Nike Inc. - A Buy At Current Levels

Morgan Stanley suggested that supply chain improvements and establishing of direct-to-customer channels would stem growth for companies in this industry - this is exactly what Nike is doing.

Investment thesis

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has been facing the competitive pressures in its line of business. The company’s stock has not posted any significant gains YTD. As competition in the market continues to intensify and NIKE continues to follow a discount sale strategy, its revenues and gross profit margins are coming under pressure.

However, Nike is not sitting still as it is pursuing a number of initiatives to adopt digital sales and improve its supply chain process. These moves have the potential to increase demand at full-prices while also making products available in markets more frequently.

I believe that Nike is an iconic brand that has room to grow further. Given that the stock is trading at historically low levels, I would recommend a long position in the stock for an investment period of more than 4-5 years at current price levels. As the company’s initiatives begin bearing fruit, I believe that the stock will return to its previous position of being defensive stock outperforming the S&P500.

First quarter overview

Nike reported first quarter earnings for FY18. The company’s stock declined by nearly 4%. This was a reflection of the negative investor sentiments in response to the results. Top lines reported flat growth and was reported at $9.07 billion. These numbers were in line with the company’s expectations for the quarter. The North American market remained a challenge for Nike has declines in sales from this region offset the increases realized from international markets.

Gross margins reported contractions during the quarter owing to forex factors and sale prices for products. The margins reported a 180 bps decline, coming in at ~44% for the first quarter. This is lower than the average gross margin that Nike has been able to report since 2008.

Data Source: Morningstar Financials

The impact of flat revenues and contracting margins trickled down to the company’s bottom line. Net incomes reported a sharp decline of ~24%, coming in at $950 million for the year. EPS growth was also in the red as it declined by ~22% YoY. EPS for the quarter was reported at $0.57. Taking into account analysts expectations, Nike reported an earnings beat. Considering that EPS expectations were already quite low ($0.48 per share), the market wasn’t too impressed by the earnings beat; hence the bearish trends in prices after trading hours.

The company’s previously approved $12 billion share repurchase plan showed some progress during Q1 FY18 as the company bought back 15.3 million shares. The company still has $6.7 billion remaining to pursue share repurchases.

I don’t think that the results came as a surprise. Revenues were reported in line with what the management has expected. Earnings did decline significantly but were able to beat consensus estimates, despite the unfavorable forex conditions and increasing competitive pressures in the market.

Nike has been pursuing a price-cut strategy in response to competition and in an attempt to safeguard its market share. I believe that this move is the right one to go with in the short run. However, it is imperative that the company realizes that lower prices may attract high sales volumes, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into higher revenues. In fact, if this strategy is repeatedly pursued, it will continue to exert downward pressure on company’s margins leading to even sharper contractions. Perhaps the best route to take in the long run is to work towards expanding demand for Nike products in the market –a plan that Nike seems to be working on (discussed later).

Industry outlook

In one of its most recent publications on the athletic apparel industry, Morgan Stanley expects the industry to witness 22% growth from today’s sales level of $290 billion. It expects global industry sales to hit the $355 billion mark by 2021. Morgan Stanley also remarked that it would ultimately be the bigger brands that could benefit from the expansion of the industry. It is believed that customized products sold through digital channels could boost margins for brands. For Nike, this represents a growing opportunity to take advantage of, especially when we consider the initiatives that Nike is working on at the moment.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Nike – catalysts for growth

Nike announced the launch of its Customer Direct Offense initiative as it is focusing on reaching out to consumers directly through digital channels. Through this initiative Nike will be targeting US cities that are likely to contribute to at least 80% of the company’s growth through 2020. Simultaneously, Nike is also currently in the process of introducing the Nike Direct organization – which combines the company’s digital platforms into one unit, providing a better overall membership experience for users.

Nike’s Triple Double strategy has allowed the company to introduce several changes through introduction of new shopping platforms and creating efficiencies in the supply chain and production front. The initiative is expected to allow Nike to divert resources to some of its best selling categories while also make savings through cost reductions. It is expected that the company will witness an approximately 2% decrease in its employee numbers as these initiatives kick in, ultimately resulting in savings.

