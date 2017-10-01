Dividend Sensei's Monthly Portfolio Review

A more thorough look at my portfolio's risk management rules and what my portfolio looks like now.

UNIT is approaching my risk limits, meaning that it may soon be time to stop buying and possibly focus on deleveraging more aggressively.

Prior to the meltdown, I also added Sprague Resources, though further additions are on hold until I'm confident UNIT has bottomed.

Thanks to Uniti Group's continued decline, it was another big week of buying for my EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

First let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits.

I am NOT recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

What Happened This Week

It was another heavy week of buying, with cash coming in that I put to work buying Sprague Resources (SRLP), as outlined in last week's plan update.

I also started out the week with my $1,000 Uniti Group (UNIT) (which I continue to believe to be this year's best HIGH-RISK contrarian, deep value opportunity), but heavy selling continued pretty much all week, triggering numerous limit orders all the way down.

On Wednesday, the last ex-dividend day (last day to get this quarter's payout), I moved up next Monday's $1,000 purchase, given the incredibly low valuation that I expect to rise in October leading up to earnings on November 2nd (after the close).

Because of the high volatility of Uniti, I'm putting on hold any further purchases of Sprague Resources until Uniti starts climbing (or hits my risk limit), and since I made next Monday's $1,000 purchase this week, I don't currently anticipate any further purchases next week.

Buys Of The Week

$7,400 Sprague Resources

$10,200 Uniti Group

Monthly Cash Flow Update

Commissions: $21.01

Interest: $54.93

Dividends Paid: $27.90

Net Cash Profit: -$48.04

Note that I actually have $1,706.88 in accrued dividends, meaning they are incoming but have yet to hit their pay date.

In addition, while I am enrolled in IBKR's supplemental yield enhancement program, in which I offer to lend my shares to short sellers in exchange for half the margin my broker earns, thus far no shares/units have been lent out.

Plan Update and Risk Rules

In update one I explained my long-term deleveraging plan, which is designed to take advantage of undervalued opportunities today while ensuring maximum security against the market's next inevitable, but impossible to predict the bear market.

However, last week some readers have expressed concerns about my rising leverage ratio, and given this week's large amount of buying, this concern is likely to only grow. That's especially true given that I'm using the margin to buy a high-risk contrarian investment like Uniti ("you could get wiped out").

Thus I would like to take the opportunity to further expound on my investing strategy's risk management rules (those not already previously explained in past articles).

1. No portfolio holding (on the way down) can exceed 20%.

This is to ensure that I don't ride a "great opportunity" into the poor house by making it such a large portion of my portfolio that should my investment thesis proves false (Unit ends up cutting the dividend and I'm forced to sell at a loss) that I could get wiped out.

For example, even in a worst-case scenario, where Uniti cuts or suspends the dividend and plunges 50%, and per my system's rules, I must sell (dividend cut = sell), then I would take a 30% loss.

However, with a max position size of 20%, that translates to a 6% portfolio loss and a 12% equity loss; painful but hardly a portfolio killer that will put me out on the streets.

Now I should note that the 20% limit applies only to a stock in decline. In other words, if UNIT were to drift lower and trigger my 20% rule, but then recover 50%, and thus become about 30% of my portfolio, I would not be profit taking to keep the holding to 20%.

After all, the investment thesis behind my UNIT investment is binary, meaning either the dividend is safe and will be maintained (and I own it for as long as that's true) or it isn't and will be cut or suspended it and I sell.

I expect the former to be case, with Uniti rising strongly when it becomes obvious to the market that the dividend isn't likely to be cut.

In other words, if UNIT were to double to its fair value, those capital gains would turbocharge my portfolio's total returns (the entire point) and the unrealized capital gains could then be leveraged (per my deleveraging plan) to buy other ultra value dividend stocks, such as the 10 current ultra value dividend stocks on my radar (see below).

Max Leverage In A Flat Or Rising Market Is 2.25

This is in place in case a stock or stocks were to fall low enough, triggering so many limits that my leverage rises to a dangerous level (margin call within 20%).

If such an event happens, I cancel all remaining limits, and buy nothing while adding capital to my portfolio until the leverage ratio falls to 2.0 or below.

Now why do I apply this to rising or flat markets as we have today? Because as I explained in previous articles, the point of using margin on undervalued dividend stocks is to take advantage of the opportunity.

For example, I've calculated that with portfolio margin (15% margin maintenance requirement), a 1.5 leverage ratio can withstand a 60% mega crash without a margin call.

