Dividend Growth Portfolios And Retirement

Background

Alpha Gen Capital published an interesting article entitled "Retirement: Sequence Of Return Risks In Retirement” that appeared on SeekingAlpha on July 17, 2017. It provides a more detailed description of the bucket approach to financial management. Basically, the bucket approach involves establishing parts of one’s portfolio to focus on short-term cash needs, medium-term cash needs, and long-term growth needs.

Making sure that one doesn't have to sell one’s investment portfolio in order to meet cash needs is extra important in retirement. The portfolio is the source of income. So, if it's drawn down, there's no alternative source of income to use to replenish it. However, maintaining an adequate cash balance and adequate liquidity are not problems unique to retirees. In postings on The Hedged Economist on December 19, 2010, "Investing Part 3: Setting the volume" and December 23, 2010, “Investing PART 4: Same genre, different tune," the issue was addressed in general terms applicable to anyone, not just retirees.

Those postings mentioned a variety of different rules of thumb that are advanced by various financial planners. Most of those rules are based upon one's personal characteristics. For example, the idea of having one month of living expenses available for each year one has been working is based on personal circumstances: how much is being spent each month on a regular basis and how long one has been in the workforce. The bucket approach seems different because it is mainly driven by external factors. Specifically, the size of the buckets depends upon how asset markets perform. The cash and short-term bond buckets have to be large enough to cover a full market cycle. That introduces some uncertainty because, while one knows one’s own circumstances, the same cannot be said for knowing when and how long the next market cycle will be.

The idea of holding short-term cash and bonds to cover a market cycle is not the only approach to designing an optimal portfolio strategy for retirees and those close to retirement. As I understand it, much of the research on the bucket approach to investing in retirement is a result of shortcomings in previous research on optimal withdrawal rates, most notably the Trinity Study. That study used Monte Carlo analysis to establish probabilities of portfolios lasting out a specified number of years at different withdrawal rates. It's often been used to justify a 4% withdrawal rate (actually, 4% initially and then increase the dollar amount by the rate of inflation). The 4% rule was based upon assumptions about the composition of the portfolio. After all, Monte Carlo analysis required using historical data on the performance of individual asset types.

However, the sequence of returns led to the development of the bucket approach as a way to avoid the risk of being in that unfortunate group in the tail of the distribution of the Monte Carlo analysis who run out of money before they run out of time. Stated in a somewhat oversimplified form, the tail of the distribution that would run out of money was highly dependent upon the sequence of returns. If one retired into a bear market, the 4% withdrawal rule raised the probability of being in that tail of the distribution.

For anyone who's interested, my understanding is that some analyst decided it would be a good idea to apply the same probabilistic approach to the retirement year as was being applied to the historical data. In layman's terms, they started sliding the date of retirement around and treated it as another variable. That meant they were truncating the historical set at various points based upon where that hypothetical retirement date occurred. It then occurred to some researcher to use the full set of historical data, but to base the probabilistic forecast on the scenarios that resulted from truncating the data. I apologize that I can't find the appropriate references, but I made an honest effort to summarize the research. Hopefully, one of the other SeekingAlpha readers can supply some references in the comments.

Further, the likelihood of running out of money if one follows the 4% rule and retires into a bear market increases with the "aggressiveness" of the portfolio mix. A more aggressive portfolio would be more volatile, and, thus, more would be lost by making withdrawals during bear markets. Although the portfolio would recover on a percentage basis after the bear market, that return would apply to a smaller base. Thus, the size of the portfolio and, therefore, the number of years in which one could continue to withdraw the same dollar amount would be smaller. This led to recommendations that retiring investors increase the allocation to more stable assets such as bonds. However, lower rates of return on the increased bond exposure significantly reduce the amount the retiree would have to live on.

One of the advantages of the bucket approach is that, supposedly, it allows the retiree to keep a larger portion of his or her portfolio in highly-volatile, high return assets. That can be done because the cash bucket reduces the risk that the retiree will have to withdraw the aggressive part of the portfolio during the bear market. In theory, that will allow the retiree to have more to live on.

