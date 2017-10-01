Canadian Dividend All-Star September Raises

Dividend growth investors, such as myself, look for quality companies who have a history of raising their dividends on a regular basis. Although not as comprehensive as the U.S. Dividend Champions list, Canada’s dividend paying companies also present investors with dividend growth opportunities and have thus far received limited coverage on SA. This is a monthly series that identifies the most recent dividend increases of the Canadian Dividend All-Stars, companies that have raised their dividend for at least 5 consecutive years.

Of note, U.S.-based investors should be aware that they are subject to a 15% withholding tax on dividends paid within a taxable account. On the other hand, should U.S.-based investors hold their Canadian dividend-paying stocks in their retirement accounts, there are no withholding taxes on dividends paid due to our mutual tax treaty.

SEPTEMBER’S UPDATES

Last month saw little activity as only one Canadian Dividend All-Star, Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), raised their dividends in the month of September. Of note, Emera can be purchased by U.S. investors either on the TSX or through the OTC market.

Ticker Company Date Yiled Old New Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF) Emera. Sep-29 4.42 $ 0.5225 $ 0.5650 8.13

DIVIDEND SURPRISE

It was somewhat surprising to see Emera raise their dividend in September. The company, which had not raised dividends for 5 straight quarters, had explained their dividend stagnation in their most recent earnings call. Scott Balfour, chief operating officer, explained that their most recent dividend raise history was impacted by their TECO acquisition and commented on the timing of future increases. Specifically, he said:

A quick comment on the timing of our dividend increases. In 2015, we raised the dividend twice; April and October. In 2016, we raised the dividend in July, coincident with the closing of the TECO acquisition. Prior to those two years, the Board historically addressed the dividend at its October meeting, and we expect that the Board would return to that normal pattern this year.

Therefore, I was surprised to see the dividend raise came in September but perhaps their October meeting took place on September 29. I could not find any information on when the October meeting was schedule to occur but regardless, such small timing gaps are irrelevant. What is of importance, is the 8% raise that investors received and investors can expect similar through 2020. As per their dividend release, “Emera has increased our annual dividend consistent with our 8% targeted growth rate."

Here is a quick look at Emera’s valuation.

Emera Inc. [TSE: EMA] – Sector: Utilities: Industry: Utilities Diversified

(Streak: 10 Years)

Emera is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. The Company has operations in Canada, the United States and in the Caribbean. Emera is one of Canada’s larger utility companies, with a market cap of 10+ billion.

Over time, the company has traded at valuations that are remarkably consistent with their historical P/E average. As you can see based on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, Emera rarely trades at valuations that are significantly decoupled from its historical P/E ratio. Since I first started using F.A.S.T. Graphs, I don’t believe I have ever come across a chart so perfectly aligned.

That being said, the story changes somewhat when looking at other metrics such as their Graham Number. As of close September 29, the company is trading at a 46% premium to their Graham number of C$32.33/share. Likewise, their PEG ratio is currently at 2.67, and a PEG over 1.0 typically signifies that the company's earnings are not keeping up with the company's share price and as such can be considered overvalued. Finally, the company is trading at a 9% premium to Morningstar’s quantitive fair value of $43.61.

Despite these signs of overvaluation, investors can’t ignore Emera’s remarkable consistency, and their current valuation is in-line with their peers such as Fortis and Canadian Utilities. Long-term holders should continue to be well rewarded moving forward and their expected 8% dividend growth rate through 2020 is very attractive.



