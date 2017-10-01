Forensic Analysis Value Stock Selections - October

The firms identified by the models may be at risk or undervalued, but circumstances change and models always contain a degree of error.

Financial forensic methods can be useful in identifying profitable anomalies in the stock market and mitigating risks.

Forensic Value Portfolio YTD Returns - September End

Forensic Selections with Adverse Scores Returns YTD Number of Periods July (-) Forensic Portfolio 43.63% 3 months Aug (-) Forensic Portfolio 22.41% 2 months Sep (-) Forensic Portfolio 14.94% 1 month Forensic Selections with Positive Scores Returns YTD July (+) Forensic Portfolio 17.36% 3 months Aug (+) Forensic Portfolio 12.07% 2 months Sep (+) Forensic Portfolio 1.39% 1 month

As the table shows, the portfolios with the highest adverse scores on all three of the academic forensic models continue to significantly outperform the market as well as the portfolios with the highest positive scores. I have not explored this phenomenon deeply enough yet to render a meaningful explanation, however the initial results since July appear quite statistically significant. Also keep in mind that across all three forensic models there are more than 22 fundamental variables and ratios that are evaluated. Should these performance effects continue, the October value selections may be well worth a close examination.

Intro

The purpose of this monthly value selection list is to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate financial irregularities according to three different detection models from academic research. Circumstances surrounding firms are always subject to change, open to extenuating circumstances, and models by their very nature always contain a degree of error.

I learned of these financial detection algorithms and others, during my doctoral research on financial anomalies as well as through texts on financial statement irregularities in my certification programs. Again, it is important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress. At the same time, these models are among the best peer-reviewed forensic models in the financial literature and have some significant documented value.

To my knowledge no similar longitudinal study of positive and adverse forensic scoring using all three models simultaneously has ever been conducted before. The significant benefits of these portfolios are already emerging in two short months. It is also important to constructively consider why such anomalies may exist in these stock selection at this moment in time. The resulting data which varies from month to month may prompt firms and investors to consider further due diligence of publicly available financial characteristics to mitigate any risk or error present in the marketplace.

The October Forensic Value Stock Selections

As in the previous months, the September stock screen was run for both the positive and adverse parameters of each of the three models in combination and results were obtained using a proprietary database at UncleStock.com.

In the positive selection screen using all three models' parameters simultaneously, the query returned only five stocks above $3 per share from among 4,880 stocks in the database for all US exchanges, excluding OTC stocks. These four stocks were the only stocks that had complete data at the time of the query for all three models and satisfied the stringent positive parameters detailed above.

Positive forensic value stocks for October:

The only new addition from September to the positive October portfolio is Cellectis (CLLS). Carryovers include Gaia Inc (GAIA), Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) and Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO). Pure Cycle Corporation has been on this list since the beginning of the selection study in July. A recent article by Bill Cunningham called PureCycle Water: Third Try Should Be The Charm provides a very informed look at the characteristics of Pure Cycle, a stock that continues to reappear every month on this positive value selection screen.

In the adverse selection screen using all three models' parameters simultaneously, the query returned 70 stocks above $3 per share from among 4,880 stocks on US exchanges not including OTC stocks. This result is nearly equal to the 69 stocks that comprised the outcome in the September query. The resulting selection of the represents the stocks above $3 per share that had simultaneous adverse scores for Altman Z, Ohlson O, and Beneish M tests. Details on the adverse forensic value stocks are now only available to subscribers.

Methodology

The process for screening stocks begins by applying the positive and adverse parameters for each of the three academic models simultaneously: In the adverse selection, stocks are screened for the combination of values less than 1.81 on the Altman Z-score, greater than 50% on the Ohlson O-score probability, and greater than -2.22 on the Beneish M-score model. In the positive selection, stocks are screened for the combination of values greater than 2.99 on the Altman Z-score, less than 10% on the Ohlson O-score probability, and less than -4.44 on the Beneish M-score model.