Other approaches to overcoming the risks associated with the 4% rule have been proposed. According to some researchers, an alternative way to reduce the risk of being in that unfortunate group that runs out of money is to target a withdrawal rate of 3%. As explained above, other approaches have involved modifying the asset allocation assumptions. The bucket approach is one of those approaches that addresses the issue by modifying the asset allocation assumptions. It is, in a way, a barbell approach. At one end of the barbell, one has totally liquid low-return cash (and short-term bonds). At the other end of the barbell, one has an aggressive portfolio weighted toward stocks.

The Modified Bucket Approach

There are inherent limitations on the research supporting different approaches to managing a portfolio in retirement. Some research is very good and is important background in planning a retirement strategy. Some of it is just data mining in order to justify or market a particular product. However, any research based on time series analysis is inherently going to be applied out of sample. So, judgment is always required.

Further, even with the best supporting research, there are always practical considerations. One that is often overlooked is the Required Minimum Distribution from traditional IRAs and 401(k)s . The Required Minimum Distribution creates a tax liability that is completely outside of the control of the investor. Those retirees who turned 70 1/2 in the last market crash understand the one-two punch to their finances that arose from the Minimum Required Distribution. Not only did they have to take money out of their retirement plans, often necessitating a sale at depressed prices, but they also had to pay taxes on those withdrawals. Granted, they could've withdrawn the RMD and just shifted it to a taxable account, but there was no way to avoid having to pay taxes that would reduce the size of the portfolio. Further, the unfortunate retiree now had a larger portion of his or her portfolio in a taxable account. Thus, he or she would be receiving a lower after-tax return.

If the research is to be believed, here is an alternative bucket approach. In my last posting on Sept. 21, 2017 on SeekingAlpha, "Buying Stocks For A Dividend Growth Portfolio: Postscript A," a bunch of potential portfolio adjustments that would bring the portfolio yield up to 3% were discussed. That target yield 3% was not chosen at random. During the accumulation phase, the emphasis is on the rate of growth of the dividends and the portfolio, and there is less emphasis on the target portfolio yield. However, based purely on Monte Carlo simulations, a 3% withdrawal rate should be highly sustainable for a long period of time. Consequently, a dividend yield of 3% should provide considerable discretion on when to withdraw capital, if ever. That's an important consideration for retirees.

The modified bucket approach looks like this. The cash and short-term bond bucket provides enough cash to meet the Required Minimum Distributions on traditional IRAs for a target number of years. The rest of the portfolio is held in dividend stocks with an average portfolio yield of at least 3% with dividend growth expected to at least keep up with inflation. The dividends are used to replenish the short-term cash and bond bucket and for withdrawals such that the combined RMD and withdrawal of dividends total 3% of the portfolio.

That may sound very much like the traditional bucket approach, but there are some differences. First, if the cash and short-term bond buckets are adequate, the investor has total discretion over when and whether to sell any of the stocks in the dividend growth portfolio. Required Minimum Distributions and market cycles become inconveniences rather than constraints on the investor’s portfolio management.

Because the cash bucket only needs to cover Required Minimum Distributions, the investor has total discretion over how the remaining portfolio is invested. That is quite different from holding a cash bucket that represents the total that the investor will have to withdrawal during the full market cycle. In my case, it means a hundred percent is invested in dividend growth stocks with a larger portion of the portfolio. The role of current and future dividends in funding the Required Minimum Distribution is automated. Other investors, who are more sensitive to fluctuations in the value of their portfolio, may choose a different mix of stocks and bonds.

The added flexibility has benefits in both bull and bear markets. In a bull market, a substantial portion of the benefit of any stock portfolio is dependent on being able to let winners run. The approach outlined here gives one the freedom to let winners run. Thus, as described in previous postings, it has allowed Boeing, 3M and McDonald's to go from small representative portions of the portfolio to significant holdings. In a bear market, the dividend stream should be much more stable than the value of the portfolio. Thus, the buckets for cash needs can continue to be funded without making withdrawals from the portfolio at depressed prices.

