Base Metals 3rd-Quarter 2017 Review And Outlook For Q4

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016 they appreciated by 26.77%. In the first quarter of 2017, the sector of nonferrous industrial metals rose by 6.65%, but in Q2 they fell by 1.75%. In Q3, base metals were the best-performing commodities sector posting at 10.74% gain and were 16.11% higher over the first nine months of 2017. Base metals not only won the gold medal in Q3, but they are the leader in the commodities asset class so far this year.

All of the six nonferrous metals in the sector posted gains compared to their prices at the end of Q2. The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q3 was zinc which rose by 14.97%. Nickel was a close second with a gain of 14.2%, followed by aluminum with a rally of 11.42%. LME copper moved 10.36% higher in Q3. Copper on COMEX was 9.21% high, lead moved 9.48% to the upside, and tin was the laggard posting only a 4.02% gain. Iron ore, a ferrous metal, just 0.32% lower, but that is only part of the story as it rallied sharply and then corrected lower in September. Iron ore moved a whopping 110.34% higher in 2016. The Baltic Dry Index exploded 51.2% higher in Q3 and is 44.75% higher through the first nine months of this year.

Base metal prices moved to the upside as the U.S. dollar index moved 2.66% lower in Q2. All signs point to aggressive Chinese buying of metals and other raw materials during Q3. It is likely that there are three reasons behind China’s aggressive stance in the raw material staples markets. First, the Chinese economy has been showing signs of improvement under the policy of “new normal” President Xi rolled out in 2016. Second, the upcoming Party Congress in October is likely to be a showcase for Chinese economic achievements, and it is probable that buying in anticipation of the gathering means that China will roll out plans to further stimulate growth via construction and infrastructure building projects. Finally, and perhaps most significantly, increasing tension on the Korean Peninsula and the potential for escalating rhetoric to turn to war in the region may be causing China to increase strategic stockpiles of commodities. North Korea is now a nuclear power, and the U.S. and hermit nation are heading for a dangerous showdown in the region and perhaps around the world. At the end of Q3, President Trump warned North Korea to abandon their nuclear weapons program or pay the price. North Korea fired two missiles over Japanese sovereign territory over recent weeks and they successfully tested a potent hydrogen bomb. North Korea responded to the U.S. President’s threats, calling Kim Jong-un “rocket man” and a new round of U.N. sanctions by saying the North Koreans missiles fired at the United States mainland is an inevitability and that they interpret President Trump’s words as an act of war. The North Koreans have told the world that they are within their rights to shoot U.S. military aircraft from the sky even if they are not over North Korean airspace. The tension in the region has impacted the base metals and shipping market in various ways. First, the escalating tension could threaten traditional shipping lanes in Asia and insurance rates have likely increased leading to higher freight rates, thus the rally in the Baltic Dry Index. Second, the Chinese are the world’s leading consumer of metals and minerals. Their aggressive buying over recent months could represent a plan to increase strategic stockpiles in case of war in the Korean Peninsula.

Copper

The red metal posted a gain of just over 18% gain on the COMEX and 17.4% gain on the LME in 2016. COMEX copper closed Q3 at the $2.9475 per pound and was up 9.21% in the third quarter of 2017. LME copper closed the third quarter at $6,530 per ton which translated to a 10.36% increase in Q3. In 2017, COMEX and LME copper have gained 17.50 and 18.30% respectively.

Copper rose to the highest level since September 2014 when December COMEX futures traded $3.1785 per pound on September 5. The lows of 2017 came in early January when copper traded to $2.48, and since then it has been making higher lows and higher highs. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, copper broke out to the upside in late July when it rallied above technical resistance at $2.8485 per pound on the December futures contract. In August, copper traded above $3 per pound for the first time since 2014 on its way to the September 5 high at just under $3.18. Since then, copper has corrected lower and closed Q3 at around the $2.95 level, below the $3 psychological level but still above the $2.8445 per pound level which has become technical support. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, copper had moved to a new and higher trading range since breaking out to the upside in November when the red metal broke the $2.32 resistance level. From a technical perspective, the price of copper has appreciated alongside rising volume and open interest which provided technical validation for the bullish breakout. Additionally, the slow stochastic is a momentum indicator, and on the long-term chart, it continues to signal an uptrend for the red metal although it has risen to and remains in overbought territory. During the recent selloff from the highs, open interest has moved lower indicating profit taking which is not necessarily a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend.

