Commodities 3rd-Quarter Overview And The Outlook For Q4

The raw material markets posted a gain in the third quarter of 2017, but we saw mixed results across the various sectors. The performance was once again disappointing as a lower dollar did not ignite the entire raw materials market. The overall commodity sector consisting of 29 of the primary commodities that trade on U.S and U.K. exchanges moved 1.33% higher for the third quarter of 2017 that ended on September 29 and is now up 3.13% in 2017 following on the heels of 13.41% appreciation in 2016. The overall winner of the 29 for the quarter was NYMEX heating oil posting a gain of almost 22% for the quarter. So far in 2017, the best performing commodity for the first nine months of this year was palladium with over a 37.5% gain, followed by rice, lead, aluminum, and zinc.

The U.S. dollar is a major factor when it comes to commodity prices as it tends to have an inverse value relationship with raw material prices. The dollar index continued to move lower and declined another 2.66% over the quarter and is down 9.19% over the first nine months after rising to the highest level since 2002 on the first days of 2017. The long-term bull market in the dollar is now in question as it fell below the 91.88 support, which was the May 2016 low, during Q3.

The Fed did not hike rates in Q3 but they issued a hawkish statement at the September meeting. The Fed told markets that twelve of sixteen members believe that there will be another 25 basis point hike by the end of 2017. Additionally, the eleven of sixteen members see three rate hikes in 2018 which mean that the Fed Funds rate will be 100 basis points higher than its current level at the end of 2018. Moreover, the Fed announced that the program of balance sheet normalization will commence in October at a rate of $10 billion per month. The amount will increase by $10 billion each quarter and rise to a maximum of $50 billion per month or $600 billion per year. Balance sheet normalization is a form of quantitative tightening as it will reduce the central bank’s swollen balance sheet. The unprecedented action could have ramifications for the government bond market in the United States. Perhaps the most hawkish thing about the Fed’s plans is that the program will not depend on economic data, rather it will be a rote exercise. The Fed stated that they will continue to use changes in the Fed Funds rate to conduct monetary policy but they do not plan to alter their program of quantitative tightening.

At the same time, the ECB President Mario Draghi has gradually adopted a hawkish tone, and market perception is that the days of historically low interest rates are coming to an end. The economic slowdown in China had weighed on demand for raw materials around the world in 2015 and early 2016, but the Chinese economy appears to be improving. During the course of Q3 China was a conspicuous buyer of raw materials. The price of crude oil, perhaps the most closely watched commodity, moved higher in Q3. OPEC will meet at their biannual meeting in Vienna on November 30. The cartel has scheduled the current production cuts and quotas to continue through the end of the first quarter of 2018 and the market will be watching to see if they alter their plans at the end of November. The blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and its allies in the region continued throughout the last quarter. Increased shale production from the U.S. weighed on WTI prices but Brent moved higher against the NYMEX benchmark crude as members of the cartel appear to be sticking to quota and China has likely been a buyer of crude oil for their strategic petroleum reserve. Additionally, problems with Iraqi exports have been supportive for the price of oil. Towards the end of the quarter, the price of NYMEX crude moved above $50 per barrel and appears to be on its way to challenge the 2017 highs. Gold moved to a new high for 2017 during Q3 but corrected on the prospects for higher rates despite a weak dollar. While gold was able to move to a new peak for the year and come within $15.10 of its 2016 high, silver was unable to move to a new high for the year which, in hindsight, was a sign of weakness for the precious metals sector. Palladium continues to be on a tear and was once again the best performing precious metal over the past three months.

On the political front, German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term, cementing the future of the European Union after uncertainty last year after the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom. In Asia, tension has reached a boiling point between the United States and North Korea as the hermit nation continues to conduct nuclear missile and hydrogen bomb tests. In September the North Koreans fired two rockets over sovereign territory in northern Japan. New sanctions at the United Nations and warnings from President Trump have led the North Koreans to claim that the U.S. has declared war on the country. After weeks of exchanging barbs and rhetoric, during the final week of Q3, the nation’s foreign attaché to the United Nations said that North Korea is now prepared to shoot down U.S. military aircraft even if it does not violate North Korean airspace. Both Russia and China have pleaded with both sides for talks, but a nuclear North Korea with capabilities to strike the United States is unacceptable to the administration in Washington. It is likely that we will see continued tension and perhaps hostilities in Q4 and 2018 if there is no solution soon.

The temperature in the Middle East has increased with the blockade of Qatar and violence in Syria and Iraq. U.S.-Russian relations are at a post-Cold War low over world events. Russian influence in the November election in the U.S. has hung over the new U.S. President, and the relationship is complicated because of Russia’s relationship with the Assad regime and Iran. There are so many issues facing the world these days, and uncertainty about the future tends to cause volatility in markets across all asset classes. Meanwhile, the Teflon U.S. equity markets continued to power higher during Q3 with the DJIA posting a 4.94% gain, the S&P 500 up 3.96%, and the NASDAQ rallying 5.79% in Q3.

