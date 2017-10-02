Precious Metals Q3 2017 Review And The Outlook For Q4

Precious metals posted a profit in the third quarter of 2017 after a loss in Q2. A composite of the active month futures prices of the four exchange-traded precious metals moved higher by an average of 3.68% in Q3 after losing 2.09% in Q2 and gaining 11.45% during the first three months of the year. The composite of the shiny metals dropped by 8.10% in 2014. The sector fell by 19.46% in 2015, but in 2016, precious metals gained 11.71%. Precious metals have gained 13.60% over the first nine months of the year. The US dollar moved lower by 2% during the first three months of the year after a rally of 3.59% in 2016.

In Q2, the dollar index continued to fall by 4.79%, and in Q3, it moved another 2.66% on the downside. So far in 2017, the dollar index has dropped by 9.19%. The U.S. Federal Reserve has hiked the Fed Funds rate twice so far in 2017 with the latest increase coming in June. However, the short-term rate in the U.S. is at 1.25%, which is still historically low. The Fed at its September meeting told markets that 12 out of 16 members of the FOMC favor one more rate hike in 2017 and 11 of 16 see three hikes coming in 2018. Moreover, the Fed announced specific plans to reduce its swollen balance sheet which is a legacy of the quantitative easing program that was in effect following the global financial crisis in 2008 through 2014 when the central bank tapered buying of debt securities. The Fed plans to commence allowing $10 per month to roll off its balance sheet, increasing by $10 billion each quarter to a maximum of $50 billion per quarter. The eventual decline of debt instruments on the Fed’s balance sheet will reach $600 billion per year. Unlike the Fed Funds rate which continues to be a tool for conducting monetary policy, the central bank will not be data dependent when it comes to adjusting amounts of balance sheet normalization each month; it will be a rote exercise.

Meanwhile, global interest rates continue to be at very low levels - in Europe and Japan rates are negative. However, recent elections in France and Germany have cemented the future of the European Union and euro currency, and economic conditions have improved. It is possible that we will soon see the ECB begin to taper its QE program and begin to gradually lift interest rates from the negative 40 basis point level. Tightening of credit tends to be a bearish factor for commodities prices, but the continued weakness in the U.S. dollar typically has the reverse effect on raw material values. Additionally, political instability in Asia as a result of North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and in the Middle East continues to keep a bid underneath prices of precious metals. At the same time, the spectacular rise in digital currencies over the course of 2017 is a sign that alternative means of exchange, like precious metals, continue to attract investment demand as a safe harbor against the devaluation of fiat currencies around the world.

Gold Review

Gold fell 10.46% in 2015, but it rallied by 8.66% in 2016. In Q1 the yellow metal posted an 8.64% gain, but over the second three months of the year, the yellow metal fell by just 0.74%. In Q3, gold posted a 3.20% gain. Gold settled on September 29, 2017, at $1,282.00 per ounce basis on the active month COMEX December futures contract. Gold traded in a range between $1,146.50 and $1,362.40 over the course of the first nine months of 2017 with the highs coming on September 8. The lows for the year came on the first trading day in 2016, and the same thing happened in 2017. GDX rose by 3.99% in Q3 while GDXJ was up by 0.63% over the period. So far in 2017, the gold mining indices are up by 9.75% and 6.47% respectively. In 2016, GDX and GDXJ appreciated by 52.48% and 64.24%, respectively. Open interest in COMEX gold futures contracts increased by 79,999 contracts to 532,683 contracts during the three-month period from the end of Q2 to the end of Q3, a rise of 17.7% over the period. The metric rose steadily over the course of most of the second quarter but moved lower with price at the end. Rising open interest alongside increasing price tends to be a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the yellow metal moved into bull territory again in June 2017 after slipping into a bearish trend in October 2016. In November 2016, gold traded at a higher price than the October highs and then proceeded to close the month below the previous month’s lows putting in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart on massive volume on over 7.1 million contracts. However, in December, gold bottomed at just under $1,124 per ounce and has never revisited that level. In late June and early July of 2017, a pair of flash crashes in the COMEX gold futures market caused the price to tumble reaching a low of $1,211.10 on the December futures contract on July 10. The flash crashes were the result of unusually large sell orders hitting the market in early European trading hours and early Asian hours, times when liquidity for the electronic gold futures tends to be at a low. However, the yellow metal recovered on fears and uncertainties surrounding growing tension in the Korean Peninsula and a continuation of weakness in the U.S. dollar. Price momentum in gold shifted to the upside on the monthly chart, and the pattern of higher lows continues to point to a bullish trend on the longer-term monthly pictorial.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that gold has been making higher lows and higher highs throughout 2017, with the latest high coming on September 8 at $1,362.40, just $15.10 below than the 2016 high on the continuous COMEX futures contract. Since then, the price of gold has retreated. While the dollar remains close to recent lows, it seems that the prospect of higher interest rates and balance sheet normalization by the U.S. Fed caused a correction to the downside in the yellow metal. For now, gold seems to dislike higher rates more than it likes a lower dollar.

