Rubicon's Retail REIT Recap

The retail REIT sector got traction this week with positive returns across the majority of the sector, with the beaten-down malls leading the way.

The death of brick and mortar narrative is starting to show signs of weakness.

It has been a while since my last publication of the retail REIT recap, one of the reasons I do not get involved in the marketplace service of Seeking Alpha (I don't consistently publish - the other reason is I do much of this for my holdings and evaluation of new investments, so why charge you for it? If I don't add fluff, why ask folks for bread?).

It seems to me that the death of brick and mortar narrative (the hopeful next big short of many investors) is beginning to show signs of weakness. The gradual transition to clicks and mortar as well as the "experience" approach (dining, entertainment and less of an emphasis on apparel) has to some extent shown the flexibility of REIT owned properties. I have maintained (and still maintain) that the dead or dying malls and shopping centers are more a product of under-capitalized smaller owners, those that cannot engage in redevelopment projects and afford to convert the anchors into productive properties.

An overview of the sector:

Note that Taubman (NYSE:TCO) is now the second worst performer year-to-date after PREIT (NYSE:PEI) in the mall sector, although better than DDR (NYSE:DDR) in the power center sector.

The dividend yield of the retail REIT sector:

Price to FFO:

Price to FFO within the mall sector, showing just how differently the tier 2/3 malls trade relative to the tier 1 malls - CBL (NYSE:CBL) trades at a quarter of the value of Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) on this basis.

CBL and Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) are off their lows, but far from their highs. Note, however, that the whole sector is at least 25% off their highs (yes, a wee bit of liberal rounding on Simon):

Graphically, off lows:

Off highs:

Returns:

YTD all shopping centers are solidly in the red:

Malls go without saying, but Simon remains the undisputed leader in the space:

Of course, the malls and shopping centers have been pushed down by the weakness of their tenants:

Ascena (NASDAQ:ASNA) popped this week, up 16% as it didn't do as bad as expected.

Graphically:

Two of the larger tenants across the retail REIT space, L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Ascena have been flogged this year:

ASNA data by YCharts

I thought it might be useful to include a little news.

First, a snippet of a JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) piece on the mall sector:

Swapping out of industrial and into retail (malls): The most notable change to our outlook is that we now see a trading opportunity to swap out of industrial REITs and into retail REITs...particularly the malls where short interest has spiked. Retail REITs trade at sizeable discounts across the board (P/FFO, P/AFFO, NAV discounts, dividend yields) despite public REIT fundamentals having held up considerably better than the harsh retail narrative implies. What is new relative to our June call is that negative incoming call flow has dropped off significantly and retailer trends (beats/guidance) appear to have improved at the margin compared to earlier in the year. This creates an opportunity for the retail stocks (particularly malls), in our view, to trade up near-term. Conversely, industrial REITs have significantly outperformed for two years due to well-above-average fundamentals stemming from online retailing’s impact on supply chains and distribution patterns...essentially becoming the “anti-retail” trade. At this point we see industrial REIT valuations as being full and, when combined with a “less bad” outlook for retail REITs, there could be a meaningful spread trade between the two property types.

Then a couple of releases from the mall sector.

PREIT continues to give numerous updates on its redevelopment activities:

9/28 PREIT announced the opening of DICK's Sporting Goods as the replacement for Sears at Capital City Mall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, just six months after the department store closed. PREIT proactively recaptured the department store and attracted the high performing replacement to further strengthen its portfolio and enhance shopper experience, as part of its multi-property anchor repositioning effort. Fine Wine and Good Spirits will follow with a planned November opening. Recent additions to the property include top-tier retailers: H&M, Pandora and a new prototype Victoria's Secret store. 9/27 PREIT announces the grand opening of international fast-fashion retailer, Zara, at Cherry Hill Mall in Cherry Hill, NJ tomorrow. This first-to-portfolio retailer for PREIT marks the brand's first location in suburban Philadelphia and further elevates the diverse and curated mix of concepts at the highly trafficked property. To further refresh the mall experience for shoppers in 2018, PREIT has executed a lease with Italian lingerie retailer, Intimissimi. Cherry Hill Mall will be one of the first U.S. locations for this growing international brand. 9/26 PREIT today announced that it has closed on the sale of its interest in the 801 Market Street office condominium. In the past month, the Company has executed on raising over $180 million in proceeds. With these transactions and a number of others in various stages of negotiation, including financings and parcel sales which are expected to be completed in the next several months, the Company expects to generate over $250 million in net proceeds.

Can't say PREIT isn't trying to get the word out. It is working it.

9/20 Washington Prime Group, Inc. announced that it has a signed a definitive agreement for the sale of 41 restaurant outparcels to Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $67.2 million. This pricing reflects a mid-six percent capitalization rate on in-place net operating income. 9/20 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Washington Prime Group, Inc. and its operating partnership, Washington Prime Group Limited Partnership at "BBB-". The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable.

TCO has been cut by JPM and MS.

Finally, folks have asked me how I am positioned in this sector. Open kimono time, the following table lists my positioning within the sector and overall within two primary accounts with an open risk tolerance.

I am in the red on most of my positions (on a price basis, not looking at the dividends received), but as a deeper value investor, these are long-term positions and I am willing to carry a loss as long as the thesis remains intact. I would consider bringing the exposure up to 15% or so and, if the market leans on them with no fundamental support for the pressure, I could potentially go a little higher - although I would be hesitant to do so. I was going to add Kimco (NYSE:KIM), but got cute and it moved away from me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, SKT, BRX, CBL, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.