Aside from politics and economics, the fourth quarter brings with it the end of the harvest season. The U.S. is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a major exporter of wheat. 2017 turned out to be the fifth straight year of bumper crops in the United States and around the world and prices have dropped dramatically from levels seen in late June and early July. In Q4, we will see an end to the 2017 injection season in the natural gas market and it is possible that we will go into the heating season of peak demand with the least amount of inventories in three years.

The dollar was down more than commodities, as an asset class, rallied in Q3. I view the action in the overall raw materials sector as weak compared to losses in the U.s. currency which is the benchmark pricing mechanism for raw material markets. The dollar index declined by 9.19% over the first nine months of the year and a composite of commodities prices was only 3.13% higher. In 2016, the dollar rallied by 3.59% but commodities posted a 13.41% gain on the year. Perhaps the dollar and commodities have been playing catch-up over the course of 2017 so far. Many factors will contribute to the price direction for commodities market over the coming three months. Commodities posted a gain in Q3 of 2017, and we saw a combination of winners and losers over the period.

Q3 winners

During the period from July 1 through September 29, 2017, the base metals sector, led by gains in LME zinc was the best performing sector in the commodities market with a gain of 10.74% for the third quarter. Chinese demand for raw materials resulted in a gold medal for the nonferrous metals sector that trades on the London Metals Exchange which is also the leader in the commodities market so far in 2016 posting a 16.11% gain over the first nine months of 2017. The energy sector came in a second in the commodities asset class with a composite gain of 9.29%. Precious metals got the bronze medal as it moved 3.68% higher. Honorable mention went to soft commodities which rebounded by 2.92% after a double-digit loss in Q2.

The most impressive gain of Q3 came in the Baltic Dry Index which moved over 51% higher for the three-month period. Increased demand of raw materials from China helped boost the prices of many commodities and demand for shipping increased causing the BDI to be the leader of the pack. The BDI was the biggest loser in Q2 and as often happens, it turned around to explode higher and become the leader in Q3. The big winner of the commodities within the composite in Q3 was heating oil which climbed 21.94% over the three months. Brent crude oil appreciated by 17.63%, zinc rallied 14.97% over the three-month period, FCOJ rallied by 14.25%, and nickel moved 14.2% higher. Aluminum was also a big gainer with an 11.42% rally in Q3. The other double-digit gainers were NYMEX crude oil which rallied by 12.23%, palladium which added to gains from the previous quarter and was up 11.79%, and LME copper which moved 10.36% higher over the three-month period that ended on June 30, 2017.

Other notable gainers during Q2 were LME lead which rallied 9.48%, COMEX copper which was up 9.21%, and cocoa the besieged commodity that recovered by 7.36%. There were many other commodities that posted gains in Q3.

Q3 losers

The biggest loser was the animal protein sector. As futures prices look forward, the end of the 2017 grilling season that came to a close on the Labor Day holiday and caused the meat sector to decline by 14.10%. The worst performing commodity in the sector also declined the most in the entire asset class as the price of lean hog futures fell by over 39% in Q3. The other losing sector was the grains which posted a 4.53% loss for the quarter. The fifth straight year of bumper crops in the United States and around the world caused crop yields and inventories to increase as the fertile soils produced an abundant amount of the food necessities that feed the world.

The biggest loser during Q3 was the lean hog futures contract. Second place on the losing side went to the big winner in Q2, MGE wheat. The drought scare the Dakotas and Montana in late June and early July lifted MGE wheat to lofty levels last quarter but over the three months that came to an end last Friday, MGE wheat came back down to earth and lost 18.53% of its value over the past three months. Many other losers were in the grain sector as KCBT wheat dropped 13.40%, oats fell 13.36%, and CBOT wheat lost 12.28% over the period. There were no other double-digit losers in Q3. However, cotton lost 8.27% of its value, live cattle fell 6.19%, corn was down 4.12%, and natural gas moved 0.86% to the downside. While all other precious metals posted gains, platinum which has been a dog in the sector for years fell 0.88% in Q3.

More winners than losers

Commodities are volatile assets. There were more winners than losers in the commodities asset class for the third quarter of 2017. Out of the 29 commodities futures that I include in my simplistic composite index, 20 posted gains for the quarter. The reason the composite was up by just 1.33% was the huge loss in the lean hog market which highlights the problems with the simple average method of the composite.