One of the best indicators for the short-term price direction of the base metal over recent months has been the level of LME stocks. Before the initial rally that took copper above resistance, stocks fell from 350,000 metric tons to under 250,000 tons. Over the past months, each time stocks fall copper tends to appreciate and when inventories increase the metal tends to correct lower. As of June 30, LME stocks stood at 249,700 tons. On September 29, LME inventories were at 297,250 tons, 47,550 metric tons higher over the three-month period.

The U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee raised interest rates by 25 basis points at their June meeting, and they are likely to do so once again at their final meeting of the year in December. However, U.S. rates remain historically low at 1.25% which is a positive fundamental factor for copper and all commodity prices. The Fed said that rates would likely rise by another quarter-of-one percent by the end of 2017 and up to three times in 2018. Additionally, the central bank will begin reducing their swollen balance sheet, a result of QE, in October at a rate of $10 billion each month and grow by $10 billion each quarter to a maximum of $50 per month. Perhaps the most bullish thing the Fed told markets at their September meeting was that balance sheet normalization would be independent of market data, which means it will be a rote exercise. The reduction of the central bank’s balance sheet amounts to uncharted waters for the Fed and economy. As the commodity that is highly sensitive to economic conditions around the world, Doctor Copper could become highly volatile in coming months, but the price trend continues to make higher lows and higher highs since the January 2016 lows at $1.9355 per pound.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000’s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016 and never looked back. After the recent rally, the technical resistance for the red metal is at $3.1785 on the December COMEX futures contract, the September 2017 recent highs and then at $3.2745, the July 2014 high. Critical support is at $2.8230, the resistance level until this July which has now become support.

Copper was in a bear market from 2011 through the beginning of 2016. After a ten-month period of consolidation the metal broke out to the upside and the bear of past years has turned into a bull.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 12.43% higher in 2016 after falling 18.35 % in 2015. Aluminum closed on September 29, 2017, at $2132.50 per ton on the LME an increase of 11.42% for the third quarter of 2017. Aluminum was 25.37% higher in 2017 as of the close of the third quarter last Friday, and it was just behind the leadership position of the nonferrous metals pack so far this year.

The slowdown in Europe and China had not been positive for the metal as it weighed on demand. For the past nine years, there had been massive stockpiles of aluminum in LME warehouses, and at the end of 2016, those inventories stood at above 2.20 million tons. However, at the end of the first three months of 2017, total LME stocks fell to 1.8864 million, a decline of 313,600 tons. At the end of Q2, stocks continued to fall and were at the 1,411,675 level as of June 30. At the end of Q3, the inventories stood at 1,268,700, down 142,975 tons on the quarter. Since the end of 2016, aluminum metal in LME warehouses has declined by over 930,000 tons or over 42%.

Shares of Alcoa exploded higher by 22.5% in Q1 and declined by around 5% in Q2. In Q3, AA moved from $32.65 on June 30, to close at $46.62 on September 29, the shares exploded 42.79% higher in Q3. At the end of Q2 I wrote, “Additional pressure on China, the prospects for global economic growth, and the potential for infrastructure building in the U.S. should keep a bid under aluminum.” It is possible that aluminum will become highly volatile in Q4 as the situation on the Korean Peninsula could become unstable. Additionally, with Chinese output on the decline and economic conditions continuing to grow at a moderate pace around the world, demand for aluminum should keep a bid beneath the market, and downside corrections should find support.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015 and then rallied by 15.98% in 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, nickel fell 1.39%, and in Q2 it was the worst performing nonferrous metal moving another 6.23% lower. In Q3, nickel came storming back and was the second-best performing base metal for the three-month period gaining 14.2%. Nickel made back all of its losses for the year and is now up by 5.6% for the first nine months of 2017. Russia is a major producer of the metal. Nickel had been looking for direction in a market where bullish and bearish factors were at play. The bullish market price action in nickel is the result of a widening of the supply-demand deficit which widened in July as Chinese demand for nickel, and all raw materials, supported the market. On the LME, nickel stocks stood at 381,942 tons at the end of Q3. When it comes to nickel, keep an eye on iron ore and steel demand over the months ahead. Any improvements in global economic conditions could continue to lift the price of the metal. Nickel was the second best performing base metal for the third quarter, and I continue to be friendly to the price of nickel going into the final months of 2017, but as the price rises so does risk of sudden downdrafts in the price of this very volatile metal. Nickel closed Q3 at $10,655 per ton

Lead

Lead, the worst performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65 % and then it was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In 2016 lead gained 11.14%. Lead’s performance was weak compared with other base metals last year, and although it posted a double-digit gain, it was the worst performer in the sector. Perhaps that is why in Q1 lead posted a 16.14% increase in Q1 and was only down 1.17% in Q2. In Q3, lead posted a more than respectable gain of 9.48% and is now 25.66% higher through the first nine months of 2017.

