High-Yield Income At 9.8%, BDCs Decline And mREITs Rise: Q3 2017 50/50 Portfolio Update

Fall is in the air and this is my Q3 2017 update for my BDC and mREIT portfolio. Fall colors are beautiful and it brings to question: Is a market fall in the cards for us all? The market continues to climb a mountain of uncertainty, and everyone is placing bets on the future: bull or bear?

Source: Joe HYI photo, Pikes Peak Colorado looking south.

I retired this year and started to withdraw funds from my IRA just like I planned six years ago. All I can say about retirement is it's an unbelievable feeling of freedom I never experienced before. If you worked continuously for many decades, the freedom of not dragging yourself to work every day feels like a gift. The cold winters will be especially sweet, sipping on my hot cocoa and thinking about my former co-workers while the snow moves in.

Happiness does not begin until personal freedom is obtained, and striving for financial independence is the goal everyone should aspire to. Some can achieve this goal early in life, but some go the full distance as I did reaching FRA (Full Retirement Age) this year. In either case, happiness begins and continues well into the future.

We obtain control of a valuable commodity only sampled during a working career. Time is finally on our side to control as we wish. While working, I had little time to accomplish the things that were important to me, but now having control of my own time I can pursue my passions and dreams.

The freedom is overwhelming to the point I just can’t believe I’ve accomplished this task in only a few short years. I recommend that financial independence should be everyone’s goal and not just trying to save for retirement. Perhaps we have been driving the goal of saving and investing using the wrong incentive; financial independence at any age is real freedom and independence.

I created an article cementing this once in a lifetime event: “Just Retired, High-Yield Investing Generates Massive Income…”.

I’m not a financial planner and began to learn about dividend investing when I turned 60. While still working, I converted my 401k mutual funds into my IRA over a number of years and began the experimentation to find a way to replace my paycheck. Today my Social Security and withdraws from my IRA allow me to perform a lateral transition from an employment paycheck to being financially independent without reducing my current expenses. My plan was to never sell assets for income and currently have surplus dividends to reinvest and grow my income stream.

The learning experience took two years with a variety of dividend stocks before I settled on a plan. After careful consideration based on the income needed and my starting balance, I determined the portfolio yield should be 10%. It’s been 3 years and 9 months since I decided to build a high-yield portfolio using only BDCs and mREITs. With the last recession fresh on my mind, I wanted to create a portfolio to generate income during a bull and bear market.

I put together a list of articles to answer questions concerning my investment method and the reasons for my decisions. The article "High-Yield Investing; My Principles Of Income Management (BDC, mREIT) Portfolio" puts in one location multiple aspects of my investment thesis and application to survive both a bull and bear market using high yield as a backdrop to income cash flow.

A very important aspect to my investment philosophy is to focus on income cash flow and not the artificial manipulation of price. From my experience it’s best to put your energy into what you can control and not the bondage of price based on fear and greed. This line of thinking runs counterintuitive to the media talking heads, financial planners and analysts. I use them to bring to my attention initial ideas where I perform my own due diligence and implement my own set of investment methods.

I will hold on to an investment as long as the dividend generated is sustainable and I have confidence in management. I will tolerate dividend reductions as long as management takes corrective action to improve their holdings. Price will move substantially for an investment if dividend coverage changes, they issue more shares or after the ex-dividend date and then I pounce to add more income shares.

Introduction

This quarterly report was generated after the close of September 28, 2017. With three quarters of the year over, an interesting observation continues since May 2017. I mentioned the divergence between my BDC stocks and mREIT stocks in my June 2017 update. The evidence of this inverted pattern continues between both asset classes, see Chart-1.

Price performance of my BDC stocks is flat, but the mREITs have a positive gain for the year. I updated the Portfolio Online Tracker to add a total return value for both BDC and mREIT investments using the current dividends from Yahoo quotes and the shares currently owned to get a sense of how much income is being generated for both. Adding this simple analysis makes all the difference and the purpose of high yield income investing, see Chart-1.

The main reason for the 50/50 (BDC and mREIT) portfolio design is for income generation. If we look at Chart-2 it illustrates three conditions for income accumulation.

The first will be the increased purchases and market price change.

The second is for the projected income.

The third is for the actual income accumulation.

All three are referenced from the end of 2016. I analyze my portfolio based on yearly performance to generate more income than the previous year. During my analysis I always keep stock price separate from the income since this portfolio was designed for cash flow and not price appreciation.