More importantly, it allows the investor to make a conscious decision as to whether he or she believes it is necessary to re-invest into the cash bucket. It is much easier to identify when stocks are in a bear market than to predict when a bear market will occur. One is conjecture about the future the other is realization of current reality. The objective should be to use the cash during bear markets and to build the cash during bull markets. An investor may not be able to predict when they will occur, but one certainly should be able to identify which is currently occurring.

The approach described herein should help to insulate the investor from the temptation to allow market conditions to shift one’s risk tolerance. That recent performance influences one's attitude toward risk has been well documented by behavioral economists, psychologists, market analysts, and even a cursory familiarity are with market history. By preplanning a response to bear markets, the investor is very unlikely to experience the sense of loss of control that can lead to investment errors. The probability that the investor will allow the size of the cash buckets to fluctuate in a countercyclical manner is enhanced.

Further, having the cash buckets gives the investor an additional option. During bear markets, the investor has the option to use the cash buckets to pay the taxes on converting holdings from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. It is advantageous to move those assets when their prices are depressed and the resulting tax liability is reduced by the depressed prices. That option is particularly appropriate for the investor approaching retirement or one that hasn't yet reached 70 1/2. In both cases, the investor has time to replenish the buckets before the Required Minimum Distributions become a reality. Much has been written that evaluates Roth conversions from a tax management perspective. This modified approach to bucket management adds a portfolio management perspective to the considerations that should inform a decision about whether to do a Roth conversion.

This modified bucket approach has very little impact on the types of stocks and companies that should be considered for a dividend growth portfolio. One would still want low volatility, reliable dividend growth, growing profitability, and reasonable payout ratios. Similarly, it wouldn't influence the portfolio construction considerations. One would still want to own stocks with differing cyclical responses.

What it does change is the relative significance of different portfolio characteristics for portfolio risk management strategies. A recent summary (“Buying Stocks For A Dividend Growth Portfolio: Part 3 The Portfolio,” Sept 6 2017 on SeekingAlpha) made a point of showing both the concentration of holdings and the concentration of yield. When in the accumulation phase, one would pay much more attention to the concentration of holdings. In the distribution phase, the percentage of the total portfolio yield that results from any individual holding is more important.

Stumbling into the approach

It may sound like this article is primarily important to those at or close to 70 1/2, but that is not the case. Positioning so that the approach will work requires advance planning that involves multi-year tax planning built around assumptions about portfolio performance. That is especially the case for individuals whose portfolios are primarily in traditional IRAs and 401(k)s. Individuals who were pre-Require Mandatory Distribution during the market crash should have noticed the damage Required Mandatory Distributions would impose on individuals whose retirement was dependent upon a traditional IRA or 401(k).

Fear of the RMD and the risk that it would result in a tax burden at exactly the time when the additional expense would be least convenient, increases the appeal of converting some assets from traditional IRA to Roth IRA holdings. Consequently, while the market was down, cash in taxable accounts was used to pay taxes on conversions of some traditional IRA assets to Roth assets. Also, cash in the traditional IRA was used to replace assets sold in the taxable account in order to make more cash available for conversions without reducing the total non-cash assets at depressed prices. (The value of those non-cash assets had declined, but the companies held and the size of the positions in terms of shares and dividend yield was kept unchanged). A side benefit was that the assets in the taxable account were being sold at depressed prices and replaced in a tax-deferred account.

As per the discussion above regarding making cash holdings countercyclical, the cash in the traditional IRA was drawn down to less than one year’s level. The plan had been to have at least one year’s living expenses available in the traditional IRA in anticipation of eventually exhausting the much smaller taxable account. Instead, since it was clear that we were in a bear market, the cash in the traditional IRA was used to replace assets from the non-IRA taxable account and pay taxes on the conversion of assets from traditional to Roth IRAs. Absent those actions, given the recovery of the market, the Required Minimum Distributions would result in higher taxes.

During this long bull market, the dividends on the assets in the traditional IRA were used to rebuild the cash position to a level that will cover the RMD for a number of years. However, because a portion of the assets had been moved to Roth IRAs, the accumulated dividends on assets that remained in the traditional IRA will not cover all living expenses for very long, but they will cover just the RMD for quite a few years.

