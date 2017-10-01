U.S. Natural Gas: Macro Analysis And Who Benefits

The Search For Value portfolio currently has five different small cap holdings which benefit from this macro trend.

In previous articles I have discussed a macro “Relief Valve” effect that was supporting increasing North American natural gas volumes. I thought I would do a spot check to see if this macro theme was still on track as Cash Flow Kingdom has five different picks which benefit from this theme.

Worldwide LNG:

Worldwide LNG imports are continuing to grow, up 7.5% in 2016 and a whopping 13% in the first half of 2017 according the IEA (International Energy Agency).

Source: International Energy Agency

What seems to be happening is two-fold.

First worldwide LNG import/export used to have a chicken and egg problem which is becoming less of an issue. It was risky to build a new hundred million dollar+ import facility if you had to wonder if their were going to be enough export out their to support it. Likewise, companies were unwilling to take on multi-billion-dollar export facility construction without a lot of pre-existing contracts for that export. Now that we have multiple units of each opening throughout the world, the risk in putting in an additional one is reduced. Exporters can be surer there will be someone willing to take their product, and importers can be assured there is going to be supply. The worldwide LNG trade is not going away. Second, relatively new technology in the form of floating production, storage, and regasification units, FLNG , FSPO , and FSRU ships, has gained greater acceptance throughout the world. This is helping to bring LNG to third world countries, and reducing NIMBY related issues such facilities typically have in the first world. Such units can be half the cost per Mmbtu of land based facilities, come online in half the time, and have a relatively minimal land based footprint helping to alleviate NIMBY issues and encourage the granting of permits. That they tend to help reduce air pollution isn't hurting either.

Source: Hoegh LNG Q2 Presentation

The combination of these two forces is very positive for increased worldwide LNG shipping demand.

North America Natural Gas:

In North America, drilling counts, and the resulting gas production volumes are also still alive and strong:

Source: Baker Hughes Drill Counts

There are currently 1,155 rigs out there drilling new holes, doing their best to add to volume.

Natural gas exports also continue to increase significantly.

At the Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Texas, Train #3 was completed in Q1, and Train #4 is scheduled to be complete by the end of this year. Even Hurricane Harvey did not shut down their LNG production. Sabine Pass is forecasting their run rate at the end of this year will be 100%+ greater than in 2016.

Source: Awilco

In addition to Sabine increases, the Dominion Cove Point, Maryland export terminal is scheduled to come online in Q4. The Cameron Parish Louisiana LNG project is expected to export 1 Bcf/d by July 2018, and is already applying to add more trains beyond that point. And Veresen (VSN.TO) absolutely refuses to give up on their Coos Bay, Oregon terminal project hoping their “third application will be the charm”. The US may one day have a major LNG export terminal (or two) on the Gulf, East coast, and West coast. Indeed, for the next five years growth in North America based LNG export shipping may be more exponential than linear.

But currently, most natural gas export volume is still done the old fashion way, via pipelines to Canada and Mexico.

Source: US EIA data

These pipelines have also been increasing gas export volume with new additional capacity coming online in the last few years. So, between LNG shipping and normal old pipeline growth, I would say the US natural gas “relief valve” effect is very much alive and strong.

US based demand for natural gas is also strong with new multi-billion dollar fertilizer, chemical, electrical generation and other high natural gas use plants coming online each year.

Whether this will cause natural gas prices to go up or not depends on whether supply growth exceeds demand growth, or vice versa. What is clear however is the US is no longer in a situation where it has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. The "relief valve" effect is giving it another place to go thereby supporting prices. Thus, I personally think the bottom is in for natural gas prices.

Source: Bloomberg

Regardless of whether prices increase or not, another thing that is very clear is natural gas volumes will continue to go up. These volume increases are all that is necessary for a number of Cash Flow Kingdom holdings to do quite well.

Specific Large Cap Names:

Large Cap names which could potentially benefit from increasing natural gas volumes include:

BHP Billington ( BHP ), a $106 billion market cap mining company which also has significant natural gas assets worldwide. BHP Billiton, offers investors stability because of its diversified product line, while also benefiting from any rise in natural gas prices.

), a $106 billion market cap mining company which also has significant natural gas assets worldwide. BHP Billiton, offers investors stability because of its diversified product line, while also benefiting from any rise in natural gas prices. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP), a $3.7 billion market cap pipeline company who is reversing the direction of a pipeline in order to help get natural gas to ports where it can be turned into LNG and exported.

Cabot ( COG ), a $12.4 billion market cap company which both produces natural gas and buys it for resale. It primarily focuses on dry gas plays in the Marcellus Shale.

), a $12.4 billion market cap company which both produces natural gas and buys it for resale. It primarily focuses on dry gas plays in the Marcellus Shale. Chesapeake (CHK), a $3.8 billion market cap company which engages in exploration and production, gathering, compression, and marketing of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. CHK currently trades at a forward P/E of less than 6, and a EV/EBITDA ratio less than 10.

EQT Corporation (EQT), an $11 billion market cap company which explores for, produces, gathers, transports and stores natural gas and NGLs in the US.

GasLog (GLOG), a $1.8 billion market cap owner and operator of LNG ships should benefit directly from increases in the worldwide trade of LNG.

Phillips 66 (PSX), a $47 billion market cap, Warren Buffett favorite, operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The midstream segment processes and markets natural gas and NGLs. While the Chemicals segment would use natural gas as a key input.

Conclusion:

Worldwide production and trading of natural gas liquids is a macro trend with legs. This is a positive for transporters, producers, equipment providers, and anyone else who helps produce and get natural gas to market. In particular, North America is seeing a Natural Gas "Relief Valve Effect" where natural gas once stranded on our shores, now has a place to go, fulfilling worldwide demand. This has implications for both domestic pricing and volume. While I think we have seen the bottom in US natural gas prices, its really the volume of natural gas produced and transported which I am most confident is going nowhere but up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation. Therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Do your own due diligence.