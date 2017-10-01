The Legendary Gaddisstein And Rodberg

Here are Fort Lauderdale's most fabled entrepreneurs, Jessie James Gaddisstein and Resplendo Rodberg. They took a back seat to no one, and are real life heroes, up and down Las Olas Boulevard. The Wild West had nothing on these two guys as they strode the backroads and quietly built empires out of the south Florida swamp. These storied gunslingers never backed up, never backed down and never gave in. It is even rumored that Gaddisstein is responsible for one of the most famous lines in American history. The story goes that he would walk into a bank, stare at the vault, and loudly proclaim:

This Sunday we face "Cat-tastrophe." This is Brexit, Spanish style. All eyes will be on the famous drinking establishment in Spain, the historic Bar Celona. The Prime Minister of Spain, Senor Rajoy, contends this is madness but I say it is little more than "Cat Scratch Fever."

I think that the markets are mostly ignoring what is going on here and, of course, they have already concluded that Spain will win this football match, but I am not so sure. I point out, once again, that real Risk is on the "la mesa" (the table) and that things could go awry. If Catalonia were to secede then it would be a travesty for Spain's credit rating and cause serious tremors from Antwerp to Rome.

It won't really happen, of course, but then Brexit never really happened either. It was all made up by the Financial Times and it provides for good headlines. The European Union is like the Hotel California.

Well, the secret may be out. There is a back door to the establishment. The British found it first and now someone has hacked the password again. Keep your eye on Catalonia this weekend. A new adventure may be about to begin.

Destiny guides our fortunes more favorably than we could have expected. Look there, Sancho Panza, my friend, and see those thirty or so wild giants, with whom I intend to do battle and kill each and all of them, so with their stolen booty we can begin to enrich ourselves. This is noble, righteous warfare, for it is wonderfully useful to God to have such an evil race wiped from the face of the earth.

"What giants," asked Sancho Panza.

"The ones you can see over there," answered his master, "with the huge arms, some of which are very nearly two leagues long."

"Now look, your grace," said Sancho, "what you see over there aren't giants, but windmills, and what seems to be arms are just their sails, that go around in the wind and turn the millstone."

"Obviously," replied Don Quixote, "you don't know much about adventures."

- Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, Don Quixote

The Federal Policy Group reports that,

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said at an industry conference in June that a 25% corporate tax rate would lift his bank's earnings by 15%, assuming no changes to the business mix. The Trump framework calls for a 20% rate, so the benefit could be even greater. Citigroup Inc. has said that a cut to a 25% rate plus a tax holiday on foreign earnings would have boosted its annual net income by $800 million, or by about 5%. It would also improve the bank's return on equity by more than 1 percentage point, estimated John McDonald, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein.

This is all fine and dandy! There is no question, in my mind, that if Mr. Trump actually gets his tax incentives passed, that the equity markets would head for the moon. You might see the biggest jump, in most of history, for the stock markets, if lift-off took place. You may even see the blast off beginning prior to passage, if it appears that Congress, somehow or another, is going to line up behind the Bill. We may all be heading for the Moon.

The fulcrum, of course, is "passage." Though, I will say, that it would be pretty tough for a wide variety of politicians to vote against a piece of legislation that cuts both corporate and individual taxes. A vote "Against" would not play out well in the voting booths, in my opinion.

This all may take longer than currently thought but, we also might be in for a surprise. Cutting taxes is a very popular sentiment, for almost all Americans. I would NOT be shorting the equities markets when Mr. Trump's tax Bill is being presented. You might find the lance of Don Quixote shoved up your proverbial nose, in no time.

My view, the tax Bill passes.

Happy Dance! Happy Dance!