Thus the goal is to get to that point, and then continue using 1.5 leverage to take advantage of what's most on sale (something is always out of fashion after all) rather than wait for a market correction or crash that is impossible to predict.

Now say the market does end up dropping 20%. My max safe leverage table is calibrated for new capital only, so that I can safely use Interactive Brokers industry low margin (2.66% in my case) to maximize buying of what's most on sale at that moment.

For example, if the market is at an all-time high, 1.5 is the max safe leverage ratio.

After a 20% crash, that rises to 2.0, meaning that if you add $10,000, you can buy $20,000 of undervalued dividend stocks.

The previously deployed margin capital remains safe because remember it's calibrated to survive a 60% portfolio decline and has been used to buy already undervalued stocks (which have less to drop before bottoming).

If the market drops 20% more? Then the safe leverage ratio on new capital rises to 3.1, and you can keep buying, even though the portfolio's overall leverage ratio continues to climb, which is to be expected during a strong downturn.

Thus the rule for 2.25 max limit in a flat or rising market. That's because we are overdue for a 10% correction, thus even if UNIT were to keep dropping, and even if I didn't have risk rule 1 in place, I wouldn't continue to add mindlessly because of the risk that a general market downturn sends my non-UNIT holdings falling to a level that can trigger a margin call and turn me into a forced seller.

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

Uniti Group is approaching my risk maximum, though not quite there yet. Due to the high-yield on the stock, it represents a dominant portion of my overall dividend income.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

This is why, over the coming months, I will be diversifying and anticipate owning a total of 20 stocks by the end of the year, and in 2018 adding approximately one new holding per month.

Of course, as I am a high-risk investor who is not afraid to overweight sectors, my portfolio is dominated by REITs and Midstream MLPs. That can make for some extreme volatility especially given that 90% of my holdings are not defensive and have relatively high interest rate sensitivity.





My portfolio remains US-focused and highly concentrated in small-cap value names, with more emphasis on yield than organic dividend growth (for now). For example, last year the organic dividend growth (from holdings raising payouts) was 5.2%.

Over time I plan to emphasize more organic growth, which is why I'm currently focusing on Sprague Resources, which has a great track record of not just quarterly payout increases but strong ones as well (management guidance is for 10% distribution growth through the end of 2018).

It's also why my first fast dividend growth stock I'm adding will be EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP), which is planning on 30% to 40% long-term payout growth.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 17

Portfolio Size: $140,788

Equity: $70,247

Leverage Ratio: 2.0

Forward Leverage (uncleared money in transit to broker): 1.91

Distance To Margin Call: 28.1%

Yield: 9.8%

Yield On Cost: 9.6%

Net Yield On Equity: 17.0%

Annual Dividends: $13,859

Annual Interest: $1,921

Annual Net Dividends: $11,938

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $995

Daily Average Net Dividends: $32.71



Portfolio Beta: 0.81

Price/Morningstar Fair Value: 0.87

FCF Margin: 41.0%

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 3.7%

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 13.3%

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 23.9%

Worst Performing Positions

Uniti Group: -15.3%

Genesis Energy (GEL): -9.9%

Equifax (EFX): -4.2%

Best Performing Positions

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP): 17.9%

Gladstone Land (LAND): 10.0%

Qualcomm (QCOM): 3.7%

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Portfolio Continues To Be In The Heavy Accumulation Phase But That's Likely To End (Relatively Speaking) In October

Given that Uniti Group is approaching my risk limit, I expect October to be a much lighter buying month.

Of course that's compared to September, which saw me scale up from just five holdings ACATed in to 17 stocks through the buying of $72,000 worth of stock.

I have sufficient capital (savings + net dividends) arriving this month that I project portfolio growth (buying) of about $14,000 to $15,000, assuming a flat market.

The current plan for that is to:

Fill out SRLP position ($4,600).

Add $1,000 to GEL (high-yield/quarterly grower/ultra value) when it announces its quarterly payout increase.

Potentially up to $3,000 more into UNIT IF it's rising but still below my cost basis ($17.4).

Get started on my Whitestone REIT (WSR) position, the highest-yielding stock on my monthly payer buy list. Full position on WSR is $9,000 to $10,000 depending on yield.

Of course this is only my current plan, which can, and almost certainly will change along with market conditions. If and when it does I'll make sure to update you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, GEL, SRLP, GMLP, LAND, QCOM, EFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.