Portfolio Price Performance Q3 2017

The reason I created the following chart was to get a sense of direction in both asset classes in my portfolio. I keep them in groups and plot them separately to display overvalued and undervalued sectors and purchase them when the time is right.

The following Chart-1 was created using POT4.1 and Yahoo historic download prices. Yahoo changed their API (Application Programming Interface) that allows historic data downloads to function in automated applications. I’m in the process of interfacing the new API to the POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) using Microsoft Excel 2010.

Chart-1: Percent Change From December 2016

The portfolio yield performance is based on shares owned and daily price movements from December 30, 2016. The note on the right side of each charted line indicates the results for each asset class, including the SP500.

Note1: I do not use the SP500 as a benchmark, but only a reference to how the general market is performing.

Note2: The yield results below the mREIT and BDC price performance are the new total return with YTD (Year-To-Date) dividends added to price.

Note3: The price data was taken at the close of September 28, 2017.

The white dashed line is the SP500 price yield, “SP500 =12.11%” for the YTD (Year-To-Date). The dividends for the SP500 are just around 2% that can be added to the price yield for total return comparisons.

The green line is the mREITs' price performance, “mREIT = 11.00%” and total return when dividends are added to price during the year, “TotRet = 19.33%” YTD. Nine months of dividends account for 8.33% added to the price gain.

The red line is the BDCs' price only in my portfolio, “BDC = +0.26%”, and total return, “TotRet = 7.57%” YTD. Nine months of dividends account for 7.31% added to the price gain. Notice the BDCs have started to trend up since September 15th.

The positive price correlation between the SP500 and both BDCs and mREITs continued for the entire year of 2016, because they were deeply undervalued. The positive correlation between the SP500 and mREITs still continues for the first nine months of 2017. The inverted correlation between BDCs and mREITs started May 2017 as shown in Chart-1.

Since May 2017 the divergence began and continues for a number of possibilities. The BDCs are aligned with smaller companies that do business locally and generally pay higher corporate taxes then larger corporations. They will directly benefit from tax reform that is now delayed since we have a dysfunctional congress. If tax reform passes, small companies will benefit the most and perhaps initiate more loans to grow their business; BDCs will generate more earnings from loans. The weak U.S. dollar also does not help small business since most are not exposed to the international markets. Yield compression in their holdings and prepaid loans are hurting some BDCs and they are adjusting their portfolios accordingly. This is reducing their earnings and putting pressure on their dividends.

Portfolio Income Performance

The performance in my income continues to accelerate with high-yield investments. I have invested most of my surplus cash into more investments, concentrating on BDCs since they will benefit the most with corporate tax reduction. Notice the June and September 2017 bump in percent gain. This is when most BDCs pay their dividends and directly contributed to adding investments during the first half of the year.

Chart-2: Percent Change From December 2016

Chart-2 is the combination of portfolio balance gain and both income types.

The green bars indicate the actual accumulative dividend income received each month compared to last year. As of September 2017 the accumulation of all dividends are up 9.12% over 2016 dividends.

The black line in the top half of the chart indicates the projected income stream after new purchases during the year. Increasing income shares is the only driver of my investment method that is implemented when funds are available.

The red line on the top half of the chart indicates the increase in portfolio balance made by new purchases and market price. As indicated in my investment method, portfolio balance is just a byproduct and of little value since selling assets to fund my retirement is a non-event.

Chart-3: Portfolio Income Allocation

The minimum income allocation for my portfolio is 2.5% for each of my 40 holdings (100%/40). As you can see I have a number of stocks that exceed this value, and I will take the extra dividends to build up the lower percentage stocks moving forward. Once the income has exceeded the 2.5% level, I typically do not invest in them anymore. The current income from my portfolio is generating about 77% of my gross employment earnings before I quit work this year.

Income Allocation with an example

The yield and percent income-allocation of the 50/50 portfolio is as of the last trading day of September. I wanted to show how high-yield income makes a difference to the percentage of my GEE (Gross Employment Earnings). I have been consistently representing my dividend cash flow to my GEE in previous articles. GEE is my paycheck replacement benchmark since this is my top priority entering retirement and not some artificial manipulated price market index.

The following table displays the projected future yearly income based on two criteria and can be used to calculate your own income based on your GEE. Just take your gross income you are now getting from your employer and multiply it my 0.77 and you get to a number I’m currently generating. Table-1 below is an example of income generation with the following GEE.

