Wells Fargo: 2 Bullish Signals Triggered For The Stock

However, only the fundamentals will dictate the fate of the stock as Q3 earnings approaches in mid-October.

The charts show that the stock has broken two key levels that should keep Wells Fargo's stock elevated in the short-term.

This is the second article of a two-article analysis on Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC). In my first article, we looked at how last month, Tim Sloan, the CEO, warned of possible headwinds going into earnings season. However, the stock price has been resilient showing bullish signs despite the negative press surrounding the sales scandal.

In this article, we'll analyze the stock price moves and in particular, two bullish signals that were triggered this month. Also, we'll analyze the key levels that will be important going into the Q3 earnings release slated for mid-October.

What a difference one month makes:

If you recall, in August, the news surrounding Wells was very bearish. An independent study came out at the end of the month showing that the bank's executives underestimated the number fraudulent accounts by 67%. The stock price paid a price but quickly rebounded.

Here's how the stock price moved in August:

If you want evidence that traders put orders at the range break targets, look at the below chart.

In my August article, I highlighted the range for the month and the break of the range would send WFC lower by 3.5%. I bring this up to show the likelihood of orders being placed above and below consolidation zones, exacerbating the break-out moves.

The chart and notes from my article in August:

In the daily chart below, I highlighted in red the August trading range. A break of the range can often result in the stock moving the length of the monthly range.

In other words, since the range is currently 3.5%, a break below $51.70 would likely send the stock to at least $49.90.

As many of you may know, playing the monthly range is a popular investment strategy. Given the negative news surrounding Wells, there's likely to be sell orders below the August range in the area of $51.70 to $51.30 and we can look for increased bearish momentum in that zone.

Here's how it played out in September (see chart below):

WFC traveled the length of the range or 3.5% to $49.90 and bounced off the yellow line. The stock has since gained 10% off the lows. In my opinion, orders were placed below the red zone. Price came down, below the red zone, triggering the sell orders, and exacerbating the move lower.

the yellow line. The stock has since gained 10% off the lows. In my opinion, orders were placed below the red zone. Price came down, below the red zone, triggering the sell orders, and exacerbating the move lower. If you recall, during that period, the independent study was due to come out and potentially damage the reputation of Wells even further. Perhaps a relief rally followed the report. Although the report was quite negative, it was deemed by the market as less damaging than previously expected, at least in the short-term. However, in the medium to long-term, the report could resurface as an issue if more customers add their names to the class-action settlement.

The stock has since bounced higher by 10% and has come up against the trend line that it had originally broken to the downside (pink line). I would not be surprised if we see a pullback before making another run higher leading into earnings season.

Tim Sloan should send a thank-you gift basket to the members of the FOMC. The Fed meeting in September pushed up all bank stocks but especially WFC as Fed officials, in a somewhat surprising turn of events, indicated a third hike for the year is likely in December.

Two bullish moves in Wells Fargo's stock:

Range break to the upside: Just as a break of the 3.5% range (red box) sent WFC lower by 3.5% to $49.80, the same applies to an upside break, provided fundamentals get behind the stock to push it up to the range-break target.

Just as a break of the 3.5% range (red box) sent WFC lower by 3.5% to $49.80, the same applies to an upside break, provided fundamentals get behind the stock to push it up to the range-break target. As we can see below, WFC broke the range highs (red box) and if momentum continues, it's possible WFC could top out in the short-term at $57.

A $57 price for WFC doesn't necessarily translate to the end of the current rally. However, given how WFC bounced upon completion of the 3.5% move to the downside, following the range-break, it's likely we'll see a similar reaction or pullback following a touch of the $57 area.

A break of the blue trend line connecting the highs of the downtrend is the second bullish signal and shows momentum is behind the stock. This is the first time WFC has broken above the bearish trend line since March. In my opinion, the break shows there are far more bulls behind the move than any of the up moves in the prior months.

connecting the highs of the downtrend is the second bullish signal and shows momentum is behind the stock. In my opinion, the break shows there are far more bulls behind the move than any of the up moves in the prior months. It's important for WFC to hold above the blue line since there's likely to be both stop-loss orders below it from long traders and sell orders from short traders.

