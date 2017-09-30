Travelport: Small Fish In A Big Pond

Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) is a travel commerce company that provides distribution, payment, and technology solutions to the travel industry. Most notably the company is the smallest of the “big three” (along with Amadeus IT Group and Sabre Corp) GDS or Global Distribution System companies that aggregate and intermediate ticketing and booking information from airlines to end users.

The stock is roughly unchanged since the company’s IPO in 2014 and it trades at a discount to its peer GDS companies.

Company (Ticker) Fwd P/E P/Cash Flow Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK:AMADY) 22.88 15.87 Sabre Corp (SABR) 12.11 7.19 Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) 10.27 5.30

Unfortunately, the valuation discount to peers and the below market earnings multiple look warranted, at least for the time being. However, the company does have one interesting venture that we’ll cover later in the article may lead to the stock rerating.

The GDS Business

The company’s largest business is its GDS business along with ancillary revenue opportunities from providing various IT solutions to airline, hotel, and car rental businesses.

The GDS system of managing airline inventory has been around since the 1970s. The GDS works as an intermediary to aggregate available inventory from airlines, hotels, and car rental companies and makes them available to various end users such as traditional travel agencies or online booking portals (e.g., Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE)). The business was historically characterized by high barriers to entry and strong recurring revenue. According to a Morgan Stanley research note most market share changes between the big three have been due to geographic factors (e.g., exposure to regions with higher air travel growth) and consolidating airlines, not contract wins and losses between competitors. There also wasn’t much threat of disintermediation or new entrants as it was a time consuming process to build relationships with all of the major airlines and build a technology platform that could deliver inventory to customers that would integrate into their work flow.

But, times are changing. Consolidation in the airline industry has led some airlines, notably American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), to make an attempt to cut out the middleman. Airlines typically pay a $1 to $3 booking fee per ticket when a flight is booked via the GDS method. Now American is offering agents a $2 fee if they book through American’s new system. This is American’s second attempt at circumventing the GDS operators and it remains to be seen if it will be successful as agents will be required to build out their own IT systems to connect to American as well as change their existing work flows. However, as the airline industry consolidates the “moat” of the GDS operators is reduced. The bigger an airline is and the more business an agent does with it the more attractive cutting out the middleman becomes. But, Travelport may have an ace up its sleeve in its recently started eNett business.

eNett

The biggest growth driver for Travelport is its relatively new eNett payments platform. In the travel industry for agents that use the merchant agency model payments processing is a significant pain point for agencies. With the merchant model agencies negotiate with suppliers for inventory and then resell it to customers. The agencies collect the payment from customers and then remit the balance to the supplier (e.g. a hotel) less the agencies fee. The problem is there is no industry standard for processing those payments. Many low cost airlines want payments by credit card or cash, hotels usually want payments done by electronic funds transfer, and others want payments via wire. Things get even worse when the transactions are cross border as exchange rate risks come into play and every bank in the transaction chain takes a cut of the payment via a foreign exchange mark-up. Because of this around 40% of payments are still processed manually. And as you might expect from such a convoluted system opportunities for fraud are ripe.

eNett allows agencies to process payments electronically using virtual account numbers (VANs) which are processed through MasterCard’s (NYSE:MA) network. For each transaction a unique VAN along with an expected payment amount is generated which cuts down on fraud. Processing by eNett also makes international transactions cheaper as the cross border markup is reduced to below 1% from the typical 1% to 3%. The total addressable market for eNett is quite large with around $780B in travel related revenue done through merchant model agencies. Using Morgan Stanley’s 175 bps estimate as the average interchange fee means $13.6B of fee revenue is available for the taking. The problem is eNett growth seems to be slowing significantly with growth dropping to 16% this past quarter.

eNett is instrumental in driving revenue growth, it made up 60% of Travelport’s $10M year over year reported revenue growth last quarter. So, any slowdown in growth for eNett is cause for concern.

Reduced Expectations

The issue of slowing growth seems to be what is weighing most heavily on Travelport. To illustrate just how much things have changed take a look at the graphic below which shows the same slide from a company presentation in November of 2016 and then from their latest quarter.

In 2016 the company was projecting top line revenue growth of 6% to 8% for the year and beyond along with double digit net income and free cash flow growth. Fast forward to this year and top line growth has dropped to 3% to 5% and free cash flow growth has been more than halved!

With a core business under threat, falling growth rates, and only one real driver of future value creation at present we don’t think Travelport looks attractive at this time. But, if eNett growth picks up and their GDS business stabilizes the outlook for Travelport’s stock may change.