Silver

Silver was the best performing precious metal in 2016. Silver was up 15.63% in 2016 after moving 11.51% lower in 2015. In 2014, silver shed 22.82% of its value. During Q1 silver gained 14.51% and in Q2 silver lost 9.34% of its value. In Q3, the precious metal moved just 0.62% higher as silver underperformed the price action in the gold market. Silver settled on September 29 at $16.67 per ounce on the active month December COMEX futures contract and is 4.45% higher so far in 2017, which is less than half the amount that gold has appreciated by this year on a percentage basis.

Silver has traded in a range between $15.245 and $18.875 so far this year with the high coming in Q2 on April 17 and the low on July 10 on the December futures contract. The drop to the lowest level since April 2016 was the result of a flash crash in early July that occurred early during Asian trading hours on the electronic COMEX futures market. More than 8,000 contracts or over 40 million ounces hit the market on the sell side at a time when liquidity was at its lowest level during a 24-hour period. The night of the selling, silver initially dropped below $15 per ounce, but the selling violated buy orders standing in the market, so the exchange had to raise the low on the December contract to $15.245 a few hours after the event. The price of silver then spent the months of July, August, and early September recovering eventually reaching a high of $18.29 on September 8. Silver usually displays a higher degree of volatility than gold, and it tends to attract more speculative activity. As of the end of Q3, daily historical volatility in silver was 18.51%, up 6.10% from the end of Q2.

Meanwhile, daily historical volatility in gold was 12.27% up 4% from the end of Q2 2017. While open interest in the COMEX gold futures market increased substantially over the course of Q3, it fell in silver. Open interest in silver futures traded on COMEX moved from 200,885 contracts at the end of Q2 to 184,424 contracts at the end of Q3 - a decline of 16,461 or 8.2%. The decrease in open interest in silver during a time when the metric in gold was rising is a sign that speculators and investors avoided silver and went for the gold during the past three months. Silver tends to magnify moves in the gold market, and the selling in the aftermath of the flash crash in Q3 took silver to a new low for 2017 while gold remained well above its 2017 bottom on July 10 when both metals found bottoms. However, during the price recovery that followed gold rallied to a new high for the year and threatened to challenge the 2016 peak. Meanwhile, silver could not manage a rally to the April 2017 high at $18.875, which was a sign of weakness in the precious metals sector.

As we move into forward into the fourth quarter of 2017, I will continue to watch the silver-gold ratio, which closed 2016 at 72.18, moved to 68.48 at the end of Q1 and was at the 74.98:1 level at the end of Q2. The ratio of silver to gold closed on September 29 at 76.90:1, up 1.92 for the quarter. The long-term pivot point for the ratio is around the 55:1 level. Silver underperformed gold on a historical basis during the quarter that ended last Friday.