GEE of $80,000 times 77% equals dividends of $61,600

Table-1

Type Description Symbol Yield % Income Allocation $ Yearly-Income BDC TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) 7.9% 0.8% $ 473 BDC Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) 8.0% 1.2% $ 719 BDC Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 9.8% 1.5% $ 935 BDC Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) 6.8% 1.7% $ 1,023 BDC Gladstone Investment Corporatio (GAIN) 8.3% 2.0% $ 1,230 BDC PennantPark Floating Rate Capit (PFLT) 7.9% 2.1% $ 1,275 BDC Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 7.7% 2.1% $ 1,278 BDC TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) 7.8% 2.2% $ 1,371 BDC 2xLeveraged Long Exchange Trade (BDCL) 16.8% 2.3% $ 1,405 BDC Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 10.2% 2.3% $ 1,406 BDC Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) 10.3% 2.4% $ 1,454 BDC Apollo Investment Corporation - (AINV) 10.2% 2.4% $ 1,501 BDC New Mountain Finance Corporatio (NMFC) 9.8% 2.7% $ 1,684 BDC Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) 10.9% 2.8% $ 1,726 BDC TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 8.9% 2.8% $ 1,726 BDC Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) 9.8% 3.2% $ 1,982 BDC Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP) 12.8% 3.3% $ 2,014 BDC Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) 9.9% 3.3% $ 2,021 BDC THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) 11.8% 3.4% $ 2,114 BDC TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) 11.0% 3.7% $ 2,301 BDC Ares Capital Corporation - Clos (ARCC) 9.6% 3.7% $ 2,308 Total ---> $ 31,947 Type Description Symbol Yield % Inc-Allocation $ Yearly-Inc mREIT MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) 9.1% 1.2% $ 719 mREIT Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) 7.8% 1.5% $ 947 mREIT Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) 11.5% 1.6% $ 1,001 mREIT Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) 10.2% 1.6% $ 1,007 mREIT Ladder Capital Corp Class A (LADR) 8.9% 1.7% $ 1,055 mREIT Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) 10.0% 2.0% $ 1,208 mREIT STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. S (STWD) 8.7% 2.0% $ 1,227 mREIT AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9.9% 2.4% $ 1,467 mREIT INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) 9.8% 2.7% $ 1,638 mREIT PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortga (PCI) 8.6% 2.7% $ 1,653 mREIT Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) 10.2% 2.7% $ 1,662 mREIT CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) 11.6% 2.7% $ 1,678 mREIT Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) 7.9% 2.8% $ 1,704 mREIT MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) 9.0% 2.8% $ 1,726 mREIT Apollo Commercial Real Estate F (ARI) 10.0% 3.2% $ 1,985 mREIT Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) 9.6% 3.3% $ 2,014 mREIT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, I (MITT) 9.7% 3.3% $ 2,049 mREIT New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) 11.8% 3.8% $ 2,349 mREIT ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged (MORL) 17.4% 4.2% $ 2,565 Total ---> $ 29,653

Over the past few months I have removed (AI) and (NYMT) legacy stocks that were previously reasonable investments but now are having difficulty with their dividends or management. I replaced them with MTGE (MTGE Investment Corp.) and CIM (Chimera Investment Corporation). Maintaining a high-yield portfolio relies on the confidence of dividend sustainability including dividend reductions. I’m all for holding on to companies, but when the time is right for a change I just kick them off the income-bus and allow another to take their place. Nothing is set in stone, but allowing your best investments to bubble up to the surface is good portfolio management. This is an ongoing process to hire the best managers in each investment to build a stable income cash flow.

Conclusion

Since I retired, the market has continued to climb. The BDCs had a rough time after their last reported earnings and only in the last few weeks have they started to trend up. The mREITs continue their positive correlation to the SP500, which is unusual. I do not use the SP500 as a benchmark or any other index, but only as a general indicator, and once the SP500 moves into correction or bear market territory everyone follows. My income generation continues as planned and withdraws from my IRA added to Social Security have replaced my paycheck to give me financial freedom.

At the moment the stocks listed in Table-1 are my current holdings and may change when I report on my full year results. Stay tuned for any updates and how I'm doing along the way. Next year will be my fifth year anniversary using the Bull-or-Bear-I-don't-care portfolio.

