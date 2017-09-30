Zogenix' ZX008 Is The Real Deal

I expect a secondary offering in the near term and most likely next week. Readers should keep a close eye on pricing and institutional demand.

Shares of Zogenix (ZGNX) spiked over 170% on Friday after reporting positive results from their pivotal study of ZX008 in Dravet Syndrome. Readers who have been with me for a while might recall that Zogenix was our initial ROTY idea for the model account back in May.

I believe the strength of the data is reflected in the gain in market capitalization for the stock as contrasted to the high volume sell-off and corresponding decline in market capitalization for competitor GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH).

GWPH Market Cap data by YCharts

The next step this coming week or in the near future will be for Zogenix to access funding via secondary offering, for which I believe strong institutional demand is probable. If I were to venture a guess, I would imagine selling 5 to 7 million shares makes sense and would shore up finances as they progress in additional trials and expand into other related indications.

Going back to the trial (n=119), the primary endpoint of demonstrating superiority for the high dose (0.8 mg/kg/day) over placebo as an adjunctive therapy for treating Dravet syndrome in children and young adults was met convincingly. Importantly, all key secondary measures saw statistically significant improvements as well and the low dose (0.2 mg/kg/day) also beat placebo with statistical significance.

FIGURE 2: ZX008 data (source: corporate press release)

A Twitter user known as M (a recommended follow) rightly points out that patients in the trial appear much sicker than those in the pivotal study for GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex (mean baseline convulsive seizure frequency of 40 versus 13).

The study drug was generally well-tolerated, although there was a higher incidence of treatment emergent adverse events in patients taking the drug versus placebo (95% versus 65%, respectively). Importantly, the incidence of serious adverse events was close across all three groups (12.5% for high dose, 10.3% for low dose, 10% for placebo)- five patients in the high dose group had to opted to discontinue treatment due to experiencing an adverse event versus none in the other groups. Lastly, it was encouraging that there was no evidence (clinical or echocardiographic) of cardiac valvulopathy or pulmonary hypertension.

As for future catalysts, President and CEO of Zogenix Dr. Stephen Farr reminded investors that enrollment is almost complete for the second pivotal study (1504), while applications for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe should take place in the second half of next year.

Additionally, as analysts analyze data and update their models I expect further initiations and price target hikes next week, complete with peak sales models and adjusted probability of success which could also push shares higher.

As mentioned before, readers should pay close attention to the secondary offering and its pricing. If the offering is done at a very low discount to the present share price, we can assume that institutional demand is strong as I would bet the stock would now be an appealing cornerstone position for several well-known healthcare investors out there. If, on the other hand, the offering is done at a steep discount, that would be a sign that perhaps near term upside is limited. Personally, I believe the former has a high probability of occurring but it's just an opinion as I avoid predictions.

Shares of Zogenix are a Buy.

The story has been significantly de-risked after strong data has been released and the stock still trades at a significant discount to competitor GW Pharmaceuticals. Investors with a medium to long term time horizon can purchase shares at current levels, even after the jump in price. However, those who focus on near-term ideas could do better to look at other ROTY ideas that haven't moved up yet.

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $65.8 million as of June 30th. Net loss for the first six months of 2017 totaled $43.6 million, and management projected they have sufficient funding to last into the first half of 2018.

The primary risk at this point is dilution, as I expect a secondary offering as soon as next week. If done at a beneficial price point, the offering could result in further upside. However, if done at a deep discount, that would reflect badly on near term upside. Other risks include the possibility of a regulatory downthumb and setbacks with other ongoing and planned studies. Data for the second pivotal trial could be disappointing, although that appears doubtful based on results from the initial study. Safety issues have always been a concern for fenfluramine and Wall Street will be keeping a close eye on this issue as well.

