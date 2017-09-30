ROTY Volume 1 Edition 34: Zogenix Shines, Presentation Slides And Other Updates

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

ROTY had a great week and Zogenix was a big winner for us. Congratulations to those who had the patience to wait it out in spite of volatility.

Welcome to the 34th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View Below: Detailed Version

Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)

Current Realized Profits and Losses Along With My Rationale/Thoughts

Spreadsheet Link - I originally wrote this just for myself for reference sake and to constantly improve, but readers requested that I include it.

General Commentary

In light of reader commentary on my switch to the Tipranks Smart Portfolio, I`ve opted to include both basic and detailed formats so that position sizes and other important data can be seen. Let me know if you are liking that better- I agree it should be much more helpful and easier to analyze for the sake of reference.

In the last volume we discussed the importance of sticking to your own trading plan and tuning out the noise- I`m glad Zogenix worked out for us, as hopefully my predictions of a strong third quarter for ROTY are coming to fruition. Still, we have a few more catalysts ahead for other positions and I am not getting complacent. Quite the contrary: it spurs me to continue to put out my best material for readers and find ways to improve. It's a never-ending process.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Zogenix (ZGNX)- In the pivotal study ZX008 convincingly met its primary objective by showing superiority versus placebo as an adjunctive therapy in Dravet syndrome (p<0.001). Additionally, marked improvements in all key secondary measures bodes well for future upside, as does the fact that the lower dose (0.2 mg/kg/day) also demonstrated statistically significant improvement versus placebo.

Figure 2: Strong data (source: corporate press release)

Of particular importance, prospective cardiac safety monitoring revealed no clinical or echocardiographic evidence of cardiac valvulopathy or pulmonary hypertension (which was a concern given the history of fenfluramine).

While my first instinct would be to take the entire position off for the gain, I will stick to my plan for the ROTY model account and probably sell a quarter position while holding the rest a bit longer to see if the stock pushes higher. A secondary offering is very likely at this point, but strong institutional demand could result in shares moving even higher. The stock will now progress to being a revaluation idea and has room to run given the valuation gap as compared to GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) $2.5 billion market capitalization- speaking of which, the larger firm´s stock is down by over 12% in premarket, which I believe is a clear ¨tell¨ on just how strong Zogenix´ data really is.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)- Shares are down 5% today on news that the company has registered a $250 million mixed shelf offering. My thesis remains unchanged and the ROTY model account will continue to hold its full position.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)- There are a few key slides from their recent presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference that are worth highlighting here. Keep in mind this is a Q4 run up idea.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)- Likewise, here are three slides from AVEO's Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Presentation.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- It appears that Exondys 51 patient deaths have caused a bit of weakness in share price- however, I agree with analysts stating that said weakness is an opportunity to add to one's position in the stock. The thesis remains strong, patient deaths appear unrelated to the study drug, and the stock should do well whether sales continue to ramp or the company is acquired by a large pharmaceutical or biotech concern.

Sarepta is still a Buy. (Reiterating because Tipranks for some reason says that I have placed a Hold here).

Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON)- 683 Capital reported a 5.4% stake in shares in their 13G filing.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Selling a quarter position of our Zogenix (ZGNX) position- As usual this will occur at the day's closing price after this is published (most likely on Monday) for the sake of transparency. The reason for selling only a quarter position is to give the stock a chance to move higher while locking in gains- even with an expected secondary offering, strong institutional demand could possibly push this higher. The data was incredibly strong and the gap in valuation with GW Pharmaceuticals appears compelling for longer term investors here as well. Soon, we will look to close out the entire position and move on to other ROTY ideas.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), feel free to pick and choose from the Contenders List or tickers selected from your own research.

Also, I enjoyed reading a few private messages from those who profited on our Zogenix trade and how you are enjoying your winnings. Remember that not all of them will work out that way- for those who feel that they missed out, my thinking is that you really did not miss out if you stuck to your plan and ideas that fit your risk tolerance. In my early trading years I used to fret all the time about stocks that took off without me- it would cause me either emotional distress or I would enter trades late for Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) or simply trade sloppily. When I made money on these trades, it only served to reinforce bad behavior. Now, I just try to learn from every situation and look for stocks that fit my criteria- if one goes off without me, I either stay tuned for a buying opportunity or move on to the next one. It's much better without emotion involved and when you have a plan to stick to (just my two cents as always).

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