Altman Z-score

The Altman (1968) Z-score was developed by Edward Altman as a bankruptcy prediction model for "practical decision making." He broke from traditional ratio analysis and introduced a unique approach leveraging multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) to determine which financial ratios provided the most effective signals of financial distress when used simultaneously. His work with MDA was also inspiration for my ongoing research towards identifying the strongest characteristics of price momentum behaviors.

The five financial ratios that Altman relied upon are: working capital/total assets, retained earnings/total assets, earnings before interest and tax/total assets, market value of equity/book value of total liabilities, and sales/total assets. Within his sample of 66 firms, the model had a 95% accuracy in classifying corporate failure within a one-year event horizon.

The parameters used for Altman Z-score span the values from the safe zone > 2.99 to the risk zone < 1.81.

Ohlson O-score

The Ohlson (1980) O-score probability was developed by James Ohlson and used a multi-factor financial model to predict business failure that relied on nine financial ratios. Olson used a sample of 105 bankrupt firms and 2,058 non-failing firms to classify event failures with financial ratios. The results did not perform as well as MDA, but well enough to contribute additional high probability of distress detection.

The nine financial ratios are: firm size, total liabilities/total assets, working capital/total assets, current liabilities/current assets, a dummy variable whether total assets were greater or less than total liabilities, net income/total assets, funds from operation/total liabilities, a final dummy variable whether net income was negative for the last two years, and change of net income.

The parameters used for the Ohlson O-score probability set that firms with probabilities above 50% would likely default within two years, while values less than 10% represent strong underlying fundamentals.

Beneish M-score

The Beneish (1999) M-score was developed by Messod Beneish and used a weighted blend of eight different indexes to measure year-over-year changes in order to detect earnings manipulations. This scoring method was also accurate in anticipating the high risk of earnings manipulation prior to Enron's demise. The eight ratios used are: Days' sales in receivables index (a measure of current year over prior year sales and receivables), gross margin index (a ratio of prior year's gross margin to the current year), asset quality index (a ratio of current year's non-current assets other than P&E to total assets over the prior year's value), sales growth index (a ratio of current year's sales to prior year's sales), depreciation index (a ratio of prior year rate of depreciation over current year depreciation rate), SG&A expense index (a ratio of current year over prior year's sales, general, and administrative expenses), leverage index (a ratio of current year over prior year's total debt to total asset ratio), and lastly the total accruals to total assets ratio.

The parameters used for the Beneish M-score set a benchmark of at-risk firms having a value greater than -2.22, while values less than -4.44 show a low risk of earnings manipulations or irregularities.

Returns for the September Top Positive Score Portfolio:

The September portfolio for positive scoring forensic stocks returned +1.39% for the month.

Returns for the September Top Adverse Score Portfolio:

The September portfolio for adverse scoring forensic stocks returned +14.94% for the month.

Additional prior month portfolios and return tracking of all the top adverse and positive forensic selections are now only available to subscribers.

Conclusion

This longitudinal study of positive and adverse forensic stock selections serves in part to raise awareness about financial anomalies in the marketplace using publicly available data and published academic algorithms. Circumstances surrounding firms are always subject to change, open to many extenuating circumstances, and models by their very nature always contain a degree of error. Publicly available databases are not without error and due diligence should always be applied before jumping to any conclusions from any of the models offered in this article.



The monthly results tend to show a U-shaped correlation with both adverse and positive portfolios generating significantly positive monthly returns. The returns of all the adverse portfolios are significantly higher than the positive portfolios as well as the benchmark market returns during this period.

While the sample sizes are small, I do think we are beginning to see the emergence of statistically significant performance results. These results, at least in the short term, are producing tremendously positive results that run counter to expected outcomes from stocks with the highest adverse scores across three reputable forensic models. I think a deeper dive into the data and a larger sample size over time will contribute to a meaningful explanation of the outstanding returns that these portfolios are generating. At this point it is too soon make any firm judgments, but it may be quite useful to assess the value of these selections as you make your investment decisions for October.

