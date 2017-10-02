Sabina Gold & Silver Has Had A Monster Run

Sabina Gold & Silver has been one of the best performing stocks in the precious metals sector over the last few years.

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) has been one of the best performing stocks in the precious metals sector over the last few years - and was always one of my favorite junior explorers/developers. But now the shares have reached a more fair valuation, and the upside is not nearly as robust as it was two years ago. The company also needs to decide if it wants to build its Back River project in Nunavut (Canada) itself, or sell it to a larger mining company. If Sabina brings the mine online, then it will need to begin the capital raising process and enter the mine development stage. Which means the near-term risks will increase. As a result, I'm now more neutral on the stock.

There is still a possibility that the company could get acquired, and that would be the risk at this point with being out of the shares.

My Previous Calls On Sabina

I started discussing Sabina back in September of 2014. At the time, Back River was a nice project, and I strongly felt that it was about to get a whole lot better. Investors, though, were ignoring the upside. In my article, I calculated the after-tax NPV (5%) on Back River would improve to C$548 million in the upcoming Feasibility Study, compared to C$290 million in the Pre-Feasibility Study. When the FS was released in May of 2015, the updated after-tax NPV (5%) was C$539 million, right in line with my estimates. At that point I knew definitively that the company had something special.

I wrote another article in June 2015, when the stock was just $0.30, as I wanted to show how tremendously undervalued SGSVF was given the results of the Feasibility. My argument was that even if gold stayed flat, there was room for substantial share price appreciation. I continued to pound the table in a follow-up article in December of 2015.

Over the last two years, Sabina's stock has increased from $0.30 to over $2.00 a share. That's a +500% gain since September 2015, a return the rest of the sector doesn't even come close to matching.

The Current Valuation And Short-Term Risks

Two years ago, Sabina had a market cap of just US$66 million, yet as just mentioned, the Back River Project had an after-tax NPV (5%) of C$539 million. If you adjusted for the CAD:USD exchange rate at the time of about 0.82, the after-tax NPV (5%) increased even further to roughly C$650 million. That's how wide of a gap there was between the value of Sabina's shares and the value of its main asset (and that didn't include the significant upside to the project).

Today, Sabina's market cap is US$397 million. A few weeks ago, the value of the company was around US$472 million. In both of those cases, it's trading much more in line with where it should be.

Sabina's market cap is still below the value of the Back River project. However, since they are now at the "advanced project financing" stage, the short-term risks in the shares are more elevated.

The company had almost C$37 million in cash and zero debt at the end of Q2 2017. They raised about C$6 million more recently, but this still puts them far away from the C$415 million of pre-production capital needed for the Back River project.

This is certainly a mine that Sabina could build on their own, as that amount of cash isn't out of their reach. Though in order to do so, they would need to take on debt, issue shares, and/or sell a gold stream on the project.

Receiving project financing would be positive news, but the stock would still adjust for the debt taken on, the share dilution, or the dilution of exposure to the project via a stream. In addition, when mining companies enter the construction stage of a major project, their stock price will usually start to come under pressure because of the increased risks during this phase and the significant outflow of cash that takes place.

Sabina is targeting first gold production in Q1 2021, so it will be a few years before the company sees any positive cash flow from this operation.

A More In-depth Look At The Back River Project

The 2015 Feasibility Study estimated that Back River would produce 198,000 ounces of gold per year over an 11.8 year mine life. Production in years 1-8 will average 250,000 ounces. Life-of-mine AISC is expected to be just US$763 per ounce.

More importantly, as I mentioned earlier, pre-production capital is estimated to be only C$415 million. The reason capex is so modest and within reach for the company, is because the grade at Back River is spectacular. The average processed grade for the project is 6.3 g/t, and most of that are open pit ounces (which also lowers development costs).

As a result of the high-grade, Sabina doesn't need a large plant to process all of these tons of ore. Only a 3,000 tpd plant will be needed to churn out 200,000-250,000 ounces of gold annually. Many large-scale open pit projects need a mill 5-10x that size to be economical as they are only processing 0.50-1.00 g/t gold ore.

I also want to point out that the current mine plan at Back River only includes a portion of the 7+ million ounce resource base.

To maximize the potential of the project, reduce the risks, and keep capex costs low, Sabina removed the George property from the mine plan. This property contains an Indicated Resource of 1.1 million ounces of gold grading 5.55 g/t and an additional Inferred Resource of 980,000 ounces of gold grading 6.32 g/t. But George is located approximately 50km northwest of Goose (where the main deposits are located as well as the proposed plant site). George could still be a satellite operation or possibly a standalone mine in the future, and there is also exploration upside to George. While Boulder and Boot haven't received much attention - Goose and George have been the primary focus of exploration and resource development - they continue to be highly prospective as well.

In the current mine plan, all ore will be sourced from the Goose property. More specifically, from open pits at the Goose Main, Umwelt, and Llama deposits, and also underground at Umwelt. Approximately 72% of the reserves would be mined by open pit. All of these deposits also have considerable inferred ounces currently defined at depth and they are all are open at depth and along strike. You can also see that these deposits reside in a banded iron formation (outlined in red), and there have been several exploration discoveries made in or near this formation. The map below highlights the 2017 exploration targets on the Goose property, with the main focus on Vault, the Llama Extension, and Kogoyok.

