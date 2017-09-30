Do You Buy This 6%-Yielding High-Quality Retail REIT?

In spite of its being one of the worst-performing REITs on the TSX and trading at a cheap valuation, we are not interested in initiating a position.

Riocan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) is a Canadian retail REIT with operations across Canada.

Source: Riocan presentation

Riocan did have a US portfolio that it sold in late 2015 to focus solely on the Canadian market. Inclusive of dividends, Riocan is the second worst performing REIT on the TSX, beaten only by this future dividend cutter. Being value buyers, we definitely enjoy checking out investments at 52-week lows and seeing if they fit our investment criteria. Here is what we found.

Key Positives

1) Riocan is the largest retail REIT and has formed key relationships with all the biggest retail tenants.

Its top 10 tenant list multiple locations from Riocan and have long weighted average lease terms.

2) Riocan has executed over the past 2 decades with near perfection in keeping its portfolio leased.

The drop in 2015-2016 below 96% was due to premature demise of Target (TGT) in Canada and absolutely nobody saw that coming. Riocan has got the occupancy back in line in 2017, although they will face a small hiccup from Sears Canada.

3) The dividend has been stable or rising (a very loose interpretation of the word) for a long time.

The amounts in blue show the net paid out in distributions after their dividend reinvestment program (DRIP). Riocan should exceed an FFO of $1.80 of 2018, comfortably covering the $1.41 dividend even if they stop the DRIP.

4) Riocan also deserves credit for being the market timer of the decade. They sold their U.S. retail portfolio at the end of 2015. The funds were converted to Canadian dollars at one of the highest exchange rates of the decade. Riocan also missed the full-blown party the U.S. retail space has had since then. Whatever their reasons were, that was one heck of a call.

5) The U.S. portfolio sale while reducing cash flow also helped Riocan reduce leverage ratios and pushed its interest coverage to an all-time high and its debt-to-asset ratio near an all-time low.

Why we don't own it

While Riocan may be the best retail REIT out there, we don't see any particular advantage to owning a standalone retail REIT, unless the valuation is really compelling. At 13.0X the multiple is certainly worth considering, but H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF), which we have written about previously, trades about 1.5 multiples cheaper and gives us good Canadian retail exposure. In addition we own diversified REITs such as Cominar (OTCPK:CMLEF), Artis (OTCPK:ARESF) and Morguard (OTC:MGRUF), all of which trade at about 4 multiples lower. While we think Riocan is probably managing their company better, we don't think it is worth the 4 extra multiples.

Conclusion

Riocan is a fine REIT for anyone seeking a pure retail REIT, and on a multiple basis, it has never been this cheap outside the global financial crisis. The 6% yield is well-supported, and we think it might be at a point where Riocan can deliver 3% annual dividend growth. Investing though is a relative contest, and the cornucopia of choices for retail exposure at lower multiples allows us to pass on this one. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple in March 2009," we would rate Riocan REIT a 6.0. Riocan is thus a rare example of where we rate a stock over 5.0 and don't actually own it. Should the relative valuation scales tilt and the gap between some of our diversified REITs and Riocan closes, we will revisit our stance on this one.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referred to in Canadian dollars. Since this is a Canadian REIT, US investors may have taxes withheld depending on the account in which this is held.