The dollar index fell by 2.66% in Q3, and most commodities moved higher. The historical inverse relationship between the greenback and raw material prices held over the three-month period that ended on September 29, 2017. At the end of the quarter, a recovery was underway in the dollar as it bounced from the lowest level since 2014 in September. The prices of many industrial commodities and precious metals moved off their highs established over the three-month measuring period.

History - Results from my best bets for Q3

The results of my best bets for Q3 from my Q2-2017 report are as follows:

Precious metals will eventually reflect the weakness in the dollar and silver will lead gold higher in Q3. Support for silver is at $15.70 and just under $1220 for gold. I do not think we will see those levels over the coming three months. The moved in Bitcoin and Ethereum are signs that fiat currencies are weak and that is bullish for gold and silver over time. While gold and silver traded below their support levels at the beginning of Q3 and fell to $1211.10 and $15.245 on their respective active month December futures contracts, both moved appreciably higher from those lows. Gold hit a new high for 2017 at $1362.40 on September 8 and silver moved to $18.29 per ounce as the dollar fell to its nadir. While gold came within $15.10 per ounce of its 2016 highs, silver could not manage to make it up to a new high for the year which was a bearish signal for the precious metals sector. Both gold and silver declined from their September 8 highs and were trading at $1300 and $17 respectively at the end of Q3.

While gold and silver traded below their support levels at the beginning of Q3 and fell to $1211.10 and $15.245 on their respective active month December futures contracts, both moved appreciably higher from those lows. Gold hit a new high for 2017 at $1362.40 on September 8 and silver moved to $18.29 per ounce as the dollar fell to its nadir. While gold came within $15.10 per ounce of its 2016 highs, silver could not manage to make it up to a new high for the year which was a bearish signal for the precious metals sector. Both gold and silver declined from their September 8 highs and were trading at $1300 and $17 respectively at the end of Q3. Copper goes into Q3 with a positive tone. If LME stocks keep falling, we will likely see it challenge resistance from $2.80-$3.00 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. LME stock continued to fall and the price of the red metal rose to the highest level since 2014 at $3.1785 per pound on September 5. Copper has corrected from that high and closed Q3 at the $2.95 level.

LME stock continued to fall and the price of the red metal rose to the highest level since 2014 at $3.1785 per pound on September 5. Copper has corrected from that high and closed Q3 at the $2.95 level. Grains exploded at the end of Q3. If the weather does not cause crop problems, we could see a fast and furious downside correction. If drought conditions in North and South Dakota spread to other regions, we could see explosive markets on the upside. Continue to trade from long but take profits on rallies. Rains washed away the drought fears in early July and the prices of all grains fell dramatically as 2017 turned out to be the fifth straight year of bumper crops.

Rains washed away the drought fears in early July and the prices of all grains fell dramatically as 2017 turned out to be the fifth straight year of bumper crops. Crude oil is likely to work its way back to the $50 per barrel sweet spot, but shale production will continue to weigh on the price. A deterioration of the political situation in the Middle East could lead to upside shocks. While there were no upside shocks to the oil market, NYMEX crude oil worked its way back to the $50 per barrel sweet spot and closed the quarter at the $52 level.

While there were no upside shocks to the oil market, NYMEX crude oil worked its way back to the $50 per barrel sweet spot and closed the quarter at the $52 level. Natural gas is interesting from the long side below $3 because of the new demand vertical, LNG. I am a buyer of dips with a stop below the $2.50 per MMBtu level. Natural gas did not trade below critical support at $2.522 on the weekly chart in Q3 and traded in a range from $2.764 to $3.1660 per MMBtu. Buying dips and taking profits on rallies with trailing stops was a profitable strategy during the past three month period.

Natural gas did not trade below critical support at $2.522 on the weekly chart in Q3 and traded in a range from $2.764 to $3.1660 per MMBtu. Buying dips and taking profits on rallies with trailing stops was a profitable strategy during the past three month period. Take advantage of further weakness in sugar to start building long positions, but leave plenty of room on the downside. The lower the price falls, the more likely that output will decline along with inventories. Sugar remained in a range from 12.92 to 15.16 cents per pound in Q3. Buying dips and taking profits on rallies was a profitable approach the sweet commodity.

Sugar remained in a range from 12.92 to 15.16 cents per pound in Q3. Buying dips and taking profits on rallies was a profitable approach the sweet commodity. I am a scale-down buyer of coffee futures or ETN products like JO. I believe the downside is limited and upside explosive in coffee as technical resistance has declined with the price. Coffee futures moved progressively higher in July and reached a high of $1.4375 in August. Coffee traded in a range from just over $1.20 to the August highs on the active month ICE futures contract in Q3 and closed the quarter in the middle of the trading range.

