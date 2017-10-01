Renaissance Capital's Q2 2017 Global IPO Market Review

The global IPO market continued to be active in the 3Q17, riding strong momentum from the first half of the year. Global IPO proceeds totaled $33.4 billion in the 3Q17, up 12% from the year-ago period, led by Asia Pacific with 44% share of all proceeds raised. Asia Pacific proceeds benefited from billion-dollar deals like NetLink Trust in Singapore ($1.7 billion), ZhongAn Online Insurance in Hong Kong ($1.5 billion) and SBI Life in India ($1.3 billion). Europe took second place with 31% of proceeds, and included the two largest deals of the quarter, Pirelli ($2.7 billion) and Landis+Gyr ($2.4 billion). After a period of dormancy, activity in Latin America is starting to pick up, with the region accounting for 9% of proceeds. Buoyed by stellar returns in North America, global IPOs in the third quarter averaged a healthy 16% return excluding China A-shares. With a robust pipeline and strong IPO performance, we expect issuance to remain active for the remainder of 2017.