GDX - Buy Weakness

One the 11th of August, I wrote an article about using the opportunity to buy Gold miners (GDX) to benefit from the breakout. Fortunately, it happened indeed. Miners rallied 13% until they peaked on the 7th of September. Since then, miners have lost roughly 9% while kicking out a lot of bulls. I am one of those people who used a stop to protect gains. At this point, I believe that we are seeing an interesting entry once again.

Inflation Indicators Work, But They're Not Key

One of the reasons to own gold is to protect your wealth against inflation and a weaker Dollar right? Historically, it is a always a good idea to own gold (GLD) in times of a weakening USD. Note that it's always the USD that pushes inflation up or down, not the other way around. That being said, let's look at the graph below. The graph compares the gold price to 5-year-5-year inflation expectations.

What we see is that every long term trend has been backed by inflation expectations with only one exception: inflation expectations stayed high despite the gold peak of 2011. Inflation expectations started to fall once oil crashed and manufacturing growth started peaking in the third quarter of 2014.

Note that both gold, commodities in general and inflation expectations bottomed in the first half of 2016. It seems that gold might be in a sustainable uptrend.

Anyhow, let's go back to the commodity peak of 2011. What happened and why did gold fall despite high inflation expectations?

Commodities & Growth

Most major industrial and precious commodities peaked in 2011 and are not even close to these levels even after rallying (in some cases) up to trippel digits since the 2016 bottom.

Now, let's look at the graph below and try to spot the similarities. 2011 was the year when the sky-high recovery growth rates started declining. This was also the time when the pressure on central banks to intervene peaked. It turned out the world did not end and the economy started to get back on track.

2011 marked a big economic growth peak that turned out to be deadly for gold. Inflation risks were really low and the pressure on central banks to taper and hike someday was growing. And yes, by growing, I mean really really slow.

Gold finally started breaking down when the FED started tapering and the economy started to slow in the third quarter of 2014. The odds of high inflation were close to zero and the main focus was on the USD getting too strong.

These things changed in 2016. The first quarter marked the economic bottom while the third quarter saw the start of growth acceleration (look at the regional & ISM graph in this article).

Growth is exploding all over the place. There is no denying that momentum is reaching record levels which elevates the odds that the 'real economy' is going to soar too which is already visible when looking at industrial production, new orders etc.

So, why does this matter?

Gold Does Not Pay A Dividend

Yes, gold does not pay a dividend and it is not a company that does business in a cyclical industry. What it does is protecting investors against a weak USD. And guess what happens to the USD in times of growth acceleration? The answer might not be too obvious since many financial journalists and traders seem to either ignore it or they just don't know.

Strong economic times push capital into so called 'risk-on' asset classes like industrial metals and emerging markets. In other words, money goes into non-USD denominated assets which puts pressure on the USD.

I used the next graph in my last gold miners article since it perfectly describes the correlation between industrial metals, the USD and gold.

It also seems that traders got the memo in June when the USD shifted to a higher gear and pushed gold to $1360.

At this point, we see that the USD gained some strength after being seriously oversold. Gold did the exact opposite thanks to the negative correlation.

Buy Weakness, Sell Strength

Both gold and USD traders have positioned themselves accordingly. Gold net positions are slightly down since the peak roughly three weeks ago while USD traders' net positions are still at record low levels. Both are very common during gold bull markets and times of rising growth with pressure from rising inflation.

Why GDX and not GLD?

How are you going to trade gold in the mid-term? Some buy the GLD ETF, some buy single gold miners while some purchase the miners ETF GDX. In addition to these ETFs there are also leveraged ETF that I do not recommend given the high risk.

One of the reasons (if not the biggest reason) to buy GDX is the outperformance during gold rallies. We are currently at a point where gold miners are set to bottom versus gold. The graph below compares the ratio spread between gold miners and gold to the spot price of gold.

I expect that this ratio will bounce back to 0.2 on the short term with further gains to 0.21.

That being said, I believe that GDX gives you the benefit of owning a whole bunch of gold miners without individual stock risk and the extra return through outperformance of the gold price.

Conclusion

The current gold bull market is not dead. It just started. Growth is accelerating and inflationary pressure (on consumers) is far from over. The USD is taking a break after a few months of severe declines which has been used by gold traders to take some profits off the table. This is were you want to enter the market if you haven't already. Buy gold miner dips to add some interesting alpha to your portfolio while traders are trying to figure out when the next sustainable USD rally is going to happen. Hint: not anytime soon.

