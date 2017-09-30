Is It Time For A Gold Rebound?

The current favorite to replace Janet Yellen is Kevin Warsh who is a noted inflation hawk and that added to last week's negative gold sentiment.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed a second straight week of declines in speculative longs as they continued to close out positions while shorts continued to get bolder by increasing their own positions. We are finally seeing speculative gold positions returning to much more reasonable levels, though we remain on the long side.

The biggest event of last week outside of numerous Fed governor speeches (which aren’t all that eventful these days), was the rumored favoriting of Kevin Warsh by the Trump administration as the new Fed chair. This may have been a contributor to some of the weakness we saw in precious metals last week as Warsh has taken a more hawkish position on inflation than other Fed nominees. Back in 2009-2011, while still at the Fed, Warsh was keenly worried about inflation at a time when consumer price growth was actually deeply undershooting the central bank’s 2% target and unemployment remained very high. His concerns, since reiterated in the occasional opinion piece, have proven deeply misguided since the Fed continues to undershoot its inflation goal to this day.

Interestingly enough, Mr. Warsh is also married to Jane Lauder, the billionaire heiress of cosmetics giant Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) a major Republican donor and a childhood friend of Trump’s. If that doesn’t get you on the inside track to the Fed chairmanship then we are not sure what does…

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs decreased their positions by a sizable 30,414 contracts for a second straight weekly decline as some of the speculative froth is leaving the market. Having said that, after nine straight weeks of increases, we can stand to see many more speculative long contracts closed out before we get back to a more balanced market.

At a net speculative long position of 204,000 contracts we are still fairly high on a historical basis so long investors should be cautious here.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease by 22,000 contracts to 205,000 net speculative long contracts. While speculative long levels are declining we are still at high net-long levels so gold investors need to be wary.

As for silver, the action week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed an increase in the net-long silver speculator position as their total net position decreased by around 8,000 contracts from a net speculative short position to a net long position of 59,000.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

For the past few weeks we have held and Extremely Bearish short-term positions because of the overbought nature of gold, but after we have seen some long liquidations and continued USD weakness we are pondering if we should change our position.

While speculative long positions in gold remain very high (which is gold-bearish) we are wondering if this USD weakness is more than just “traders trading” and is rooted in something bigger. Are we seeing “Cracks in the US Dollar” as Jim Rickards suggests?

We obviously do not know for sure, but we are curiously watching the relationship between the US and Russia, China, and Europe because these relationships are critical to the continuation of US Dollar dominance on the global financial system. Without that dominance, the fundamental value of the USD drops significantly as it becomes much clearer that debts are uncontrollable and a pension crisis is brewing.

This is all good for gold long-term, but at this point we are still maintaining our short-term Extremely Bearish outlook, though we may look for a reversal depending on how gold does leading into Fridays jobs report. One of our worries though remains the extremely bearish position speculators have in the USD as they increase it to the highest level in five years – which could spark a big reversal and that would probably be bearish in gold.

We are not ready to purchase gold here, though we will start nibbling if they start dropping towards the $1250 level. Thus, investors should lighten up on gold and silver positions in the ETF’s (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.