanderson Farms is almost reaching the highest price target on its shares.

HRL data by YCharts

Academics have over the years performed extensive research to uncover models that can predict the future of companies. There are several models that focus on foretelling the probability of failures or bankruptcies. The formula in the models was developed with extensive backtesting. In this investigation, I used Fulmer H Factor, Springate Score, and Sustainable Growth. While the models were generally meant for predicting the probability of bankruptcy, the metrics employed in the model calculations (e.g. average total debt/total equity, average working capital/average total debt) are essentially used in the fundamental analysis in some form or another. YCharts' glossary stated that the Fulmer H Factor model "can certainly be used as a guide to understand which stocks may be safer, and which may be less safe." Hence, although recognizing the limitations, the model is a neat method to compare the metrics of two or more companies. In the case of Tyson Foods and Hormel Foods, the model reveals a distinct divergence between the two food companies. Hormel Foods has the highest score among the four food companies compared at 19.17 while Tyson Foods only managed a 4.5.

A simpler model, the Springate Score, employs the use of only four out of nineteen common financial ratios to determine the likelihood of firms failing. It similarly reflected the divergence, although now Hormel Foods is only marginally superior to Tyson Foods. Through this model, Sanderson Farms shows its clear outperformance, which could explain somewhat its stellar price appreciation this year. If an even more direct approach is preferred, the sustainable growth rate comes to mind. It is derived by the multiplication of the return on equity with the retention ratio (the opposite of the payout ratio). Interestingly, Hormel Foods is being ranked at the bottom this time. Nevertheless, it still shows that the company could grow as much as 12% before it needs to borrow more money to fund its growth.

TSN Fulmer H Factor (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Given the strong run-up in the share price of Tyson Foods today and the resultant widening in the relative valuation gap, I have decided to half my holdings in Tyson Foods and reallocate the proceeds to initiate a position in Hormel Foods. I still believe in the long-term potential of Tyson Foods and appreciate its dividend growth. Nevertheless, as demonstrated earlier, Hormel Foods' woes might have been "priced in", while its fundamentals still appear to be solid. Hence, it is perhaps time for Hormel Foods to shine.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. If you wish to be informed as soon as they are published, please click on the "Follow" button below the title.

If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please share them in the comments section for further discussion. If you like this article, please let me know by leaving a comment. Otherwise, kindly provide constructive feedback to help me craft better articles to aid in your analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a Long position in Hormel (HRL) over the next 72 hours.