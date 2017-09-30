Faison's Weekend Review And Scans

As always feedback and comments are encouraged. Keep in mind appearing below is not necessarily an endorsement of stocks below - further due diligence is required.

The CAR-T and DMD spaces continue to heat up and there are opportunities to be exploited in each.

Over the past few months, readers have been asking me where and how to scan and find ideas. From busted IPOs to insider buys, technical breakouts to unusual volume, there are plenty of ways to find interesting ideas that would take much longer than this piece can cover. Instead, I chose just a small sampling to give readers an idea - chances are I will continue to add a few more screens as long as feedback continues to be positive.

The objective is to supply just a few stocks of interest for further discussion, of which readers can do due diligence on any that stick out to them. Appearing on this post is by no means an endorsement of the stocks below, as they require full vetting prior to purchase or appearing in a full article on their own (weighing risk, seeing if thesis is actionable, searching for red flags, etc.).

Indices in Review

Past Week

All three indices finished the week relatively strong.



IBB Price data by YCharts

Year-to-Date



For 2017 the biotech sector continues to outperform considerably, although the Nasdaq looks ready for a move higher.







IBB data by YCharts

Analyst Calls of Interest

While lots of upgrades are tossed around by analysts on Wall Street each week, those with a significant gap between the projected price target and current share price typically are worth looking deeper at. Readers should take into account factors like track record (TipRanks helps) and past recommendations to find out whether they tend to be objective or constant cheerleaders. At times unbelievable or overly optimistic price targets and projections could be a subtle indicator that a secondary offering is on the way.

Nomura came out in defense of shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) after recent weakness, pointing out that patient deaths highlighted by bears are in fact not due to the study drug, but instead to the deadly nature of DMD. The analyst highlighted the importance of early dosing and kept his $84 price target on shares.

SRPT data by YCharts

An analyst at Stifel raised her price target on Zogenix (ZGNX) to $55, pointing out that data for ZX008 in Dravet syndrome was "unequivocally positive" and that the drug has strong potential to become standard-of-care. She also points to expansion potential into other rare epileptic disorders such as LGS to drive future upside.

ZGNX data by YCharts

JMP upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) with a $33 price target, citing key readouts coming up and the company's first mover advantage in the gene control space. I updated readers on the stock back in July as well.

SYRS data by YCharts

Northland upgraded Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) to Outperform with a $40 price target, citing the upcoming November 12th PDUFA date and competitive positioning of HTX-011 as a therapy for postoperative pain management.

HRTX data by YCharts

Hedge Fund Stakes

None that caught my eye this time.

Stocks Crossing 50 Day Moving Average

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) received a PDUFA date of April 17th from the FDA for its review of fostamatinib in ITP and made a number of key hires recently, including Dana Pizzuti (former VP of Regulatory Affairs at Gilead Sciences).



RIGL data by YCharts

Relative Volume Screen



Shares of aTyr Pharma (LIFE) have been on a tear lately- be sure to check out slides from their recent presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2017 Healthcare Conference. The Busted IPO Forum led by Bret Jensen nailed this one which appears to have more upside ahead.

LIFE data by YCharts

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) finished with a strong close despite a negative outcome at their Adcom meeting. I'm still quite bearish on the stock, but am highlighting it as an example that the market often does what we least expect. The DMD space continues to be very hot, as seen by big moves in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) and Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR).

PTCT data by YCharts

New Highs of Interest

Shares of Kura Oncology (KURA) continue to power higher. While some might feel that the stock is getting ahead of itself, the chart is showing that a continued move higher is likely. See my recent piece on this one.



KURA data by YCharts

BeiGene (BGNE) is another Chinese biotech idea that has worked out really well for us. Early data from their ongoing phase 1/2 study of BGBA317 in patients with solid tumors was promising and this one could continue to surprise Wall Street. Maxim just raised their price target to $120 for what it's worth.

BGNE data by YCharts

Bluebird bio (BLUE) has been my favored play in the CAR-T space, with promising data and strong safety demonstrated for bb2121 along with other promising assets that add to upside.

BLUE data by YCharts

New Lows of Interest



None that caught my eye this time.

Actionable News of Interest

While many might have missed it, bluebird bio received a $15 million milestone payment after partner Celgene (CELG) exercised its option to exclusively license CAR T candidate bb21217. The first patient with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma has been dosed with the drug as the company continues to push forward. I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock close to $200 in 2018.

Zogenix (ZGNX) data deserves to be highlighted over and again- the strength of the data is reflected in the changes in market capitalization as compared to GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). The gap still has a long way to reach a more reasonable 1.5:1 ratio.

Managing Risk

It goes without saying that each stock above has its own unique risks in addition to those that go along with the biotech sector in general. These general risks include competition, clinical setbacks, disappointing data, regulatory downthumb and dilution. Some of the above stocks are at new highs and thus more prone to volatility while others have lower floats and are more prone to manipulation.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.



Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.