Coffee futures moved progressively higher in July and reached a high of $1.4375 in August. Coffee traded in a range from just over $1.20 to the August highs on the active month ICE futures contract in Q3 and closed the quarter in the middle of the trading range. Cocoa is in consolidation mode, but I now prefer to buy on dips and look for new short-term highs to take profits. Cocoa traded in a range from $1780 to $2090 per ton on the nearby ICE futures contract in Q3 and closed at around the $2000 per ton level on September 29. There were many opportunities to buy dips and take profits on rallies over the course of the quarter, but cocoa made higher lows which is a positive sign.

Cocoa traded in a range from $1780 to $2090 per ton on the nearby ICE futures contract in Q3 and closed at around the $2000 per ton level on September 29. There were many opportunities to buy dips and take profits on rallies over the course of the quarter, but cocoa made higher lows which is a positive sign. Cotton is back in the buy zone after falling from 87+ cents in mid-May. Look for scale-down opportunities on price weakness in the December futures contract or in BAL at prices below 70 cents but leave room to add on weakness. Cotton was extremely volatile over the course of the third quarter as Hurricane Harvey destroyed some crops in Texas and Irma threatened those in South Caroline. When Hurricane Irma decided to go up the west coast of Florida and miss the cotton region, the price moved from highs of 76.15 cents to under 69 cents per pound. Additionally, a bearish September WASDE report on September 12 helped fuel the fiber to move to lows. Cotton has made lower highs since the July low at 66.49 cents per pound.

Cotton was extremely volatile over the course of the third quarter as Hurricane Harvey destroyed some crops in Texas and Irma threatened those in South Caroline. When Hurricane Irma decided to go up the west coast of Florida and miss the cotton region, the price moved from highs of 76.15 cents to under 69 cents per pound. Additionally, a bearish September WASDE report on September 12 helped fuel the fiber to move to lows. Cotton has made lower highs since the July low at 66.49 cents per pound. The dollar looks like it is heading for critical support at 91.88 on the September dollar index futures contract. Strength in the euro is the reason for weakness in the greenback, and I expect the euro to rally again after the German election if Chancellor Merkel wins. The dollar fell briefly below critical support at 91.88 and found a bottom at 90.99 in early September. The euro rallied to over $1.21 but even though Chancellor Merkel won a fourth term, the dollar and euro have reversed in a corrective move over recent weeks with the dollar index closing Q3 at around the 93 level and the euro just under $1.18 against the dollar.

The dollar fell briefly below critical support at 91.88 and found a bottom at 90.99 in early September. The euro rallied to over $1.21 but even though Chancellor Merkel won a fourth term, the dollar and euro have reversed in a corrective move over recent weeks with the dollar index closing Q3 at around the 93 level and the euro just under $1.18 against the dollar. Lean hogs have risen to a level that I believe is unsustainable. Look for areas to short the market with tight stops. Lean hogs were the worst performing commodity of Q3 dropped more than 35% for the three-month period.

Lean hogs were the worst performing commodity of Q3 dropped more than 35% for the three-month period. Meats are likely to show weakness as we move deeper into the grilling season. Both live cattle and lean hogs posted losses in Q3, but feeder cattle moved 6.32% to the upside.

Both live cattle and lean hogs posted losses in Q3, but feeder cattle moved 6.32% to the upside. Stocks are expensive. The trend remains higher, and the path of least resistance depends on successful initiatives by the Trump Administration in Q2. Shorting stocks has been a fool’s game, but I expect volatility to increase in the equities markets over Q3 and Q4. We did see moments of volatility in the stock market in the third quarter but the VIX was around the 10 level at the end of Q3. Stocks continued to post gains with the major indices all posting gains in Q3 and all up double-digits on a percentage basis so far in 2017.

On balance, the results were positive in Q3. I will reiterate what I have been saying throughout the year which is important to keep in mind for Q4, “market volatility means that we cannot look to hold positions for long periods. These are trading markets that require tight stops for protection. When profits present themselves, take them as there will always be an opportunity for another trade.”

Best bets for Q4 2017- Commodities

As we move into Q4, there are lots of events that will move markets across all asset classes.

My best bets for Q4 are:

The trend in the dollar continues to be lower

Agricultural commodities price should reflect ever-increasing global demand

Precious metals could suffer from the December curse of 2015 and 2016 but prices will move based on the direction of the dollar, interest rates and the state of the geopolitical landscape.

Crude oil continues to look strong but $50 is the pivot price for nearby NYMEX futures

Stocks remain expensive at current levels, and I expect volatility to increase in Q4 with a high potential for price corrections.

Many opportunities lie ahead in the commodities markets in Q4. Commodities are volatile assets and trading rather than investing is likely to yield optimal results. Keep your stops tight and take profits when they are on the table. Never worry about missing a trade or investment because there is always another opportunity just around the corner.