Platinum

Platinum was the worst performing precious metal in Q1 and the second-worst performer in Q2. Once again, in Q3 platinum turned the weakest performance of the four precious metals that trade on the U.S. futures markets. Platinum has been a laggard in the sector for years. Nearby platinum futures closed on September 29 at $915.60 per ounce and was the only precious metal that moved lower over the three-month period. Platinum lost 26.24% of its value in 2015 after being down 14.35% in 2014. In 2016, platinum only gained 1.58%. Platinum moved 5.21% higher in Q1 and slumped 3.07% in Q2. In Q3, the rare precious metal moved 0.88% lower and was a lonely loser in the sector. Platinum has managed to appreciate by 1.08% so far in 2017. Platinum traded in a range between $894.50 and $1,050.40 during first nine months of 2017 and remained within that range during Q3 although on the final day of trading it was heading for the lows.

Platinum is a rare precious metal that is expensive and difficult to mine. The vast majority of platinum production, 80 percent, comes from South Africa. Most of the balance of output comes from Russia, the largest platinum producer, and the metal is a byproduct of its nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. As an industrial precious metal, a large percentage of platinum demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Industrial demand continued to be weak for the rare precious metal as palladium use in automobiles has grown at the expensive of platinum.

According to the World Platinum Investment Council, platinum is in its sixth straight year of a fundamental deficit where demand is higher than supply in 2017, but no one seems to care. The price action in the precious metal ignored the fundamentals throughout 2016, and the first three-quarters of 2017 as platinum has lagged all other members of the precious metals sector.

Investment demand has been absent in platinum, and it has remained weak compared with gold. Over recent months, palladium has been gaining on platinum which could change the fundamentals over coming months. Platinum, like many other industrial commodities, posted a new multi-year low in early 2016 before the price corrected. However, platinum is also a precious metal with a history of attracting investor interest. It may only be a matter of time until fundamentals kick in for platinum. However, there are few signs that speculative or investor interest are returning to the platinum market anytime soon.

I believe that price action dating back to 2008 may have soured many investors on the platinum market. In March 2008, platinum traded to its all-time high at $2,308.80 per ounce, and by October of the same year, it fell to 761.80. Over a seven-month period, the precious metal fell $1547 or 67%. The price action in 2008 may have scared investors and traders away from long-term structural positions in the platinum market because of its penchant for volatility and lack of liquidity during that period. However, compared with gold and palladium, platinum has a higher production cost, it is rarer, denser, and has a higher boiling and melting point. These characteristics could one day ignite the price of the metal that has been in a funk since 2014 compared with the other precious metals.

Open interest in NYMEX platinum futures was at 71,989 contracts at the end of Q2 and ended Q3 at 70,369, a decline of 1,620 contracts over the three-month period.

The platinum-gold spread closed 2015 at a $168.50 discount; platinum was cheaper than gold. The long-term median level for this relationship over the past four decades had been around a $200 premium for platinum over the price of gold. The premium reflects the rarity of platinum; there is more than 10 times the amount of gold produced each year than platinum, and on a per ounce basis, industrial applications for platinum are much more than for gold. During Q2-2016, the discount increased to just under $360 - which was a new, modern-day, all-time low. This relationship closed at a $246.20 discount at the end of 2016 and moved to a discount of $298.50 on March 31, 2016. As of June 30, platinum was trading at a $366.40 discount to the yellow metal. In Q3, strength in gold and weakness in platinum sent the spread to a new low at over $370 during the final days of the quarter. Platinum’s discount under gold increased by $47.80 from the end of Q2 as the price relationship moved further away from its historical norm.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus the price of gold reveals before 2015 platinum had never traded to a discount of over $200 to the price of gold. In 2008, it sold at over a $1,200 premium. The nickname for platinum is “rich man’s gold” - in recent years it has been anything but that; platinum has not traded at a premium to gold since 2014. In 2015, 2016 and through the third quarter of 2017 platinum has been the cheaper alternative when compared to the yellow metal as the trend in the spread has sent it into a bearish abyss and bottomless pit.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the price relationship highlights the one-way move in the spread throughout Q2 and Q3 as platinum has been depreciating against gold. Since late January, platinum has steadily lost ground again the yellow metal. Both the quarterly and daily charts show that the spread is at an all-time low and that platinum’s price continues to deteriorate compared to gold.