Key levels to watch going into earnings in mid-October:

Daily Chart:

On the chart below we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for Wells Fargo. I realize there's a lot going on in the chart, but a lot can happen between now and mid-October. Here's the breakdown:

Since WFC has a bullish break of the range (red box) we're likely to the stock try to retest the $57or $58 area or 3.5% as stated earlier.

likely to the stock try to retest the $57or $58 area or 3.5% as stated earlier. Watch for a pullback at the $57 or completion of the range-break target, perhaps back down to $55 or retest of the pink trend line which is now support (yellow arrows). For long-term investors who missed out, we're likely to see buying interest following the pullback (if fundamentals warrant).

or completion of the range-break target, perhaps back down to $55 or retest of the pink trend line which is now support (yellow arrows). For long-term investors who missed out, we're likely to see buying interest following the pullback (if fundamentals warrant). If $57 holds for a few days and bullish fundamentals win out, we may see another move higher to retest the $60 to $61 area (yellow arrows).

and bullish fundamentals win out, we may see another move higher to area (yellow arrows). On a bearish break of $54.50, (red arrows) look for sell orders here since it was the consolidation area and it's likely the break-even point for long traders who recently got in. If sell orders are triggered below $54.50, the orders will exacerbate the move lower and we might see a retest of $53 (red zone).

(red arrows) look for sell orders here since it was the consolidation area and it's likely the break-even point for long traders who recently got in. If sell orders are triggered below $54.50, the orders will exacerbate the move lower and we might see a (red zone). If a bearish break of $53 occurs, it'll be confirmation that the pink trend line and the blue trend line are unlikely to hold, (at least in the short-term). The result will be deflated momentum in the stock and $51 or $50 is easily doable.

Remember a break of the blue trend line is only significant because bearish, short traders have not allowed it to break since March of this year. Allowing it break now means those same bearish investors are on the sidelines.

Takeaways:

How the stock reacts will all depend in part on the level of negative news and the final cost to the bank for the scandals.

The Q3 earnings report will be very important since it'll give us a better sense of how the scandal is impacting revenue and new business.

will be very important since it'll give us a better sense of how the scandal is impacting revenue and new business. Watch for changes in net interest income from possible declining loan growth.

from possible declining loan growth. New account data and mortgage originations will also be enormously significant for deposit and loan growth. If the new client numbers are weak, Q4 and Q1-18 may suffer as well since there'll be lower income and revenue growth as a result of fewer customers.

will also be enormously significant for deposit and loan growth. If the new client numbers are weak, Q4 and Q1-18 may suffer as well since there'll be lower income and revenue growth as a result of fewer customers. The outlook for Q4 and beyond may be equally important since it will give us insight as to whether WFC executives believe the scandal will have longer-lasting impacts in the months to follow. It's doubtful there'll be any breaking news of additional fines resulting from the scandal in the Q3 earnings report. That's why I believe Sloan got ahead of the news cycle by releasing the costs earlier this month. However, the outlook will be a key area of focus for investors.

since it will give us insight as to whether WFC executives believe the scandal will have longer-lasting impacts in the months to follow. It's doubtful there'll be any breaking news of additional fines resulting from the scandal in the Q3 earnings report. That's why I believe Sloan got ahead of the news cycle by releasing the costs earlier this month. However, the outlook will be a key area of focus for investors. In the long-term, I'm bullish Wells Fargo based on the fundamentals. I'm also bullish on the banking sector in general. However, it's my opinion that downside risk remains in the stock, especially when executives underestimated the new account scandal by 67%, as reported in the independent study released in August. In short, I don't have a lot of trust in WFC executives at the moment. And please be careful, since there could be other issues hiding in the weeds.

Once the sales scandal, the fines, and the class action suits are in the rear-view mirror, I have no doubt that Wells Fargo will recover. And hopefully when that occurs WFC will join the other banks in the move higher on the back of solid economic growth and rising Treasury yields.

Stay tuned for more analysis of Wells Fargo and other banks in the coming days and please comment below if you agree, disagree or have any insights based on your investing experience.

Good luck out there.