Lead is a thinly-traded metal, and it is always a possibility that there are both price and stockpile manipulation in the lead market. However, increasing economic growth and battery demand are supportive for the price of the toxic base metal. China is, by far, the world's largest producer of lead and the biggest player in the market that lends itself to price manipulation. Lead had suffered from lower oil prices as demand for electric automobile car batteries decreased, but the rally in oil to above the $50 per barrel level has provided support for the metal.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the best performing metal on the LME in 2016 gaining 59.53%. Zinc added to those gains as it rallied by 8.61% in Q1. In Q2, zinc moved marginally lower and posted a 1.71% loss for the quarter, which amounts to a rounding error given the performance since the start of 2016. In Q3, zinc resumed its winning ways posting a 14.97% gain to lead the sector for the period. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $3,164 per ton on September 29, 2017. As of the end of the first nine months of 2017, zinc is up by 22.73%.

All throughout 2016, I was writing, “The chance for a continuation of price appreciation in zinc remains high.” The depletion of several large zinc mines has been supportive for the metal, and the price has responded to the supply and demand equation for zinc. Zinc fundamentals continue to be the best in the world of nonferrous metals considering mine depletion and falling inventories of the metal. At the end of Q2, I wrote, “Any pickup in the Chinese economy could launch the metal to the $3000 per ton level.” The supply side of the fundamental equation for zinc remains positive. LME stocks stood at 255,400 tons at the end of Q3. As the price of zinc continues to work its way higher, the risk of a correction to the downside increases.

Tin

Tin is most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In 2016, tin was the second best performing base metal, rising by 44.10%. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. The global tin market should remain in a slight deficit condition until 2018 based on current production and consumption levels. Indonesian output is on the decline. Above $20,000 per ton, things get dicey for tin, but economic growth in China provided stability to the price and helped add to gains. Stocks on the LME are very low at 2,070 tons, but they rose over the course of Q3 by 380 tons. Even though the tin market remains in deficit, the illiquidity of the market has kept speculative interest away, and investors have largely ignored the market because of the wide bid/offer spreads and penchant for price gaps in the tin market. Three-month tin forwards on the LME closed at $20,725 per ton on September 29 and rose by 4.02% in Q3 making tin a winner but the worst-performer in the nonferrous metals sector over the past three months. Tin is still 0.98% lower through the first nine months of 2017 and is the only LME metal posting a loss for the year.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q4

The U.S. dollar moved lower in Q3, and base metals all moved to the upside. The dollar has declined by 9.19% through the first nine months of 2017, and base metal prices were up 16.11% over the period. Base metals prices are a reflection of Chinese growth, and China was a buyer of all industrial commodities, including base metals during the third quarter of 2017.

Each non-ferrous metal traded on the London Metal Exchange has different supply and demand fundamentals. Some of the metals are in deficit, and some have surplus inventories. On a macroeconomic basis, these strategic metals are all essential building blocks of infrastructure, and as such, China is the number one consumer across the board. Meanwhile, the prospects of infrastructure building in the United States, if the administration can ever garner support and votes in the legislature, would add a new perspective demand vertical to the sector which will add to price strength in 2017.

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel moved 0.32% lower in the third quarter and is 22.79% lower so far in 2017. However, October iron ore futures rose from lows of $52.03 per ton on June 13 to a high of $76.54 on September 1 which would have put the commodity close to unchanged on the year. Some raw materials hit highs early in September and declined throughout the month as the dollar bounced from lows and because in the prospects for higher U.S. interest rates and quantitative tightening in the wake of the September Federal Reserve meeting. November iron ore futures closed Q3 at $61.57 per ton.

The Baltic Dry Index exploded 51.2% higher during Q3 and is now 44.75% higher over the first nine months of 2017. The index that represents the freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world is often a sign of demand for commodities. With China buying over recent months, the demand for shipping raw materials from points of production to sites of consumption increased. Moreover, the risks associated with the situation on the Korean Peninsula likely support increasing shipping costs as higher insurance rate reflect the potential perils on the high seas during times of war. Buying from the Asian continent dominates the demand side of the fundamental equation for industrial commodities. The risk of war could create challenges for traditional shipping lanes in the weeks and months ahead.

When it comes to an overall macro view, the current path of least resistance continues to be lower for the dollar and higher for U.S. interest rates which do not provide lots of clarity for the sector.

