Don't Worry About That NFL Thing

It's unlikely that the controversy will have more than a very modest short-term impact on Q3 results, and beyond

It's hard to cancel and refund, AT&T didn't do any outreach, and it appears to be nothing more than a tempest in a teapot

Does AT&T (T) really face an NFL Sunday Ticket Disaster as Stone Fox Capital claims? We'll explore this question in just a moment. First, here's a short summary of what happened:

DirecTV, which is a subsidiary of AT&T, decided to provide refunds to the NFL Sunday Ticket due to player protests.

DirecTV generally doesn't give refunds after the season starts but it made an exception due to player protests.

Here's how Stone Fox Capital summarized the impact:

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T is losing another reason for consumers to obtain a bundle from the wireless giant. The short-term impact is likely small, but the long-term impact of losing the Sunday Ticket fees plus the ability to attract new subs to DirecTV will eventually hurt the bottom line.

I don't think this is a disaster. It's possible to become a short term pain but I doubt it as you'll see below. Furthermore, if there is long term pain, it's not because of the refunds themselves but instead of the ongoing protests, political fallout and disgruntled fans.

Reason One

Call this obfuscation or whatever you want but it's not actually easy to cancel NFL Sunday Ticket TV. There's nothing on the DirecTV site home page or even the NFL sign up page.

Indeed, DirecTV is all about subscriptions and lock in. Just take a look at the language on their pages:

NFL SUNDAY TICKET subscription renews automatically each season at the prevailing rate(currently $281.94/season) unless you calls to cancel prior to start of season.

The point is that this isn't in the face of a subscriber. This is only news because it's news, not because of some coordinated outreach program.

Reason Two

There's very little follow up evidence in the news that people are cancelling. You would think that after all this noise a few days ago, there would be even more news about how this is hurting AT&T, and how there's been a loss of 10,000 subscribers per hour, or something.

Instead, we see follow ups like this:

DirecTV has yet to confirm the updated policy—we have reached out for comment—but a customer service agent made it seem to Gizmodo that non-whiners are eligible for this refund as well.

And...

A tipster at AT&T, DirecTV’s parent company, said that the need for customers to mention “national anthem protests” was explicitly stated in the company’s current internal policy, letting agents know that the refund “should not apply” to any other customers.

The official policy on the web site hasn't changed:

In order to downgrade or cancel your season pass, you must do so online before the start of the season on September 9, 2017.

In other words, this feeds my first point up above. There's almost nothing in writing, as a matter of public-facing policy, or outreach about cancelling.

AT&T respected those customers who wanted to cancel and get refunds. But, it sure seems like it was on the down low.

My main point here is that there was no push. There's no evidence of a push, and there's no blowback in the news about AT&T giving refunds (hurting bottom line) or not giving refunds (public policy nightmare). It's very much don't ask, don't tell. But my spider sense, along with direct research, says that the impact is not substantial.

Reason Three

I did a lot of research through the news to find evidence of fallout due to NFL controversy. To go a level deeper I took at close look at many trends. For sake of brevity, we'll just look at the trend of "sunday ticket refund" to see if we're seeing an ongoing maelstrom or just a 1-2 day surge.

First, here's the 30-day bird's eye view:

And second, here's the 7-day view:

In my opinion, it was "big news" for a few days, got a little boost, and now it's hardly a memory. In short, fans don't really care. In fact, it might even be what I'll call... controversy porn.

Wrap Up

I don't think that AT&T has an NFL Sunday Ticket disaster on their hands. I've provided three reasons for why the impact is likely to be negligible.

First, the window for refunds was small. Further, it's not easy to get out of these contracts.

Second, the refund opportunity was "news" but AT&T didn't do any outreach, and AT&T didn't change their policy materials in public spaces. The follow up reporting hasn't indicated much uptake via negativity like petitions, or financial warnings from AT&T.

And lastly, Google Trends (i.e., search traffic) indicated some short-lived fireworks but not an ongoing conflagration. Again, I don't see this as a disaster. I don't see the controversy harming short-term performance. I'm also doubtful about impact in Q3 and beyond.

In case you skipped down to the bottom, here's something important that I said above: If there is long term pain, which I doubt, it's not because of these refunds themselves but instead because of the ongoing protests, political fallout and disgruntled fans. In this regard, several days later, I'm hearing some noise but not much. I'll sleep well at night with my AT&T investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.