Big Changes In The Lithium Market And How To Profit

As the energy industry has evolved over the past few years due in large part to the growing global demand for long-lasting portable electronics and now even electric means of transportation as evidenced by companies such as Tesla (TSLA), the investment world has seen a growing interest in lithium. I have even noted this in an article published earlier this year on the world's largest lithium producer, Chile's Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM). It appears that interest in the metal is likely to continue to grow going forward, particularly now that the U.S. state of California has unveiled a particularly ambitious plan to switch completely over to electric-powered vehicles by 2030. Perhaps even more importantly, the Chinese government will be requiring that at least 8% of vehicles manufactured in the country have an electric powertrain. Thus, the number of electric vehicles on the world's roads looks poised to grow and thus will expand the demand for batteries to power them.

About Lithium

Lithium is a soft, silvery-white alkali metal that is the lightest metal and lightest solid element. It is highly reactive in its natural state and is stored in mineral oil to allow for transport. The material is very heavily geographically dispersed, although the most commonly extracted deposits are in the salar brines of the South American Andes. Indeed, it is currently believed that Bolivia has the largest reserves of lithium in the world, although some other nations such as Chile, China, and Argentina also contain substantial reserves. Many of South America's current producing resources are controlled by one single company, Chile's Sociedad Quimica y Minera.

Uses of Lithium

Lithium has a wide variety of uses in many different fields. These uses include things such as the manufacture of ceramics, certain types of batteries, lubricating greases, and as an additive to certain products used in metallurgy. The material's high reactivity makes it ideal for use in pyrotechnics. Lithium is also utilized heavily in medicine, where it is commonly recognized as an effective treatment for bipolar disorder.

As should be clearly obvious, lithium has a wide variety of applications, many of which (if not most) are in industries that are growing and will thus almost certainly increase demand for lithium going forward.

Investing in Lithium

Historically, it has been quite difficult to invest directly in lithium. The element was never traded on any commodity exchange like most other widely used base materials so investing in it through futures contracts was not possible. For the most part, investors had to either purchase shares of a company such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera that produces and sells lithium (along with many other things) or purchase units of the GlobalX Lithium ETF (LIT), which contains companies that consume lithium in the production of batteries as well as lithium refining companies. Thus, neither option is a direct way to capitalize on a rising demand for lithium worldwide and both options could be unduly impacted by factors other than lithium demand. In addition, as lithium has never been traded on public commodity markets, it was arguably not priced according to supply and demand but under private contracts between producers and consumers.

However, that may be about to change. According to Mining Journal, the London Metal Exchange is looking into introducing a futures contract for lithium in order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for lithium:

While details were scarce on the ground, SP Angel expects that the contract would be tied to lithium carbonate concentrate, a major traded raw material for lithium processors and battery producers, and also possibly a contract for lithium hydroxide, a value added product by some downstream consumers. Both would likely have strict quality controls which might add to costs, SP Angel said. When contacted by Mining Journal for comment on the possible contracts, a spokesman for the LME said that it had been approached by industry users regarding the introduction of an LME lithium contract and was looking into this. "We believe in developing products in conjunction with participants to meet the real needs of the market, and are committed to assessing and enhancing our offering as effectively as possible," the spokesperson said. Lithium prices have been on an upswing lately thanks to increased demand for lithium-ion batteries. European lithium carbonate/lithium hydroxide supplier Novo Litio (NLI:AU), formerly Dakota Minerals, says demand forecasts for lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) range from 550,000 to 600,000 tonnes per annum by 2025, up from 200,000 tpa in 2016, mostly driven by an increase in lithium-ion battery uptake for storage solutions and electric vehicles. To meet this demand, according to Roskill, an additional 370,000 tpa of LCE production capacity is scheduled to come online by 2020, although it said that not all is likely to be realized. SP Angel said it welcomes the introduction of such contracts, which would help provide the industry a standardized benchmark to use, as opposed to the various short-term, long-term, and region-specific prices currently quoted on the market. It gave the example of lithium carbonate prices fluctuating between US$11-16 per kilogramme for large biannual contracts delivered into the US, while spot delivered into China was quoted at $17.40-22.8/kg in July/August, which it said highlights "the discrepancy in prices for differing contracts and locations." "We hope the LME can get on and establish this contract ASAP to help better manage and stabilize the market," it said.

The report that the London Metals Exchange was looking into creating a lithium futures contract comes very shortly after we saw investor interest in lithium spike. In early September, China announced that it has begun working on a plan to "phase-out" petrol- and diesel-powered cars in favor of electric ones. On this news, investors poured money into lithium stocks and lithium-related funds, so much so that the price of the GlobalX Lithium ETF nearly reached its 6-year high.

This certainly shows that the investment world has begun to watch lithium very closely and is clearly interested in it. However, as already mentioned, the GlobalX Lithium ETF is far from a pure-play on lithium prices or production. Investors interested in profiting off of rising lithium prices and demand may want to watch the development of this futures contract then. In addition, it is likely that the establishment of this contract would result in the establishment of at least one ETN, much as many other commodities have, which may interest investors who do not wish to participate in the commodities markets directly.

How To Take Advantage of the Trend

Unfortunately, the London Metal Exchange has not yet launched this new standardized lithium contract so investors that desire a pure-play investment on the metal will have to wait. With that said, a cobalt futures contract is available and that is also a valuable component in the manufacture of lithium-based batteries so that could be a way to profit off of the growth in battery demand.

However, for those investors who cannot or do not wish to wait for the new lithium contracts, the options are the same as they have always been. That is to invest in either a fund such as the GlobalX Lithium ETF, a battery producer or other consumer of lithium, or a producer of lithium such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera. My preference by far would be the third option, for a few reasons:

As the old saying goes, "During a gold rush, sell shovels." Should the new lithium contracts prove popular, as I suspect, then the price of lithium will almost certainly go up from today's levels. This will benefit lithium producers and may hurt battery producers, as the latter are more likely to be locked into long-term contracts to supply batteries to auto manufacturers and so will not have the same flexibility to raise prices.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays its stockholders to wait. At its current stock price, the Chilean company offers a forward dividend yield of 1.81%. This is slightly better than what the Lithium ETF offers. Also, Sociedad Quimica y Minera does not have exposure to battery producers, which may be a performance drag on the ETF going forward.

Battery producers also require cobalt in order to manufacture batteries. As fellow Seeking Alpha contributor John Petersen points out, the price of this metal is likely to skyrocket as the demand for lithium batteries grows.

Conclusion

The fact that the world's largest metals exchange is beginning to recognize the growing interest in lithium as an investment is promising. Once it rolls out its new contract, we could certainly see better price discovery worldwide for the element. The creation of this contract will also allow investors to directly profit off of the coming surge in demand. Until such time as that contract is created, however, the best way for an investor to profit is likely through the purchase of a lithium producer such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera.

