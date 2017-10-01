Boeing: Protecting What Is Not Being Threatened

The Department of Commerce has recommended a 220% tariff on Bombardier’s (OTCQX:BDRAF) C Series products as a countervailing measure. Boeing (BA) had asked roughly 80% to offset illegal subsidies and another 80% as an anti-dumping measure as Boeing believes that the illegal subsidies have allowed Bombardier to offer C Series at a low price to win an order for 75 CS100 aircraft with purchase rights for another 50 and additional contract flexibility. Now, much of Boeing’s complaint makes sense, were it not that the competitive space is different from what is sketched in the complaint and the contract pricing of the Delta Air Lines (DAL) deal is not just a reflection of penetrating the market, but a tailor-made contract that suits the CS100 Delta Air Lines mission profiles.

While I am no expert on trade law, countervailing and anti-dumping measures - far from that - I’d imagine that in order for claims to have any merit, the domestic industry should be in immediate threat. Considering the product lineup of Boeing and Bombardier, I think that is where Bombardier has a stronger point than Boeing.

Market space

Boeing asked for anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty for aircraft imports from Canada with a 100-150 seating capacity regardless of airline-specific configuration and a minimum range of 2,900 nautical miles and covered by an FAA type certificate as such. I think that much of Bombardier’s stronger point starts here, where we can have a look at the C Series, Boeing 737 NG and Boeing 737 MAX families.

Figure 1: Seat brackets Bombardier C Series and Boeing 737 NG and MAX (Source: AeroAnalysis)

One important observation that needs to be made is that there is very little overlap between the Boeing 737 families and the Bombardier C Series aircraft. In fact, there is no overlap between the 737 MAX and C Series aircraft at all.

Boeing has asked the Department of Commerce to consider the 100-150 seat aircraft with a minimum range of 2,900 nautical miles, and that is something I could not disagree more on. The C Series as we know it today is a 100-130 seat aircraft family with 2 members. By taking the minimum range of 2,900 nautical miles, coinciding with the Boeing 737-800 range, and stretching that bracket all the way up to 150 seats, Boeing tries to create the impression that the C Series as we know it today is an immediate threat to Boeing's core business where there is significant overlap.

The figure quite clearly shows that this is not the case and there is little to no overlap. The only overlap that there could be is between the Boeing 737-700 and the Bombardier CS300. With the introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing has stretched the Boeing 737 MAX 7 to accommodate more passengers. Important to note here is that Boeing claimed that this has been done on customer demand, which somewhat takes away any thoughts that this decision is driven by a potential fierce competition in the lower part of the seat bracket.

History of low sales

What is also important to note is that the smallest members of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing have consistently shown to be the worst sellers of the entire aircraft family. In the Boeing NG family, the Boeing 737-600, which would be the only direct CS100 counter, was such a bad seller that Boeing stopped offering it to customers years ago. While Boeing firmly believes that the sweet spot for single-aisle aircraft is the 160-seat point, its smallest single-aisle members have a history of low sales, which potentially tells us something about the value of those aircraft to airlines. Or in other words: We don’t need a C Series to kill off sales of the smallest members, because that has been process that has been going on for years - with or without the C Series.

The Boeing 737-700, which can be seen as a CS300 competitor, has had over 1,160 deliveries, giving it a 16.7% share in the Boeing 737NG deliveries. Roughly half of these aircraft fly in the US, where according to Boeing’s official data no brand-new Boeing 737-700s have been delivered to US airlines since the end of 2011.

Efficiency

To determine how much of a threat the C Series is to Boeing, it is not only important to consider the sales trend in the market, which for the smallest single-aisle aircraft has been down, but also to assess the efficiency of the product and what value it offers airlines.

The C Series aircraft makes use of advanced aerodynamics, materials and propulsive technologies, whereas the Boeing 737-700 makes use of older technology. The propulsion systems itself already accounts for roughly 15% in lower fuel burn for the C Series, while the aircraft’s weight is several hundreds of kilograms lighter than the Boeing 737-700. What this means is that in terms of efficiency, the Boeing 737-700 and CS300 can never be equals, and if Boeing would not lose a contract on pricing, it certainly would on aircraft efficiency.

The Boeing 737 MAX 7 offers better propulsive and aerodynamic efficiency, but the problem would be that there is a weight penalty attached to that efficiency gain. Including 8 extra seats on the Boeing 737 MAX 7, the aircraft would be several tonnes heavier compared to the CS300, which would offset any efficiency that is gained from switching from -700 to MAX 7 in an effort to match the main efficiency drivers of the C Series.