Now combining the impact of both these initiatives, I believe that they would serve Nike well, especially if we account for the fact that the athletic apparel industry is expected to undergo tremendous growth over the next couple of years. Morgan Stanley’s research suggested that supply chain improvements and establishing of direct-to-customer channels would stem growth for companies in this industry - this is exactly what Nike seems to be working on currently. These initiatives could translate into better top lines as direct-to-customer channels would allow the company to witness an increase in full price sales. As a consequence of the direct-to-customer channels, Nike’s retail segment might witness weakness. Nevertheless, I believe that this is a risk that Nike should be willing to take if the ultimate goal is to boost sales performance.

Secondly, the supply chain improvements are likely to result in efficiency and cost savings for the manufacturer. This could aid in slowing down the contraction in margins and ultimately expanding them as efficiencies make their way into product cycles.

While Nike pursues its current initiatives, I believe that the Chinese market is not one that should be overlooked. The country was able to report a 9% increase in total sales – the highest sales growth reported from all of Nike’s divisional regions. Going forward, it is expected that the country could produce 13% sales CAGR over the next 5 years. This makes it a key growth market for Nike to tap into. As an investor, I would like to see Nike pursue initiatives in the Chinese market more meticulously in order to penetrate this market even further.

Nike's valuation and performance

Nike’s stock currently trades at a PE ratio of 20.97, making it one of the cheaper stocks available in its industry at the present time.

Moreover, the share is currently trading below its five year average PE of 25.70. This indicates that the stock is currently trading at a discount of nearly 18% compared to its previous valuations.

In order to evaluate the performance of the stock, I have compared its price levels with the performance of the S&P500. YTD, we can see that the stock has remained inconsistent and currently trades below the S&P500 level.

Source: Google Finance

However, if I take a look at the stock’s performance relative to the S&P500 over the past decade, it can be clearly seen that the stock has outperformed the market and has remained a defensive stock.

Source: Google Finance

Nikes stock seems to be pricing in its current battle for market share causing its stock to underperform the market. The stock’s historical performance leads me to believe that once these current challenges ease out or are overcome, we could witness the stock returning to its previous position as a defensive stock that outperforms the market. Considering that the shares are inexpensive at the moment and that the company overall has good prospects for growth in future, I think investors should definitely explore investment opportunities in Nike.

A quick look at the dividends shows that Nike has been able to maintain an average dividend growth of nearly 14% ever since it began paying out dividends in 2009. The modest payout ratio indicates that the company still has legroom to expand on this growth in the future. As Nike begins changing the way it does business and reaches out to its target market, we could see revenues picking up momentum. Healthy sales are a positive indicator for free cash flow. Since I am confident that Nike could improve its top line through its initiatives, I believe its free cash flow position could improve as a result of it. Since free cash flow is a key metric for dividends, I expect the company to post no less than 14% annual increases in dividends from FY2019 onwards.

Data Source: Morningstar Financials

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe that Nike is a powerhouse athletic apparel brand that has several initiatives that could improve its performance in the long term. The short-term may be difficult as competition in the industry intensifies and the current initiatives may take some time to gain momentum and turn things around. This may discourage near-sighted investors from picking this stock as an addition to their portfolio. However, the long-term does seem promising for Nike as it is carefully positioning itself to benefit from changing consumer preferences for shopping and the expansion of the athletic apparel industry.

To conclude, the first quarter performance may have been disappointing but wasn’t a shocker since results were in line with expectations. Margins have contracted to lower levels compared to its average owing to forex pressures and price cuts to encourage sales.

Going forward, the athletic apparel industry is showing promising signs of growth. China has the potential to be a key contributor to sales growth. Apart from that, I believe that Nike’s product strategy and supply chain revamping could do well to support future revenue growth. With a solid product strategy that resonates with buyers locally and internationally, Nike stands a chance to scale up full-price product sales which could in turn reduce pressures off of its gross margins. The dividends are a plus point for investors. The remaining budget for share repurchases could bolster EPS for Nike in the upcoming quarters.

The stock trades at lower levels relative to its historical performance and its current peer valuations. These price levels provide investors with a good opportunity to accumulate shares for a long term investment horizon (up to 5 years or more).



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.