The discount tells us that platinum is either too cheap at its current price or gold is too expensive on a historical basis, but it is hard to argue with the current trend. The current price of platinum implies a price of $715.60 for gold given a reversion to the mean on the long-term price relationship. On the other hand, it also could suggest a platinum price of $1,482. The divergence is significant and based on the closing level of $915.60 per ounce platinum would need to rally by $566.40 or 61.86% to revert to the long-term median level for the price relationship. Divergence often creates the most profitable trading opportunities. However, the divergence since 2014 has created one of the most frustrating and painful mean reversion trades I can remember for those who have been long platinum and short gold on spread.

Palladium

Palladium was the best performing precious metal in 2016 posting a gain of 20.96% for the year. Palladium fell 29.61% in 2015 making it the worst-performing precious metal of that year. In Q1 2017, palladium continued to dominate the precious metals sector as it gained 17.46%. In Q1, palladium was the best performing commodity of all that trade on the futures exchanges. In Q2, palladium continued its winning streak and was the best performing precious metals for the quarter, posting a 4.78% gain. In Q3, palladium gained another 11.79% and almost reached $1,000 per ounce on September 5 when it reached $997.50 per ounce. Palladium traded in a range between $678.15 and $997.50 during the first nine months of 2017 and closed on September 29 at the $935.25 per ounce level. Palladium rallied to the highest price since 2001 when it hit its all-time high at $1,090 per ounce. Palladium has moved 37.58% higher so far in 2017.

Palladium, a platinum group metal, is a rare precious metal. Russia, more precisely the Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) mines in Siberia, produces the majority of the world's palladium. Like platinum in Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel production. The all-time high for palladium in January 2001 was at $1,090 per ounce, and during Q3, the metal came within $92.50 of that high. As with platinum, a large percentage of palladium demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Palladium moved to a level where it is more expensive than platinum, and at this point, we could see an increase in the volatility of both metals as they compete for industrial applications. Palladium has been on fire, and the trend has been the friend of traders and investors who have been brave enough to buy the metal on any price corrections as each dip in the palladium market has been a buying opportunity since the beginning of 2016.

The bottom line

Precious metals had a positive quarter as palladium continued its journey higher and gold posted a gain while silver and platinum were laggards. Gold may have to battle its demons with higher U.S. interest rates and a lower dollar causing increasing volatility during Q4. So far in 2017, all four of the metals in the sector have posted gains with palladium up over 37.5% and gold over 11% higher on the year. Silver’s move of 4.45% higher and platinum’s gain of just over 1.08% have been weak and could be a sign of lackluster investor demand for the precious metals that suffer from poor performance.

Political and economic uncertainty in the U.S. and around the world is likely to keep a bid under this sector of the commodities market. However, the curse of December lows in the gold market over the past two years should give market participants a reason to pause as we enter into the final three months of this year. Bitcoin's and Ethereum’s startling price appreciation over the past year could be a harbinger for gold and silver as well as all precious metals demand in the months ahead.

The growing market for alternative means of exchange could eventually lead investors and traders back to precious metals which have a long history as the ultimate form of money. If governments decide that the digital currencies have gotten out of hand and impose restrictions and bans, we could see some buyers turn to the gold and silver market. I remain overall bullish on the sector but will approach the markets carefully and look for opportunities to buy on price weakness for 2018. Always remember that these markets tend to take the stairs up and the elevator down, which we witnessed with the silver flash crash at the beginning of Q3. The most bullish thing about gold and silver at the end of Q3 is that they continue to be under the radar of the press these days. Keep your eyes on the dollar and interest rates. The reaction to the recent September Fed meeting told us that precious metals love a weak dollar, but they may hate higher interest rates more, as gold, silver, and platinum ended Q3 on an ugly note.

The complete review and outlook for the precious metals sector is published for subscribers to The Hecht Commodities Report and is available on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report, provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.