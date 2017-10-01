Rite Aid - Still Needs A Lot Of Aid

While it can be argued that shares are worth $4-$5 based on the sales price to Walgreens, the company lacks current earnings power and still has a lot of leverage.

Rite Aid (RAD) has finally obtained regulatory approval to sell a significant portion of its pharmacy stores to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). After two years, Rite Aid finally stands to receive $4.37 billion for the 1,932 stores that the company is selling. That money goes a long way to reduce leverage, but the reduced footprint of the business and the continued pressure on sales and margins make that Rite Aid is still highly leveraged.

The still high leverage employed, very poor positioning, reduced footprint and lack of earnings (or better said the losses) make for a future that remains highly uncertain, with very few to no green shoots at the horizon. This makes the company a highly speculative investment, as some still hope for a takeout of the remainder of the business, which could put investors out of their misery.

The Divestiture

Despite the good news on the regulatory front, shares of Rite Aid have only lost ground since approval has come in, as the second quarter earnings report provided no great news as well.

The sale of 1,932 stores is smaller than the initial plan which called for the sale of 2,186 stores. While the new deal results in 11-12% fewer stores being sold, Rite Aid only receives $4.375 billion instead of the anticipated $5.125 billion under the original deal. This suggests that proceeds are down 15%, as Walgreens has probably recognised that these stores offer a greater challenge to be fixed.

If all goes well, the sale of the stores should close in the first half of 2018 as Rite Aid still has not provided pro-forma numbers following the consummation of the deal. In July the company indicated in a presentation that pro-forma EBITDA would drop by 35% on an overall basis as a result of the deal, which at the time was based on the greater number of stores being sold. Based on that information, and based on a $200 million in adjusted EBITDA allocation to the PBM business, pro-forma EBITDA would drop by 42%. That was still based on the expectation that 2,186 stores would be sold, equivalent to 48% of the store count at the time.

The previous two sentences suggest that the quality of the stores sold to Walgreens is below that of the stores being left in the business, being Rite Aid.

Pro-Forma Impact

Following the sale of 1,932 stores, Rite Aid is left with 2,591 stores, which based on the store multiple suggests that the remaining stores are worth $5.87 billion. Including the proceeds from Walgreens, the pharmacy business could be worth $10.24 billion, based on that transaction, which does not differentiate for the better quality of the remaining stores.

On top of that is the PBM business, which Rite Aid has acquired for roughly $2 billion and which is posting EBITDA of close to $200 million a year. If we suggest a $2 billion valuation, all of Rite Aid would be worth $12.2 billion. Of course we still have to take into account the $6.9 billion net debt load (as of Q2), for a potential valuation of $5.3 billion for the equity. With 1.07 billion shares outstanding, that suggests that shares might be worth $5 per share.

That calculation is a bit too easy, however, and the operational metrics cast a doubt on the value of the remaining business. This is confirmed by the second quarter results as retail pharmacy revenues were down 3.4% to $6.3 billion for the quarter, as a result of lower same store sales and reimbursements. Pharmacy revenues were down 8.7% to $1.5 billion, as a result of lower participation in Medicare D programs.

These declines have had a big impact on the business. The net profit number of $170 million was entirely driven by the $325 million termination fee received from Walgreens. Adjusted for this and other items, Rite Aid posted adjusted losses of $16 million, vs. a profit of $36 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA fell almost by a hundred million to $213 million in Q2, which is a real concern given the debt load. Even if net debt drops from $6.9 billion to $2.6 billion following the deal with Walgreens, leverage ratios are high. The $213 million EBITDA number for Q2 still includes the contribution of the stores that are sold to Walgreens. Adjusted for that, EBITDA runs at levels closer to $600 million, which translates into a +4 times leverage ratio. Worse, the business will incur sizable transaction fees, as adjusted losses limit the options to reduce leverage in the meantime.

The reality is that the pro-forma business now operates with $2.6 billion in net debt and is comprised out of 2,591 stores and a PBM business. The reality is that the business is not losing money, remains highly leveraged and is losing competitive ground by the day, in part because of the challenged financial position.

Trading at $2, the market feels more comfortable to value the remaining business at close to $4.7 billion including debt, as it is hard to argue with continued losses, probably massive legal/one-time fees as well as limited options to deleverage a business that remains highly leveraged.

Remain Cautious

While I am usually attracted to shares that are falling, I am not in this instance. The footprint will drop from $33 billion in sales to roughly the low 20s, and over the past decade operating margins have come in at 3% at best. That is before competition is eating Rite Aid alive, and before the footprint of the business is reduced in such a big way.

If we assume that 3% margins could somehow be magically achieved overnight on $20 billion in sales, we work with a $600 million EBIT number. With net debt still totalling $2.6 billion, and applying a $200 million interest expense, I end up with earnings power of $280 million after applying a 30% tax rate. That comes in a little above $0.25 per share and is the absolute best that the company can do, and frankly is no realistic scenario going forward. Such earnings power could warrant a $4-5 per share valuation, but achieving such margins is not likely in any realistic scenario.

The reality is that this is nowhere near attainable as the company is actually losing money or at best breaking even, with same store sales trends being very poor. At the same time management has no business claiming any success. After leverage nearly bankrupted the business following the economic crisis, it has not learned its lesson and spent large sums of money in part on acquisitions instead of deleveraging.

This had dismal results for shareholders: Not only are pro-forma sales of $20 billion much lower than the $25 billion a decade ago (never mind inflation), the share count has increased by 50% at the same time as well!

For now the valuation and any potential upside rely largely on a turnaround (which seems very optimistic) or takeout for the rest of the business (which is hard to guess). Fundamental investors do not have a business in investing in Rite Aid, but they hadn't had that for a very long time already.

Of course the real results/pro-forma picture (profitability profile of the remaining stores) only becomes visible in 2018, or earlier if management updates its investors properly. For now time is not the friend of investors in terms of continued declines in sales, actual losses on the bottom lines and a tougher competitive environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.