U.S. Steel - Either Buy Or Add

We are currently in a time of strong growth acceleration, which is currently visible in all key areas and a strong driver behind US Steel's top line growth.

US Steel is one of those stocks that rip during strong economic times.

In this article, I will tell you why United States Steel (NYSE:X) is giving investors two choices. Those are either buying if you haven't already, or adding on dips.

(Source: United States Steel)

The Two Words That Drive US Steel

Ok, I have to admit it. I have used the two words you are about to hear far too often, in my opinion. I am almost getting a bit tired of it. However, thank God these words are "growth" and "acceleration" - a business cycle trend that is desperately needed when trading/buying the most cyclical stocks on the market.

United States Steel is one of those companies that perform really well in times of accelerating growth, as you will find out. First, let's look at the graph below. This graph shows both the leading regional manufacturing survey and the official leading ISM manufacturing index. Both are showing massive momentum after bottoming in the first quarter of 2016 and accelerating one month before the election win of President Trump.

Regional manufacturing surveys are even indicating more momentum for September, which should be very positive for the ISM manufacturing index.

The next graph shows the comparison between US Steel and ISM manufacturing.

What we see is that every trend of the past few years has been followed by the stock. Also note that it has always taken a few months for the stock to catch up. I have seen this very often when analyzing steel stocks and primary metal companies in general. It seems that traders are reluctant before they buy these cyclical alpha generators for their portfolios.

Anyhow, what we are currently seeing is the same pattern we saw in 2013 and 2014. Growth is accelerating, while US Steel is slowly bottoming after selling off in the first half of this year. This does not mean the stock is going to hit $60 soon as the ISM index indicates. It means it will likely enter the $30-35 range rather sooner than later.

Construction Is Following

The biggest steel-consuming industry (construction) is seeing growth all over the place, according to the architecture billing index. This is a leading index that exclusively focuses on construction activities.

This index saw further momentum in August with growth in all regions.

Billings also remained strong at firms across the country, with firms in all four regions seeing growth for the third month in a row. Since this survey covered August billings, it was too early to see an impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma; these disasters may potentially affect billings in the south over the next few months. Otherwise, firms of all specializations reported improving business conditions this month, continuing the strong growth trend that has been seen all year. Source: American Institute of Architects

Sales Are Catching Up

US Steel sales printed its best quarter since 2014 in the second quarter of this year. Not only does this show that top line growth is rising, it also shows that sales are perfectly following the macro trend.

X data by YCharts

Sales bottomed in the first quarter of 2016 and started to pick up speed at the end of 2016. There could be no better confirmation of the leading ISM trend.

Conclusion

There is a strong bull case for US Steel. This is fundamentally backed by leading indicators and strong economic activities in key economic areas like construction.

I expect the sales trend to continue as long as we are witnessing this kind of economic momentum. This also means the stock is currently undervalued. This perfectly displays the (too) low expectations and could be the start of the next leg up.

On a side note, please take care of your exposure. Stocks like this one are very volatile and could do harm to your portfolio during short-term dips.

Thank you for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long X.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.