Colony NorthStar: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Colony NorthStar (NYSE: CLNS), which began trading under the symbol CLNS-J.

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

For early access to IPO articles and other, much more exclusive, content feel invited to explore my marketplace - 'Trade With Beta'.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Colony NorthStar - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 11M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $275M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Colony NorthStar 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-J) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.125%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 9/22/2022. While trading close to par value, CLNS-J has a Current Yield of 7.11% and YTC of 7.09%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 5.93% and 5.91%, respectively.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

As the stock is perpetual, our focus is on the YTC curve.

The Company

From Reuters.com

Colony NorthStar, Inc. is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business. In addition, the Company owns NorthStar Securities, LLC, a captive broker-dealer platform which raises capital in the retail market. The Company acquires, develops and operates industrial properties in metropolitan markets throughout the United States with a focus on light industrial buildings. The Company provides investment management services and offers investment products while serving as a fiduciary to a set of institutional and individual investors.

Source: Reuters.com - Colony NorthStar Inc

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, CLNS:

Source: Tradingview.com.

For 2017, Colony NorthStar has paid a dividend of $1.94. As an absolute value, this means around $1.08B for the common stock dividend. For comparison, for 2016, CLNS had paid around $130M for its preferred stocks dividend.

In addition, CLNS's market capitalization is around $7.1B and is one of the largest companies in the sector.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Colony NorthStar's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically:

Source: Morningstar.com

CLNS had a total debt of $10.4B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock as of its last quarterly report. The new Series J preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which have a market cap of $1.6B.

The Colony NorthStar Family

In this section, I want to take the time to compare the new issue with other securities issued by Colony NorthStar.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

CLNS has 7 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Colony NorthStar 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-C*)

Colony NorthStar 8.75% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-E)

Colony NorthStar 8.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-D)

Colony NorthStar 8.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-B)

Colony NorthStar 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-G)

Colony NorthStar 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-I)

Colony NorthStar 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-H)

On 12/20/2016 was completed the merger between Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. (NYSE: NSAM) and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE: NRF). CLNS-B, CLNS-C, CLNS-D and CLNS-E were inherited from NRF after that merger, while CLNS-F, CLNS-G and CLNS-H joined from CLNY. CLNS-I and CLNS-J are issued by the newly formed company.

The company uses the proceeds from this newly issued preferred stock to redeem all of the Series C preferred shares and approximately 45.3% of the Series B preferred shares. With this refinancing, the company saves itself a rate of 1.75% (the spread between CLNS-C and CLNS-J) and also 1.625% (the spread between CLNS-B and CLNS-J).

The most suitable product for comparison from the "family" is CLNS-I, as it is the previously issued preferred stock by the company: Source: Author's spreadsheet

CLNS-I also pays a fixed non-qualified dividend and has a similar call date as the newly issued CLNS-J. CLNS-I has a 7.04% Current Yield and 7.00% YTC compared to 7.11% Current Yield and 7.09% YTC from CLNS-J. This makes the new issue a slightly better choice from that perspective.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

This chart contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Diversified sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's spreadsheet.



In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and a fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS, as this company has a lot of problems.

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of about $275M it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of CLNS-J after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock CLNS-J. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

It is unclear whether we would consider this issue for our own portfolio, but definitely is something to keep an eye on.

Rubicon Associates

You can also see Rubicon Associates' article about CLNS-J - 7.125% From This New REIT Preferred

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.