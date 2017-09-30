Next Stop For Target Shares Is The $63 Handle

Despite shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) being up a whopping 15%+ since the 10th of July last, the company's dividend yield still looks compelling at 4.21%. Furthermore it is encouraging to see long term sentiment in Target dropping as the share price has remained steady. This type of market action usually leads to future gains as investors pull back from prolonged bullish expectations.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

We have been long Target a good few months now and our decision was both valuation and dividend driven. Even after the $9 move in the share price over the past 12 weeks, Target's earnings multiple still only stands at 11.90. Its 5 year average is actually 17.4 and its long term average is 17.58. The retailer got hit bad as a result of a few poor earnings reports plus also the entrance of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) into this sector. I took it as a positive that Target's e-commerce division was practically non existent just a mere 18 months ago. Since then however, the company has been investing aggressively in its digital channels. This resulted in sales of the company's e-commerce division growing by 32% last quarter. Growth I feel here will continue as I feel as already mentioned, Target's digital channel capabilities really started from a low base. There should be plenty more to come.

Furthermore I refute the argument that Target's lack of coverage in grocery for example will hurt the company's long term growth path. Target always wanted to provide a better shopping experience for its customers and has never been a raw bargain based brand such as Lidl or Aldi. The recent announcement concerning the rise in wages for its workers should over time entice better qualified workers to its stores. Furthermore the pay hike should also help in keeping current staff at its shops. Target is presently rolling out its small format stores in densely populated areas in an attempt to revive top line growth. Despite the so called e-commerce threat, I like that management has decided to stick with the basics which it has done for decades now

The investment in smaller format stores, e-commerce, revamping of stores along with the investment in wages will surely pressurize operating income over the next year or so. However the market I feel with reward this stock if the company can begin to report meaningful top line growth. Target's plan is not that different from Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) in that it wants to leverage its offline units to the best of its ability. It has seen that an omnichannel approach can work as long as it build the required trust with its customers.

With respect to the dividend, Target's 5 year average dividend growth rate per share is 16.7%. This stat should be encouraging for income investors as Target's top and bottom line over the past 5 years have basically been flat. Its free cash flow, however, is up more than fourfold. This illustrates how efficient Target is at generating free cash flow. Therefore I wouldn't be overly worried with the extra costs that are about to come onto the company's income statement. I'm expecting strong revenue growth over the next few years and this company has always shown that it can meaningfully increase its cash flow when top line growth is positive.

On the technical chart, we can see that Target's next heavy resistance level is around the $63 level. Shares should be able to rally up to that point without much resistance now that price is above the 200 day average of around $57.64. Normally we would be selling covered calls around that point but with the stock market continuing to gain solid momentum, the risk seems to be out of the market at present.

Therefore the right course of action is to remain long Target for the time being. We will adjust if and when the equity tailwind changes from here.

Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following our work or joining us in our premium service, Elevation Code. The portfolio is up 18% year to date. A free trial has been opened up for a limited period. Join us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.