Delta Air Lines

The only aircraft deal that Bombardier landed with a major US customer is with Delta Air Lines, which was looking for a 100-seat aircraft with a 1,000nm range and has agreed to buy 75 CS100 aircraft with options for another 50 aircraft. This is worthy of a critical look for more than one reason.

Boeing has accused Bombardier of dumping the C Series aircraft on the US market at a price that does not cover the production costs and has asked for an 80% tariff. What Boeing does not seem to take into account is the fact that the contract between Bombardier and Delta Air Lines is tailored as the airline has been looking into acquiring an aircraft the size of an MD-88 and regional range. This means that there are some specific properties of the C Series aircraft that Delta Air Lines is not interested in but that are incorporated in the base market value of the aircraft. To offset that, Bombardier has given additional discounts next to standard discounts and customary discounts for early adopters.

It is important to note that Boeing has not offered any Boeing aircraft to counter Bombardier’s effort to sell aircraft to Delta, while the jet maker fears that the C Series dumping will affect the Boeing 737-700 pricing and the pricing of the Boeing 737 MAX 7 subsequently. This can be considered odd at best, since neither the Boeing 737-700 nor the Boeing 737 MAX 7 have been aircraft that Delta Air Lines has been interested in. Boeing and Delta had been in talks for the purchase of secondhand Embraer jets, which Boeing obtained from Air Canada as part of the sale of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to the carrier.

Delta Air Lines has the right to convert some of its orders to the CS300, which more directly threatens the Boeing 737-700 but still is superior by design, but at this point only has the smaller CS100 on order.

What is important to note here is that Boeing has nothing to offer that compares to the CS100 in terms of capabilities and efficiency. The company is not interested in the Boeing 737-700, and Boeing also has not offered the aircraft to Delta. So while Boeing considers this to be dumping at the expense of the domestic industry, it has never offered a product to counter Bombardier, and one can rightfully ask: If that is the case, how much could the domestic industry really be hurt?

United Airlines

The claim of Bombardier dumping aircraft can be considered somewhat odd, showing a lack of self-reflection, as Bombardier had also been in talks with United Airlines (UAL) for the sale of a 100-seat aircraft where the seat delta of 10 seats (the difference between the requested capacity and the standard 2-class capacity of the CS100) would influence the sales price of the aircraft, and Boeing ended up offering the Boeing 737-700 at a low price.

The Boeing 737-700 carries a list price of $82.4 million, but with low appeal the base market value could be 60% lower. While Boeing is keen to point out Bombardier sales prices, it has declined to reveal the sales price of the Boeing 737-700 to United Airlines. It is believed that this sales price would be around $24 million, or a 70% discount, and kept the door shut for Bombardier.

So while Boeing complains about dumping C Series aircraft on the US market, it seems that the company has sold the Boeing 737-700 at the expense of the CS100 at prices that were far from profitable to Boeing.

Conclusion

In my view, Boeing’s complaint has little to no merit if we consider the competitive position of the Boeing 737-700 and Boeing 737 MAX 7 before and after launch of the C Series aircraft. The -700 is considered uneconomical, and the smallest variants of single aisle aircraft have a history of showing subpar sales figures. Boeing claims that the C Series aircraft have been dumped on the US market and that this would be hurtful to its Boeing 737-700 and Boeing 737 MAX 7. This is somewhat weird, since Boeing in one case has not responded to an airline’s request for a 100-seat aircraft because it simply does not have any aircraft, and in one instance it seems to have been very much aware of the fact that it can’t offer a competing product, but decided to offer the Boeing 737-700 at prices that are likely to be unprofitable, which means that much of the pricing pressure on the MAX 7 is self-inflicted by the jet maker and not so much inflicted by Bombardier.

Bombardier has been tailoring the contract values of aircraft to the need of airlines. If we add to that standard discounts and customary discounts for key customers, then one could question if you could really call this dumping, since steep discounts seem to be a common practice in the aerospace industry.

While the DoC has extensively evaluated the aid that the C Series received, I do think they have not taken into account that the smallest Boeing 737 members in no way should be considered competition for the C Series, let alone the CS100, which has been ordered by Delta Air Lines. As such, one could ask how much damage the C Series could do to the domestic industry if Boeing does not have a competing product in the segment and to what extent tariffs are justified.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.