The diagram below shows a 3D view of the Llama and Umwelt deposits. Notice how both will be mined via open pit to start, and also notice the grade of the ounces contained in each (Llama OP reserves = 402,000 oz at 7.15 g/t Au and Umwelt OP reserves = 557,000 oz at 6.49 g/t Au). After the open pit at Umwelt is mined, it will then transition to an underground operation. Sabina has been drilling the Llama Extension this year to see if this has upside potential. What's most interesting (at least at the moment) is the Vault target at Umwelt. In the diagram below, you can see how the planned underground workings stop just shy of the Vault zone. This area of the deposit was drilled several years ago and had extremely strong grades (49.24 g/t Au over 17 m, which is 4-5x the grade of other drill holes and over good widths too). Vault isn't part of the mine plan yet, but it's so close to the underground infrastructure that it became a high priority target for Sabina.

This is a cross section view of Vault (and I love the name). The current resource base stops right at this target as Sabina simply hasn't drilled enough down plunge. But as just discussed, there were exceptionally high-grade intercepts at Vault, and they occurred adjacent to the current indicated resources. This portion of the deposit is folded, and the blown-up view below shows the shape of the structure more clearly. A few months ago, Sabina announced that Hole 17GSE511B returned 16.86 g/t Au over 13.5 m from 734.00 m to 747.5 m, including 27.11 g/t Au over 7.95 m from 736.75 to 744.70 m.

While there is still much drilling to be done, Vault could add even more high-grade ounces to the mine plan in the future. Sabina could also bring these ounces into production for very little capex, given that Vault is adjacent to current resources that will be mined.

Bruce McLeod, President & CEO of Sabina, said it best in the drill hole press release:

This hole in the Vault Zone confirms the rapid growth potential and high grade nature of an exciting portion of the Umwelt deposit and underscores the tremendous potential of embedded growth at Back River. We believe this is a multi-generational mining district. The exceptional grade and mineralized thicknesses of this zone compels further drilling and highlights opportunities for earlier development of this high-grade zone to positively impact mine economics.

Earlier this month, the company announced that they discovered a new high-grade mineral zone down plunge at the Llama deposit, as Hole 17GSE516B intersected 9.48 g/t Au over 38.55 m. There was visible gold in this drill hole, and the grades are much higher than the average resource grade at the project.

In the middle of the diagram below (which shows an overhead view of the Llama and Umwelt deposits), you can see the location of this reported drill hole. It was actually testing the deeper structures at Llama, which can be better seen in the next picture.

This side view of the two deposits shows where this drill hole intercepted mineralization. It hit significant gold (both in terms of grade and width), and this discovery was 160 m down plunge from another drill hole that was reported this past June. In total, 460 m of additional down plunge extension has been recently discovered at Llama. The depth of the gold structure at Llama is currently just 595 m, making it still a fairly shallow deposit. These mineralized structures at Llama and Umwelt could keep extending even further, as they are open (both up and down plunge). The upside at these two deposits remains fairly significant as these are parallel structures along 3 +km of strike.

Sabina is also conducting more drilling at Kogoyok this year. Outcrop grab samples in 2015 were up to 33.86 g/t, meaning the potential for a major new discovery on this property was high. They drilled a few holes last year, but to be honest, I was underwhelmed by the widths. Having said that, the Kogoyok target zone is up to 600 meters in length, and the company plans to keep exploring this area of potential mineralization. Kogoyok is only 1,500 meters from the proposed mill at Goose. If Sabina can make a big discovery here, then the project will start to take on a "world-class" look and feel.

There is just a ton of blue sky potential at Back River. Sabina controls 80km of prospective iron formation stratigraphy, and they are only exploring about 10km of that so far. They have dozens and dozens of targets identified that will be drilled over the years, and they are still discovering new zones of mineralization in and around the existing deposits. This could be a mine in production for decades. Of course it needs to get into production first.

Updated Investment Thesis

Sabina was a stunning bargain back in 2015 when it was only 30 cents a share. Just the upside alone from exploration was immense, AND, it already had a compelling project in the Feasibility stage. Since then, the valuation of the company has expanded greatly, with the market cap almost reaching US$500 million a few weeks ago.



The easy money has been made on this stock, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for further share price appreciation. Back River could turn into a multi-decade type of play because of its extraordinary exploration potential.

I'm still waiting for Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) to buy the company out; it should have done this a year or two ago when Sabina was much cheaper. Agnico Eagle is one of the few mining companies (and we are talking all metals) that is willing to tackle Nunavut. Nunavut is the northernmost territory in Canada, which is a harsh climate to build and operate a mine. AEM is actually expanding even more aggressively into Nunavut, as it is building two new mines in the region. A project like Back River is really a perfect fit for it.

Sabina will need to make a decision soon on whether to build Back River itself or sell out to a larger miner like AEM. If it moves forward on its own, then the stock will likely be under pressure given the amount of financing that is needed and the fact that it is now entering the development stage (where cash flow will be leaving the company's treasury at a very brisk pace).

The stock is still undervalued, but it's now more in line with the fundamentals than it was 1-2 years ago. I'm neutral on the shares at this point, waiting for a deeper pullback. I believe $1.25-1.50 would be a very compelling entry point. I don't know if it declines that far, but with the company now looking to enter the development phase, and considering the valuation has expanded greatly, patience might be the prudent course of action in the near-term.

