VIG: Time To Take Some Profit?

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine where the fund might be headed as we approach the new year.

First, a little about VIG. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Vanguard. VIG is currently trading at $94.69/share and its most recent quarterly dividend was $.43/share. Based on the fund's last four dividend payouts, the fund is yielding 2.07% annually. Year to date, VIG has performed well, giving investors a total return close to 13%. I recently wrote an article on VIG in July and recommended the fund. Since then, VIG has given investors a total return of about 1.50%. However, the investment backdrop has changed recently, as the Federal Reserve has gotten more aggressive and the market, along with VIG, sit at all-time highs. Because of the changing climate, I wanted to reassess VIG and see if I should still recommend the fund at this time. For the reasons I will outline below, I believe investors should hold off on VIG for now.

One, and most important in my mind, the Federal Reserve has been laying the groundwork for more hawkish behavior with respect to asset purchases and interest rates. Last week, the Fed announced it will start shrinking its $4.5 trillion of assets in October and that the next interest rate hike is likely to occur in December. The announcement's immediate effect was to send Treasury yields higher, and bond prices lower, as a result. This is a trend I see continuing throughout 2018, and investors are taking notice. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, at the start of last week (9/18), investors were only giving a 55% chance of a rate hike in December. Today (9/29), the probability of a rate increase during the December meeting is just under 78%, which includes a 1.5% chance of a half point increase (rather than a quarter point). Therefore, market sentiment expects higher near-term interest rates, and that expectation alone should pressure VIG. The implication is that as interest rates rise on risk-free assets, those assets become more attractive when compared to VIG, which could spark a rotation out of the fund. For example, the five year Treasury bond is now yielding 1.90%, which is only slightly under VIG's current yield. I don't believe the spread will continue to be that narrow, and I expect VIG's share price to see some downward movement, at least short-term.

Two, furthering the discussion on interest rates, I believe this impact will carry in to 2018, as the Fed is plotting the course for further hikes beyond what we will see in December. While investors had been anticipating fewer hikes due to a lack of inflation, Yellen stated this week in Cleveland the Fed will continue to raise rates despite her inflation target of 2% not being met. She was quoted "Given that monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation with a substantial lag, it would be imprudent to keep monetary policy on hold until inflation is back to 2 percent". To me, this is a dramatic shift in policy, as the Fed has maintained for years that they would be reluctant to raise rates before inflation and/unemployment targets were met. Yellen has now stated that the 2% inflation target will no longer be the guiding force behind future hikes, and that leads me to believe we should expect multiple rate hikes next year. Again, the implication is negative for VIG, as December's rate hike will not be a one-off event, but a longer-term move towards higher interest rates sooner rather than later.

Three, VIG is a well diversified fund, but unfortunately its financial sector exposure is lacking. VIG's portfolio has a sector rating of less than 10% for financials. This is important because financials typically perform well in a rising rate environment, while could cause VIG to underperform its peers who have more exposure. This environment is positive for banks for a few reasons. The cash banks hold in reserves benefits from higher yields and the rate banks pay on deposits typically increases at a slower pace than what they charge for loans and other products - increasing their spread and overall profitability. Also, this spread tends to rise throughout the rate hike cycle, increasing profits for a long-term time frame. To put this in perspective, compare the financial weighting of two other popular dividend funds, iShares Select Dividend (DVY) and SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) with VIG's. DVY and SDY both have a financial sector weighting close to 15%, which will give both more of an opportunity to benefit from increasing bank profits. Further, the top banks have been increasing their dividends recently, which will help boost the overall yield of the funds who own them. A great example is JP Morgan Chase (JPM), which just this month announced a dividend rate hike of 12%. Therefore, I want to invest in dividend funds with above-average bank exposure going forward, as I expect their stock value and divided yield to rise throughout 2018.

Of course, avoiding VIG has risks of its own. The fund has been a rock solid performer since the recession ended and clearly that trend could continue. VIG is made up of top U.S. companies with stock dividend track records, and firms with that description tend to do very well long-term. Furthermore, while its 2% yield is not overly attractive, it is still higher than Treasury bonds and savings accounts, in addition to offering investors the chance for capital appreciation. Also importantly, while I mentioned my expectation for rate hikes throughout next year, the fact is the interest rate outlook for 2018 remains murky. While Yellen offered some clarity this week, it was simply guidance and not a concrete policy decision. Economic realities could derail the Fed's ambition for further rate hikes, which could send VIG soaring if expectations shift. Additionally, VIG's focus on companies with a track record of growing their dividends year over year should help pull its yield back up to a more attractive level. If we see its top holdings like Microsoft (MSFT) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) aggressively hike their payouts next year, VIG will be a primary beneficiary.

Bottom line: VIG is a well-managed fund that has performed well in 2017, sending its stock to an all-time high. However, VIG has benefited over the past few years from rock bottom interest rates, a policy which seems to finally be coming to an end. As I expect a more aggressive Fed in 2018, VIG's focus on dividend payers, while only sporting a 2% yield, makes me think the fund is currently overvalued. I expect to see dividend funds like VIG trend slightly lower as we head to the new year as investors react to the Fed and rotate out of some of these assets. While I like VIG as a fund long-term for its commitment to owning companies that regularly increase their dividends, I don't believe this is the best entry point for that strategy. Therefore, I would encourage investors to wait for a better opportunity to initiate new positions in VIG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.