Enough assets have been moved to Roth accounts to cover the difference between the RMD's and expected living expenses. So, a portion of living expenses can be covered from the dividends from the Roth accounts, if so desired. Alternatively, the dividends could be reinvested in Roth accounts and the traditional IRA accounts could be drawn down at a faster pace than required to meet the RMD.

Because I stumbled into the approach, it was done much less efficiently than this summary description would make it sound. However, that inefficiency is probably unavoidable given the uncertainty associated with future tax policy and market performance. It would be possible to model it, but so many assumptions would be required it would probably only be a marginal improvement, if any, over the “best guess” approach.

In hindsight, more assets were converted to Roth IRAs than would be needed to make the approach work. A significant portion of the assets were converted after the recovery had actually started, rather than when they were at their maximum level of depression. The total effect is that taxes were paid before it was absolutely necessary. That penalty of early tax payment provides considerable tax management flexibility going forward since any income need above the RMD can now be paid out of either the tax-deferred or tax-free account. Further, the RMD is much less than it would have been if the whole process has been done to a more exacting standard.

Going forward, if the market declines substantially, the RMD will be less in the following year, and, thus, some of the cash in the traditional IRA could be used to pay taxes to convert additional assets. That freeing up of cash would occur naturally as the RMD would be lower on a smaller traditional IRA. Alternatively, the same strategy of drawing down the number of years covered by the cash position described above could be used (i.e., shorten the period covered by the cash in order to free additional money to pay taxes on conversions). However, the strategy has far less appeal now that the RMD has been reduced as a result of previous conversions. It is definitely a strategy that should be considered by individuals who are just starting their retirement or anticipate starting it shortly if they have their principal retirement assets in traditional IRAs and 401(k)s .

If the market continues to go up, the dividends from the assets in the traditional IRA will have to continue to be accumulated in order to meet future RMD's. Since this future RMD's may be higher, because of the higher market, dividends from the Roth IRAs may be used to purchase Roth assets that replace some of the assets in the traditional IRAs. The proceeds from the sale of those assets in the traditional IRAs can be used to cover additional years of RMD.

A very simple approach is to take the current value of your traditional IRA and 401(k), assume a reasonable rate of return, and project out what the value will be when you're 70 1/2. One can then go to the IRS tables and calculate what the implied RMD would be. Then add an estimate of Social Security, any pension, and other income sources to the RMD. One can then take that figure and see what tax bracket results. Keep in mind that the object is to avoid the risk of being pushed into higher tax bracket at a time when it would be particularly inconvenient. Therefore, when making the estimate of the return on the portfolio, one would want to be optimistic.

If one desires a high level of precision in the tax management, one could then look at one’s current tax bracket and figure out how much can be rolled over each year in a way that results in a stable tax rate through the projected time horizon. Also, one has to take into account that whether one is pulling income from a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA influences how much of their Social Security is taxable. There is also an additional little wrinkle that begins with Medicare. Medicare premiums are based upon income, but income from loss is not included in that calculation.

Alternatively, my approach was to assume that a lower tax rate was a desirable objective as I age. Keep in mind that one's longevity risk increases as one ages. Also, the demographics of the US are such that it is reasonable to assume that at some point taxes will have to be increased and the portion of that increase borne by retirees will also have to increase. So, there was an element of prepaying taxes by converting to a Roth in order to reduce the uncertainty associated with future tax rates.

One of the objectives of this portfolio is to keep the effort required to maintain a portfolio to a minimum. While establishing this variation of the bucket approach requires some active management of tax liabilities generated by conversions and the RMD, once set up, the arrangement significantly reduces what is required to manage the portfolio. At the same time, it opens numerous options for active tax management going forward. The desire to minimize the portfolio management doesn't include ignoring the taxman. When the taxman cometh, it's best to have a plan.

Disclosure: I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I own all of the stocks mentioned in this posting. I have no other business relationship with any company mentioned in this article. Like my previous postings, this posting describes my actual experience and approach to managing a portfolio. I wrote this posting to share my experience with other investors. Nothing in this posting is intended as an endorsement of the approach. Rather, the intent of this posting is to identify what looks interesting and worth further consideration.

